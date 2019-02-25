Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines sequel might be sneaking up on us at GDC

The blood moon rises. The elders at RPS have reported feeling twinges in their necks and a mild taste of iron in their mouths. In other words, a sequel to early 2000s neckbiter RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines might be announced at the Game Developers Conference next month. The heavy teasing of an alternate reality game has been traced back to Paradox Interactive (the folks who own White Wolf, the publisher of the vampire RPG) and some clues have popped up. The company haven’t officially announced anything but players of the ARG discovered a date and city being mentioned by one of its characters. The 21st of March and San Francisco. And would you look at that. GDC is happening on the 21st of March. I’ve tried to calm the elders down by feeding them blood sausage and black pudding, but they won’t be contained. They’re convinced Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is finally getting a sequel.

Alec told you about this ARG before. Basically, it’s a pretend dating app called Tender, and the more you fiddle with it, the more you learn about its fictional tech company. It is heavily implied they are soulless bloodsucking immortals. That’s Silicon Valley types for you. But among the references to vampirism and documents from the fictional company, players have discovered an internal memo from its CEO, Malcolm Chandler.

“We must be ready for San Francisco on March 21st,” he says. “Mark that date. This will be the biggest announcement in the history of my company.”

Big hint. Big drop. The elders will be pleased, especially Alec who has spoken of his love for Bloodlines. “I know it is difficult to fit a large game into one’s life when that game is several years old and large new games are arriving all the time,” he said. “But, if you haven’t before, do yourself a favour and go play Bloodlines’ first zone, then leave.”

There was going to be something happening with this beloved old bloodsucker ever since the dark murmurs began a few years back. White Wolf filed a trademark for “Vampire Bloodlines” in 2016, a year after being bought by Paradox. A sequel was always a possibility. But fans of neck viscera will be happy to finally see glimmers of red light through Paradox’s windows. We’re not sure what kind of game it will be, if it is announced as suggested. But Alice B and her minion Matt are heading to GDC, so we’ll likely be hearing more soon.

Our pals at Eurogamer also point out the significance of this brief teaser, which features sloshing water and a pier. A massive clue for hardcore Vampire fans! No wait. Sorry, I’m lost. I’ve never played Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, there I said it. I’ve no idea what is happening. Maybe one of you can fill me i–

Excuse me, I have to go, the elders want to see me about something. They say they’re “disappointed”. And “hungry”?