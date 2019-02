Anthem Legendary weapons - all the best Masterwork weapons effects ranked

Weapons are listed with various rarities in Anthem, with Masterwork and Legendary weapons being the most coveted. There are more than a handful currently in the game and while some of the perks are redundant, others are practically game-breaking. This guide will rank the best Masterwork weapons in the game, listing all of their abilities, and detailing which ones you should consider sticking into your loadouts.

Anthem legendary/masterwork weapons guide

Crafting is by far the best way to augment your Loadouts efficiently, since you can make a lot of the Masterwork items this way if you're unlocked the capability to do so. Otherwise, you can go Loot farming to try and get the best gear in the game.

Legendary/Masterwork weapon list

Below are all of the legendary weapons in the game. Note that Masterwork weapons can have similar effects on them, but are generally considered less powerful than the legendary counterpart. There are some other caveats too, including the fact that Light of the Legion is exclusive to the Legion of Dawn edition of Anthem. You can find out how to unlock it in our Legion of Dawn unlock guide.

Masterwork/Legendary Weapon Weapon type Unique Effect Notes Avenging Herald Heavy Pistol When you hover in the air, increase your weapon damage by 200%. Effect applies to Javelin and is stackable with a second Avenging Herald. Colossus can’t equip this weapon. Glorious Result Heavy Pistol Hitting multiple enemy weak points increases all weapon damage temporarily. Colossus can’t equip this weapon. Close Encounter Heavy Pistol Dashing temporarily increases weapon damage. Colossus can’t equip this weapon. Unending Battle Machine Pistol Hitting Elite or higher ranked enemies at point-blank range temporarily increases weapon and melee damage by 110% for 5 seconds. Colossus can’t equip this weapon. Vassa’s Surprise Machine Pistol Striking enemies with melee attacks restores ammo by 25%. Colossus can’t equip this weapon. Retaliation of Garretus Machine Pistol Temporarily increase weapon damage by 125% for 10 seconds when suit health is critical. Colossus can’t equip this weapon. Elemental Rage Assault Rifle Hitting elite enemies temporarily increases all elemental damage by 5% for 10 seconds. Stackable multiple times, up to 20%. Ralner’s Blaze Assault Rifle Ignite a target when you hit a target five times in a row. Called a “hit-streak” in-game. Enemy is in a prime state for Fire. Divine Vengeance Assault Rifle Every third weak point hit causes large fire explosions. Pyrrhic Victory Assault Rifle Defeating an enemy or hitting them 10 times causes a force explosion. Legendary only Soothing Touch Marksman Rifle Scoring a hit temporarily reduces recoil by 50%. Stackable three times and lasts 5 seconds. Death From Above Marksman Rifle Increases weak point damage while hovering by 65%. Can be used while holstered. Thunderbolt of Yvenia Marksman Rifle 33% chance to deal large electric damage. Light of the Legion Marksman Rifle Emptying the magazine recharges the shields. Legion of Dawn edition exclusive weapon – Legendary only. Renewed Courage Light Machine Gun Last shots reduce recoil by 50% for the next 20 seconds. Stackable twice. Artinia’s Gambit Light Machine Gun Detonates a combo explosion in the area while reloading. Cycle of Pain Light Machine Gun Weak point hits temporarily increase weapon rate of fire. Stackable up to five times. Wyvern Blitz Sniper Rifle Hovering increases this weapon’s weak point damage by 40%. Truth of Tarsis Sniper Rifle Hitting weak points on enemies under a status effect will set off a chain combo. Siege Breaker Sniper Rifle When on a hit streak of three, it will freeze the target. Radiant Fortress Shotgun Hitting the majority of shots in a burst partially recharges your shields. Papa Pump Shotgun Reloading increases force and delivers bonus damage for 5 seconds. Stackable twice, can stun targets, including bosses. Rolling Carnage Shotgun Dashing increases weapon damage by 50% for 20 seconds Stackable three times. Fist of Stral Autocannon Hitting enemies temporarily increases weapon damage by 10% for 5 seconds. Stackable ten times. Only equippable by Colossus. The Last Stand Autocannon When suit health declines all weapon increases 75% for 10 seconds. Only equippable by Colossus. Endless Siege Autocannon Increases magazine size by 100% and damage by 100%. Only equippable by Colossus. Sentinel’s Vengeance Grenade Launcher Sticky grenades that detonate an area of acid after a kill-streak. Only equippable by Colossus. Insult And Injury Grenade Launcher Bouncy grenades. Defeating an enemy clears harmful status effects and boosts status effect resistance. Only equippable by Colossus. Balm of Gavinicus Grenade Launcher Fires mines that detonate manually. Hitting two enemies restores armour by 25%. Only equippable by Colossus.

Best Masterwork weapons ranked

Since there is definitively one best weapon in the game currently, it only seems fair to give the other types of weapons their own separate rankings based on what each other can do. That said, we’ll just go right into the best weapon from the off:

Best Heavy Pistol

Without question, Avenging Herald has by far the best weapon perk in Anthem right now. Not only does it have a really good perk that’s very easy to execute, it applies to your Javelin rather than the weapon itself. This means that you can have a different weapon equipped with a complementary perk, and shoot that weapon while hovering for a huge burst of damage. On top of that, if you somehow have two of them equipped, you can inflict an extra 400% damage while hovering.

Best Machine Pistol

Retaliation of Garretus is good for those who want to be at longer range and has the best damage, provided you’re comfortable with being at death’s door most of the time. Unending Battle on the other hand is good for melee builds, such as the Interceptor.

Best Assault Rifle

All of them are really good, but the Divine Vengeance has the simplest to understand and the most flexible. Elemental Rage is well suited to Storms running many elements, while Ralner’s Blaze automatically primes targets whenever its ability triggers.

Best Marksman Rifle

Light of the Legion is great for the early game but is dramatically outclassed by the others in terms of raw damage output. Death From Above combos well with similar hovering perks like Avenging Herald (though is not as good as a second Avenging Herald), while the chance to cause electric bursts from Thunderbolt of Yvenia is not to be understated.

Best Light Machine Gun

Artinia’s Gambit can be a little fiddly to use, particularly in a party setting. Recoil reduction can be beneficial to those using the Renewed Courage, but Cycle of Pain’s slower rate of fire can make its perk a little more precise if needed. This one is down to personal preference.

Best Sniper Rifle

Wyvern’s Blitz also does silly things while hovering, which when coupled with Avenging Herald is not to be passed up. Truth of Tarsis can be good when paired with lots of primers, but it requires reloading after every shot. While Siege Breaker’s ability to freeze targets is good, it’s main thing is that it is semi-automatic and can fire more rounds quickly, at the cost of damage. The freezing effect may be worth it though.

Best Shotgun

All three weapons are great for melee builds. Radiant Fortress and Rolling Carnage can be great guns for jumping into a group of enemies. Papa Pump’s force and damage bonus is also very good for what it is, so it’s down to your own style of play and other perks equipped as to which one works best for you.

Best Autocannon

Endless Siege has the most boring ability, but it is very good. Compared with the Fist of Stral, the damage buff means you use fewer rounds to kill enemies, but have less ammunition in the chamber. The Last Stand can be really good for the Colossus, since you’re constantly on low health anyway, but compared to the other two, it’s a lot more risk for less reward.

Best Grenade Launcher

Sentinel’s Vengeance is the easiest one to use and has the most universally good ability on top of it. Insult And Injury is awful against bosses and the ability doesn’t help a great deal, so it’s not worth going for. Balm of Gavinicus however can be good if you’re used to remotely detonating mines, but it does take a lot more skill to execute than the Sentinel’s Vengeance. The ability however does seem to be very good with the Colossus, so if you’re good with these sorts of weapons, then go for the Balm of Gavinicus.

And those are all the Legendary and Masterwork weapons ranked. You can head back to our Loadouts guide to see what else you can do to upgrade your Javelin. As for how to obtain these items, Loot farming seems the best way to go, though wandering through Strongholds is the intended way to get all this great equipment.