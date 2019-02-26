Introducing The RPS Sessions, the best of EGX Rezzed from the comfort of your home

EGX Rezzed fast approaches. Developers put the finishing touches to their demo builds and the tech team nervously eyes the tangled mountain of eight thousand HDMI cables to be unknotted before the event. For those unfamiliar with it, Rezzed is a celebration of all things gaming-related, but with more of a focus on the indie scene than its bigger EGX brother. You should definitely come along! But if you can’t, we’re going to be offering a taste of what’s on the show floor thanks to The RPS Sessions powered by XSplit, supported by RIG Gaming.

The RPS Sessions are three days of game presentations streamed by the Rock Paper Shotgun video department. Remember us? We’re the ones who live up in the video tab at the top of the site. We’ll be showing hands-on demos and talking to some of the developers behind the games, and hope to showcase an exciting cross section of everything available at EGX Rezzed. To those attending the show it’ll hopefully point you in the direction of some must-play demos. For those at home, it’s like being there in spirit, only without the queuing or flood of easy StreetPass hits.

This is something I’ve wanted to do for some time. To me, the appeal of Rezzed is the amount of stuff you’re discovering for the first time, and the easy access to the great minds behind them. One second you’re playing a point-and-click adventure where you reshape the world with haiku composition, and the next you’re building recycled trash cities on a flooded planet. You’d be amazed how fast those three days can vanish once you get chatting by each demo station. If we can capture some of that vibe in the stream, I’ll be very happy.

The video team is currently putting together the line-up for the Sessions but are already salivating at the diverse range of treats on offer. We’ll be announcing a full schedule closer to the time. The RPS Sessions will be streamed over on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube Channel, so why not prepare for it by heading there now and subscribing, so that you don’t miss it. Or indeed, any of the other moving pictures we make for the channel.

