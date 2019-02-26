The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

Microsoft may be tinkering with playing Xbox One games on Windows

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

26th February 2019 / 8:05PM

Microsoft may be experimenting with bringing support for Xbox One games to PC, or so suspect cybersleuths poking around in recent test versions of Windows 10. Microsoft have released Windows 10 editions of all their own Xbone games for several years now but if this turns out to be what some suspect, Windows may in future directly support any and all Xbox One games. Maybe. If this is what some suspect. What’s clear is that Microsoft are definitely testing something to do with games for future versions. Definitely a thing. Of some sort.

As Ars Technica report, Microsoft have accompanied recent Windows 10 preview builds with a note to download and test a special version of State Of Decay. Given that the game’s a few years old, that seemed a curious request. So folks started poking.

Filefondlers discovered that this test version of State Of Decay comes in the same .xvc file format at Xbox One games, that the Windows build includes PowerShell commands to install and meddle with .xvc files, and that it seems to be using several Xbox services and APIs. The console runs a custom version of Windows, and it seems some of those custom parts may be coming to PC. In short, this may be the Xbone version of the game running on PC.

That doesn’t mean it is. And it does seem to be doing some custom technical trickery, Ars say, so even if this is an Xbone game running natively on Windows it doesn’t mean we’ll be able to bung in any Xbone game and play on PC. There are a whole lot of things this may or may not mean. We do not know.

But Microsoft are doing something related to games on Windows, which is more than could be said during some of their dark years. I’d rather have compatibility with Xbox 360 games for all those which skipped PC but hey, I’ll take anything.

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Video: 10 State of Decay 2 tips to stay alive

George 'Ah!' Romero

10

State of Decay 2 wants to take a vote on who should lead us

We built this city on flesh and bone

19

Steam summer sale: our giant recommendations list

The best bargains

124

State Of Decay 2 Announced, Adding Co-op

14

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Sims 4 unearths the secrets of StrangerVille today

THQ Nordic held a Q&A with 8chan, a website de-listed from Google for hosting suspected child porn

14

Nier: Automata Game Of The YoRHa Edition out now, changes very little

7

Microsoft may be tinkering with playing Xbox One games on Windows

9