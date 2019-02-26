The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

New Overwatch hero threatens you with bullets or bandages

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

26th February 2019 / 10:10AM

Quick, hurry to the special bell: a new Overwatch hero has been announced. Baptiste is his name, and healing people is his game. Also killing people, because this is an FPS and of course everyone does that.

He’s a combat medic with a tragic past, as you’re about to learn in his origin video. There are no hard details on his abilities just yet. Only orphans and terrorism.

Bappy-T lost his parents in the Omnic war (along with 30 million other children, yikes) then joined Talon, Overwatch’s Over-baddies. He left when he realised that was not a fantastic thing to do, and now fights for justice and all that jazz. Like so.

So, we know he’s a supporty-shooty man. Everything else is guesswork, so let’s do some of that.

A teaser for Baptiste actually appeared earlier this week, in the form of a letter written by Captain Cuerva. They were in charge of pursuing the strike team Baptiste bailed on. After a bit of banter about how great it would be if he went back to being a terrorist, there comes this:

“I know better than to underestimate Baptiste. I helped train him myself, and he was one of our best. I’ve never known a medic to be such a good shot, and his adaptability to new situations is a rare talent. All of us have seen our fair share of conflict, but Baptiste was built to survive. I swear he has the Devil’s own luck.”

Clues! “Adaptability to new situations” suggests… well, it suggests a lot of things. A mobility ability? Some kind of stance switching? Being “built to survive” could refer to an ability that lets him tank up, and I’d be surprised if the “Devil’s own luck” bit doesn’t refer to his ultimate somehow. Dunno how though. My speculation cup runneth dry.

I shouldn’t have to wait long. There were only a few days between when the last hero was announced and when she appeared on the test servers.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

