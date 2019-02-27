Anthem Masterwork - all the Masterwork gear effects

Masterwork items in Anthem are among the most coveted. They not only have potentially the best stats, if you’re lucky with the inscriptions, but they can also have some unusual effects that are unique to that item type, and this includes the masterwork gears. This guide will go over all of the masterwork gears in the game, listing what they can do.

Anthem Masterwork gear guide

All the Masterwork gears

When you get to playing Grandmaster Level 1 or higher difficulty, you’ll be able to obtain Masterwork, or even Legendary items. These include gears, which upon equipping, have some unique effects that drastically alter just how useful they can be. Each one has a huge effect on your Loadouts, so be sure to experiment with combinations that could amplify your damage output.

To that end, I’ve listed all of the currently known Masterwork or higher ranked gears in the game. There is a filter enabled on this table and I recommend searching by Javelins by type – (Ranger, Colossus, Interceptor or Storm) for all the Masterwork variants of the gears available to that Javelin.

Masterwork/Legendary gear name Javelin Gear Type Masterwork Effect Argo’s Mace Ranger Blast Missile An electric explosion occurs after an enemy is defeated by any means. Avenger’s Boon Ranger Pulse Blast Hitting an enemy increases melee damage by 110% for 20 seconds. Ember’s Lance Ranger Spark Beam Detonate a fire explosion on a small hit-streak (3 enemies). Recurring Vengeance Ranger Seeker Missile Ability cooldown is refreshed when defeating an enemy once every 7.5 seconds. Tactical Onslaught Ranger Venom Darts Venom Darts permanently have an extra charge (during the mission). Cold Blooded Ranger Frost Grenade Afflicting an enemy with ice increases melee damage by 135% for 10 seconds. Grand Opening Ranger Seeker Grenade Defeating enemies from above grants 75% increased weapon damage for 20 seconds. Last Argument Ranger Frag Grenade Hitting enemies adds 700% Ultimate charge. Explosive Blaze Ranger Inferno Grenade When afflicting two or more enemies with fire, this creates a flame explosion. The Gambit Ranger Sticky Grenade Hitting an enemy with this grenade detonates an ice explosion. Best Defense Colossus Siege Artillery Armor is restored by 35% when striking an enemy with a rocket. Black Powder Colossus Flak Cannon Regain a charge after defeating an enemy. Can occur once every 4 seconds. Fist of the Crucible Colossus Flamethrower Flamethrower damage is increased by 40% for 10 seconds after defeating an enemy. Stackable up to five times. Solvent Green Colossus Venom Spitter Combos do 200% more damage when Detonated. Final Judgement Colossus High Explosive Mortal Hitting two enemies increases all damage by 35% for 20 seconds. Rubidium Furnace Colossus Firewall Mortar Applying a fire effect to 2 enemies refills a charge. Occurs once every 20 seconds. Titan’s Hail Colossus Burst Mortar Burst Mortar can now trigger explosive combos. Vassa’s Arc Colossus Lightning Coil Three hits at once causes a large electrical explosion. Voltaic Dome Colossus Shock Coil Enemies are frozen once hit. Sudden Death Interceptor Tempest Strike A flame explosion occurs when striking an enemy. Sanadeen’s Respite Interceptor Plasma Star Hitting an enemy’s weak point restores 5% of shields. Serpent’s Veil Inteceptor Venom Bomb Melee weapon defeats increase all acid damage by 100% for 10 seconds. Viper’s Bite Interceptor Venom Spray Hitting an enemy with Venom Spray adds 700% Ultimate charge. Absolute Zero Interceptor Cryo Glaive Hitting an enemy from above detonates an ice explosion. Black Ice Storm Glacial Spear Defeating an enemy freezes others nearby. Chaotic Rime Storm Frost Shards Freezing an enemy grants 125% increased Blast Seal gear damage for 20 seconds. Seal of the Open Mind Storm Shock Burst Hitting an enemy from above refills a charge. Can occur once every 5 seconds. Stasis Charm Storm Arc Burst Hitting an enemy with the Arc Burst creates an electric explosion. Ten Thousand Suns Storm Burning Orb Whenever an enemy is hit, gain 5% additional damage for 5 seconds. Stackable up to 20 times. Binary Star Storm Living Flame Launch two Living Flames instead of one. Hailstorm’s Renewal Storm Ice Blast Defeating an enemy from above instantly restores 75% shield energy. Ponder Infinity Storm Lightning Strike While hovering, electric damage is increased by 60%. Winter’s Wrath Storm Ice Storm Defeating an enemy from above refills charges. Can occur once every 10 seconds. Venomous Blaze Storm Flame Burst Acid damage is applied to enemies after 3 consecutive hits.

