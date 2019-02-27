Anthem Masterwork - all the Masterwork gear effects
Masterwork items in Anthem are among the most coveted. They not only have potentially the best stats, if you’re lucky with the inscriptions, but they can also have some unusual effects that are unique to that item type, and this includes the masterwork gears. This guide will go over all of the masterwork gears in the game, listing what they can do.
Anthem Masterwork gear guide
All the Masterwork gears
When you get to playing Grandmaster Level 1 or higher difficulty, you’ll be able to obtain Masterwork, or even Legendary items. These include gears, which upon equipping, have some unique effects that drastically alter just how useful they can be. Each one has a huge effect on your Loadouts, so be sure to experiment with combinations that could amplify your damage output.
To that end, I’ve listed all of the currently known Masterwork or higher ranked gears in the game. There is a filter enabled on this table and I recommend searching by Javelins by type – (Ranger, Colossus, Interceptor or Storm) for all the Masterwork variants of the gears available to that Javelin.
|Masterwork/Legendary gear name
|Javelin
|Gear Type
|Masterwork Effect
|Argo’s Mace
|Ranger
|Blast Missile
|An electric explosion occurs after an enemy is defeated by any means.
|Avenger’s Boon
|Ranger
|Pulse Blast
|Hitting an enemy increases melee damage by 110% for 20 seconds.
|Ember’s Lance
|Ranger
|Spark Beam
|Detonate a fire explosion on a small hit-streak (3 enemies).
|Recurring Vengeance
|Ranger
|Seeker Missile
|Ability cooldown is refreshed when defeating an enemy once every 7.5 seconds.
|Tactical Onslaught
|Ranger
|Venom Darts
|Venom Darts permanently have an extra charge (during the mission).
|Cold Blooded
|Ranger
|Frost Grenade
|Afflicting an enemy with ice increases melee damage by 135% for 10 seconds.
|Grand Opening
|Ranger
|Seeker Grenade
|Defeating enemies from above grants 75% increased weapon damage for 20 seconds.
|Last Argument
|Ranger
|Frag Grenade
|Hitting enemies adds 700% Ultimate charge.
|Explosive Blaze
|Ranger
|Inferno Grenade
|When afflicting two or more enemies with fire, this creates a flame explosion.
|The Gambit
|Ranger
|Sticky Grenade
|Hitting an enemy with this grenade detonates an ice explosion.
|Best Defense
|Colossus
|Siege Artillery
|Armor is restored by 35% when striking an enemy with a rocket.
|Black Powder
|Colossus
|Flak Cannon
|Regain a charge after defeating an enemy. Can occur once every 4 seconds.
|Fist of the Crucible
|Colossus
|Flamethrower
|Flamethrower damage is increased by 40% for 10 seconds after defeating an enemy. Stackable up to five times.
|Solvent Green
|Colossus
|Venom Spitter
|Combos do 200% more damage when Detonated.
|Final Judgement
|Colossus
|High Explosive Mortal
|Hitting two enemies increases all damage by 35% for 20 seconds.
|Rubidium Furnace
|Colossus
|Firewall Mortar
|Applying a fire effect to 2 enemies refills a charge. Occurs once every 20 seconds.
|Titan’s Hail
|Colossus
|Burst Mortar
|Burst Mortar can now trigger explosive combos.
|Vassa’s Arc
|Colossus
|Lightning Coil
|Three hits at once causes a large electrical explosion.
|Voltaic Dome
|Colossus
|Shock Coil
|Enemies are frozen once hit.
|Sudden Death
|Interceptor
|Tempest Strike
|A flame explosion occurs when striking an enemy.
|Sanadeen’s Respite
|Interceptor
|Plasma Star
|Hitting an enemy’s weak point restores 5% of shields.
|Serpent’s Veil
|Inteceptor
|Venom Bomb
|Melee weapon defeats increase all acid damage by 100% for 10 seconds.
|Viper’s Bite
|Interceptor
|Venom Spray
|Hitting an enemy with Venom Spray adds 700% Ultimate charge.
|Absolute Zero
|Interceptor
|Cryo Glaive
|Hitting an enemy from above detonates an ice explosion.
|Black Ice
|Storm
|Glacial Spear
|Defeating an enemy freezes others nearby.
|Chaotic Rime
|Storm
|Frost Shards
|Freezing an enemy grants 125% increased Blast Seal gear damage for 20 seconds.
|Seal of the Open Mind
|Storm
|Shock Burst
|Hitting an enemy from above refills a charge. Can occur once every 5 seconds.
|Stasis Charm
|Storm
|Arc Burst
|Hitting an enemy with the Arc Burst creates an electric explosion.
|Ten Thousand Suns
|Storm
|Burning Orb
|Whenever an enemy is hit, gain 5% additional damage for 5 seconds. Stackable up to 20 times.
|Binary Star
|Storm
|Living Flame
|Launch two Living Flames instead of one.
|Hailstorm’s Renewal
|Storm
|Ice Blast
|Defeating an enemy from above instantly restores 75% shield energy.
|Ponder Infinity
|Storm
|Lightning Strike
|While hovering, electric damage is increased by 60%.
|Winter’s Wrath
|Storm
|Ice Storm
|Defeating an enemy from above refills charges. Can occur once every 10 seconds.
|Venomous Blaze
|Storm
|Flame Burst
|Acid damage is applied to enemies after 3 consecutive hits.
Equipping Masterwork gears isn’t the only thing you can do to maximise your damage output. Check out our Best weapons guide to see how having certain high-tier weapons can make all the difference.
