Overkill's The Walking Dead pulled from Steam after Skybound back out

Starbreeze and Overkill Software’s awful few months just got worse, as Overkill’s The Walking Dead has been pulled from sale on Steam over a falling out between license holders. Skybound – Walking Dead rights-holders and company of series creator Robert Kirkman – announced they were terminating their contract with publisher Starbreeze. Starbreeze have since issued their own statement saying that they hope to “resolve the issue to find an amicable solution”, with hopes of returning the game to sale, and delivering the remaining planned episodic updates.

I’d like to say that it’s been a rollercoaster story for Starbreeze these past few months, but that would imply that there were some high points. On top of filing for administration and being investigated for insider trading, they also pulled out of their deal to publish System Shock 3, and are seeking money back for their time involved with the project. Overkill’s The Walking Dead had a long, troubled time in development, and the final result was sadly disappointing. The nicest thing that Nic Rueben could say in his review was “Occasionally, it all comes together.”. Here’s hoping it can one more time.

It’s tragic to think that all of this started to fall apart just days after Overkill finally released the last major update to Payday 2, concluding the convoluted ‘secret’ story of their co-op shooter. The launch of their Walking Dead game was supposed to be the start of a new saga, a new game that the studio would nurture, upgrade and overhaul as necessary to support it for years to come. Instead, unless Starbreeze and Skybound can patch things up, Overkill might just have to do something drastic – it’s hiding what may be a bite, and is looking a little green around the gills.