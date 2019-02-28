Anthem components - all the masterwork components

In order to bulk out your Javelins in Anthem, you can equip components. Each one equipped can upgrade the amount of damage you can take, how long you can fly, and rounds you can carry. However there are some that are just flat out better than others; with Masterwork and Legendary components being the most coveted. This guide will go over all of the masterwork components in the game, which Javelins can use which one, and listing what they can do.

Anthem Masterwork components guide

Are you looking for help with missions, or how to get to grips with navigation in Anthem? Be sure to check out our Anthem guide for everything you need to know about Bioware’s latest space adventure.

All the Masterwork components

When you get to playing Grandmaster Level 1 or higher difficulty, you’ll be able to obtain Masterwork, or even Legendary items. These include gears, which upon equipping, have some unique effects that drastically alter just how useful they can be. Each one has a huge effect on your Anthem Loadouts, so be sure to experiment with combinations that could amplify your damage output.

To make it easier, I’ve listed all of the currently known Masterwork or higher ranked components in the game in the table below. There is a filter enabled on this table and I recommend searching by Anthem Javelins by type – (Anthem Ranger, Anthem Colossus, Anthem Interceptor or Anthem Storm) for all the Masterwork components available to that Javelin.

Component Name Javelin Masterwork/Legendary Effect Combined Arms Ranger Killing an enemy with the Assault Launcher increases damage dealt via your grenades by 50% for three seconds. Tip of the Spear Ranger Combo damage is increased by 50% and performing combos restores nearby allies’s armor by 40%. Vanguard’s Badge Ranger Melee kills restore 20% of your shield. Defensive Bulwark Ranger Getting a kill-streak of three instantly restores all of your Javelin’s shield. Airborne Advantage Ranger While hovering, your gear recharges twice as quickly. Demolition Tribute Colossus Each melee kill restores 20% of your total health. Reinforced Hull Colossus Removing a status effect increases damage dealt by 20%. Occurs once every 10 seconds. Emblem of Destruction Colossus Killing five or more foes with your ultimate recharges your ultimate by 3330%. Catalytic Overdrive Colossus Detonating a combo increases ability damage by 40% for 20 seconds. Grand Entrance Colossus Landing creates a small explosion when falling from a high point. Stalwart’s Badge Colossus Ability damage is increased by 40% for five seconds when your shield breaks. Elusive Talisman Interceptor Performing a triple dash instantly reloads the weapon you are holding. Survival Algorithm Interceptor Clearing an ally of any status effect recovers 20% of your shields. Occurs once every 10 seconds. Tailsman of Power Interceptor Attacking an opponent using Interceptor’s Strike gear causes its Assault gear damage to increase by 50% for five seconds. Way of the Bold Interceptor Killing an enemy with a melee attack restores 20% of your total health. Way of Integration Interceptor Hitting two enemies with your gear increases all further damage dealt to enemies by 30% for five seconds. Way of Resolve Interceptor Dodging increases melee damage by 40% for 10 seconds. Way of the Swift Interceptor Attacking an opponent using Interceptor’s Assault gear causes its Strike gear damage to increase by 50% for five seconds. Amulet of Winter Storm Hitting an enemy with an ice attack gives you 20% increased weapon damage for 20 seconds. Mark of Wrath Storm While your Focus Seal is on cooldown, the Blast Seal’s damage is increased by 50%. Gunslinger’s Mark Storm Weak point damage dealt to enemies increases by 60%. Mark of Clarity Storm Clearing a status effect heals you for 20% of your total health. Occurs once every 10 seconds. Token of the Master Storm Dealing damage with a Focus Seal attack increases damage dealt by your Blast Seal by 60% for five seconds. Tome of Precision Storm Killing an enemy via its weak spot with a sniper rifle increases your electrical damage by 60% for five seconds.

While equipping Masterwork components is one of the more exploitable things you can do, they’re relatively redundant until you couple them with Masterwork gears and Masterwork weapons. Check out our Anthem Best Weapons and Anthem Best Gears guides to see how having certain high-tier equipment can make all the difference.