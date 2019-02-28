Dissidia Final Fantasy NT punching onto PC as free-to-play

Following the epic boyband road trip of Final Fantasy XV, Square Enix now plan to let us create our own pop trios in Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. Today they announced the 3v3 crossover brawler, made with Dead Or Alive developers Team Ninja and released on PlayStation 4 in 2018, is coming to PC as a free-to-play edition. I think my dream pop trio might be Noctis, Kefka, and Sephiroth? Or Yuna, Lightning, and Noctis could be an interesting musical dynamic. Squeenix insist the trios do fight each other, but I assume it’s mostly about building and admiring your dream lineup.

Because reasons, characters from across the games and worlds of Final Fantasy are coming together to give each other a right kicking. You can see the lineup on the game’s site, and more are yet to come. Here, this explains everything:

Right you are.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition is coming to PC via Steam on March 12, the same day that a F2P version hits PS4 too.

Square Enix say it’ll have a rotating lineup of free characters everyone can use, and players will be able to pay to unlock characters and weapons for keepsies. The big question with all free-to-play games, of course, is how much you’ll need to spend to get the good stuff – in either cash for microtransactions or time for grind.