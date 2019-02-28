Plague Inc to be infected with anti-vaxers after successful petition

The people have spoken. The people, it turns out, would like anti-vaxers to be added to Plague Inc, an infect ’em up inspired by (well, copied from) hit noughties flash game Pandemic. You play as a disease attempting to eradicate humanity, like a viral incarnation of Nickelback*. Anyone who says Change.org never has a meaningful impact on the world is a fool.

Developers Ndemic Creations have heard your cries, and announced a special scenario involving anti-vaxers. An easier one, presumably.

The scenario has only been confirmed for the version of the game that is actually called Plague Inc – the one that actually only exists on phones, unlike the PC edition called Plague Inc: Evolved. Previous special scenarios have appeared in both, though, so I expect we’ll be buddying up with virus-loving hooligans soon. Yunno. The real monsters.

The petition has racked up over 20,000 signatures since it was started a week ago. That’s twice the number developers Ndemic Creations declared action worthy.

Alright, alright! You spoke, we listened. Neurie's very happy to hear that we're going to start figuring out anti-vaxxers soon. He's dying to try and get inside their heads. https://t.co/fYq09awgJc pic.twitter.com/Sof0aJE0yw — Plague Inc. / Rebel Inc. (@NdemicCreations) February 26, 2019

The devs do point out that they’ve already made a science denial scenario, where every country in the world except one turns its back on sweet sweet science.

That Plague Inc Twitter account is worth a follow, by the way. Not for the boring videogame news – who even reads that anyway – but for the neat science articles they sprinkle inbetween. Like this one about translating brain waves into human speech.

You can grab Plague Inc: Evolved on Steam for £12/$15/€15.

*Soz.