The Division 2 open beta now locking and preloading

Ahead of The Division 2‘s free open beta test running this weekend, you can now preload the beta client so you’ll be ready to go when it’s go time. Well, you’ll be ready if you can download 44.5GB by tomorrow morning. Yes, that preloading period does seem a little short for folks without mega-whizzy connections. But hey, if you want to scamper about apocalyptic Washington D.C. with your warpals in Ubisoft’s online looter-shooter, hop to it.

The open beta runs through Ubisoft’s Uplay client. Swing on over to Ubisoft’s site to register the beta to your Ubi account then get downloading. As I said, the download size is 44.5GB, which is less than two hours for me but may be considerably more for others.

The beta includes three main missions, five side-missions and other bits around the open world, and the 4v4 PvP mode as well as one open PvP ‘Dark Zone’. See Ubisoft’s page for more details.

Our boy Brendy thought The Division 2 looked like more of the same but sunnier when he saw it last year, a refinement rather than a rework. Which may be what you’re hoping for?

The open beta starts at 9am on Friday, March 1st then runs until 9am on Tuesday, March 5th. Here, see this picture for times elsewhere in the world.

Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment’s Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is due to launch in full on March 15th. It won’t be on Steam, as it was lured onto the Epic Games Store as a hot scloosie (well, it’s on Ubisoft’s store too, but even fewer people use that).