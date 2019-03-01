The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Have You Played... Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic II - The Sith Lords?

When will there be a Star Peace Treaty?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

1st March 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

Someone has already bagged the original Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, but KOTOR 2 (as the kids call it, because putting the full name in the title of this post made me realise how absurdly long it is) is honestly pretty great. This is partly because, even though KOTOR 2 wasn’t made by BioWare, it has a very similar plot and structure to the first game.

In The Sith Lords you play as an individual known as the Jedi Outcast. You fought alongside Revan, the protagonist of KOTOR, in the Mandalorian Wars, but did a very bad no good thing and now you’re cut off from the force and amnesiac and have to decide whether to join the dark or the light, and so on and so forth.

You even get the same asshole robot as before! So if you were like ‘I want to play Knights Of The Old Republic again, but with a slightly different wise cracking rogue character’ then boy, you should check out KOTOR 2! Seriously. I know I sound sarcastic but I’m being genuine.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

A New Hope? Unreal-Powered KOTOR Fan Remake

30

Sithprise! Knights Of The Old Republic 2's New Patch

78

GoG Gets X-Wing Alliance, Galactic Battlegrounds & More

68

Obsidian Hoping To Work With EA/BioWare On Star Wars

86

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Have You Played... Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic II - The Sith Lords?

When will there be a Star Peace Treaty?

8

Tamashii is an aggressively unsettling horror platformer

Hearts Of Iron IV: Man The Guns rewrites history today

2

Space Engineers launches out of early access with a free weekend

8