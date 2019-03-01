To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “Dangerous in a mining context” probably doesn’t refer to word #20.

1. They believe in transmigration and live mainly in the Levant

2. His last movie featured a fictional Belgian village

3. He’ll be 96 next birthday

4. A word that links Eugene O’Neill, a Russian football team, and the BEF

5. An artwork that was also a trip hazard

6. Where this picture was taken

7. A breakfast food and a low-born tournament participant

8. A river this writer knew well

9. It usually falls to the Germans early in this game

10. One featured in this film

11. A word that links Deep Purple, Carmel IN, and a bizarre arcade chauffeur-em-up

12. This warship

13. An aircraft that made headlines in November 1940 and May 1941

14. Where this picture was taken

15. There’s a species of dolphin named after this river

16. Found on most modern bicycles

17. Up until January 2015, an animal often seen at LCA

18. The sub in this image

19. This doubledecker

20. Dangerous in a mining context

21. A word that links a Bond girl, a Disney villain, and a waterproof garment.

22. Beer of this type is brewed close to this spot

23. There’s one in this picture

24. Wood wood

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

Characters from The Pilgrim’s Progress (ylla)

A1 Madame Bubble (Dr. Breen)

B1 Apollyon (Artiforg)

C1 Christian (Gothnak)

D1 Stand-fast (ylla)

C2 Giant Maul (Rorschach617)

Codswallop synonyms (Gothnak, phlebas)

E1 Claptrap (Gothnak)

E2 Nonsense (Artiforg, phlebas)

E3 Tosh (Gothnak, phlebas)

E4 Bilge (Dr. Breen, mrpier)

E5 Cobblers (phuzz, ylla, phlebas)

San Diego landmarks (Gothnak)

A2 Coronado Bridge (phuzz)

B2 Balboa Park (Gothnak)

A3 Zoo (Gothnak)

B3 USS Midway (phuzz)

B4 Star of India (Artiforg, phuzz, Dr. Breen)

Edwards (phlebas)

D2 Econom Teddy microcar (Dr. Breen)

C3 Edward Rochester (Gothnak)

D3 Edward the Black Prince (richtysoe)

D4 Edward Ardizzone (Gothnak)

D5 Edward Nygma (phuzz, Gothnak)

Eleven

A4 Patricia Highsmith (a_monk)

C4 Moonraker (Stugle)

A5 Armistice Day (phuzz)

B5 Chancellor of the Exchequer (Stugle)

C5 NAMC YS-11 (phuzz)