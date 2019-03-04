Apex Legends Lifeline guide - abilities, hitbox, Lifeline tips and tricks

Lifeline is currently the only healing-focused Legend to choose from in Apex Legends, and while you might think that this means she is very selfless and team-oriented in her playstyle (which is mostly true, I’ll admit), there are some excellent reasons to pick Lifeline beyond offering a helping hand to your teammates.

Our Apex Legends Lifeline guide is your one-stop shop for everything Lifeline; we’ll walk you through each of her abilities in turn, along with tips and info on how to use each to the best of your abilities. We’ve also got heaps of information on everything from cooldowns to hitbox comparisons and much more for your perusing pleasure. So let’s get started!

Our Apex Legends guide series is packed with both beginner-friendly explanations and advanced, top-tier tips and tricks on perfecting your Apex Legends skills. Whether you want to know about all the other Apex Legends characters or you’re interested in finding out the stats and spray patterns for all the different Apex Legends weapons, we’ve got you covered.

Apex Legends Lifeline guide

We’ve got a fair amount to get through in this Lifeline guide, so if you want to skip ahead to any particular section then simply click on any of the links just below and you’ll find what you need all the quicker.

Lifeline overview – character strengths and weaknesses

Lifeline’s abilities all centre around healing and equipment, and all of them can be used to benefit not only your teammates but yourself as well. Her Passive may not seem like much at first, but it’s an incredibly useful dual-benefit ability which enables you to quickly and safely revive knocked teammates, and heal yourself at an increased rate. Combine this with her Tactical ability, which provides further healing to your squad over time, and you quickly begin to realise why Lifeline is such a valuable part of the Apex Legends character roster.

Her Ultimate is perhaps the most useful in the game, providing excellent loot for your team at various moments throughout a match – but it is a double-edged sword, as we shall discuss below. All of Lifeline’s abilities are very timing-sensitive – if you use them under the wrong circumstances then you and your team may quickly wind up dead. But if used correctly, you’ll find that not only is she an essential asset to her team but also a force to be reckoned with in her own right.



Lifeline hitbox vs other Legends

The above is a composite of various hitbox images created by YouTuber “SookieSpy”, which bring to light the incredible discrepancies in character hitboxes in Apex Legends.

As you can see, Lifeline’s relatively petite frame supplies her with a much smaller hitbox than most, which means that she is the second hardest to hit Legend of all, beaten only by Wraith. Combined with her healing skills and the high-tier equipment provided by her Care Packages, and Lifeline can become very difficult to kill indeed.





Lifeline abilities

As previously mentioned, Lifeline’s abilities, from her underrated Passive to her extremely valuable Ultimate, revolve around providing healing, equipment and safety for yourself and your team. However, unlike a character such as Wraith, Lifeline’s abilities are all very distinct and there is not too much opportunity for synergising these abilities with one another. All you need to get a handle on is when to use each ability for maximum benefit.

Passive ability: Combat Medic



Name Description Combat Medic Revive knocked down teammates faster while protected

by a shield wall. Healing items are used 25% faster.

Lifeline’s Passive ability has three different effects, each of which would be useful enough to be a Passive ability in their own right; but it all combines into one of the most underrated and excellent Passives on the Apex Legends market.

Firstly, you can revive teammates faster, and protect them with an impenetrable shield wall as you do so – just remember to point yourself in the direction you want to protect yourself from before you do it. And also bear in mind that using it is like lighting a flare and blaring out the words “WE’RE OVER HERE” on loudspeakers across the whole canyon, because its glowing brightness makes you very easy to spot.

In addition you have a base reduction in the time it takes to use healing items, which enables you to recover all the quicker from the damage you sustain and remain in the fight for longer.

Passive Ability Tips

The healing time reduction of Lifeline’s Passive stacks with the Gold Backpack effect. For more info on this and the other Legendary items in the game, check out our Apex Legends Armor and Gear guide.

You and your teammates should bear in mind that Lifeline should always be the reviver, because even without the shield wall the revival takes a shorter time if it is Lifeline doing the reviving.

Lifeline’s Shield Wall is very easy to spot from afar, so never use it when enemies are nearby, or when they are approaching from multiple directions.

You cannot rotate the Shield Wall while reviving, so make sure you’re looking in the correct direction when you begin the revive.

You heal quickly in Apex Legends anyway, but with Lifeline you heal very quickly. So with her more than anyone, make sure you heal. You only need a handful of seconds behind cover.





Tactical ability: D.O.C. Heal Drone



Name Duration Heal Rate Cooldown Description D.O.C. Heal Drone 20s 5 per second

(solo) 60s Call your Drone of Compassion to automatically heal

nearby players over time.

Lifeline’s Drone is a situationally very useful ability, but there are some common misunderstandings when it comes to using it properly and under the correct circumstances. On the surface it’s simple: you pop the ability, and your little drone friend-o comes out and connects to all nearby teammates (including Lifeline). While connected, you receive a heal over time until the Drone disappears or you move out of its range.

But there’s a little more going on under the surface. The amount of healing provided is split between however many players the Drone is connected to, which means a single player connected to the Drone will heal more Health than if three players were attached to it and healing simultaneously.

Newer players tend to use the Drone to “top up” teammates during periods of downtime, and save actual healing items for the fight; but actually, you should use the Drone in combat wherever possible, and content yourself with Syringes during downtime moments.

Tactical Ability Tips

Lifeline’s Drone can absorb shots (and therefore act as cover) in the heat of battle. Bear in mind however that it can be destroyed fairly easily.

You can push the Drone around if need be – and you can even place Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection atop it, allowing you to move the Dome around.

You can use the Drone to fight outside the border very effectively, as the heal-per-second will outweigh the DPS of early Rings (for further info on Ring stages and damage, check out our Apex Legends Ring guide).

Your Drone will heal enemies too if they are close enough, so it’s best used at medium or long range if in combat.





Ultimate ability: Care Package



Name Landing Time Charge Time Description Care Package 15s 6m Call in a drop pod with a combination of 3 high-quality

attachments, consumables, and/or gear.

Lifeline’s Care Package is probably the most valuable Ultimate in Apex Legends – hence its very long charge time. When activated, you can choose where to place your Care Package, which will drop from the sky over the course of the next 15 seconds. When it lands, it behaves in exactly the same way as a Supply Drop (with 3 high-tier pieces of loot contained inside), though the loot is generally slightly less valuable than in Supply Drops, and you cannot get gold weapons – the Kraber and Mastiff – from Lifeline’s Care Packages.

Nevertheless, it is an extremely useful skill to be used as many times as possible over the course of a match to help kit your team out with the best equipment available; and that means Lifeline should be given every single Ultimate Accelerant that your team comes across.

Ultimate Ability Tips

Be careful where and when you decide to call down a Care Package, because although it doesn’t show up on the minimap like normal Supply Drops it is still very visible and acts as a beacon marking your location for nearby enemies.

Of the three items in a Care Package, one will be a healing item, one will be a weapon attachment, and one will be a piece of gear.

The high chance to contain an Epic (Purple) Helmet or Body Shield is the primary reason why Lifeline’s Ultimate is so valuable.

You can be crushed (not knocked but killed) beneath a descending Care Package, so be careful.

You can climb atop a Care Package, so clever placement of it will enable you to reach hard to access areas.

Care Packages can be used as cover if need be, as they cannot be shot through.

Calling down a Care Package should be a team move, not a solo move. Share the loot amongst your team, and stick together while near a Care Package.

You can tell a Lifeline Care Package from a normal Supply Drop from the accent colour. Care Packages are blue, Supply Drops are red.





How to play Lifeline – top tips and strategies

Finally, let’s finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Lifeline.

Ultimate Accelerants belong to you. If there is a Lifeline on your team, then all Ultimate Accelerants should go to her. Her ult is the most powerful for your squad as a whole, and also the most lengthy to charge.

If there is a Lifeline on your team, then all Ultimate Accelerants should go to her. Her ult is the most powerful for your squad as a whole, and also the most lengthy to charge. Look for every opportunity to make use of your abilities. While you can play independently as Lifeline, you are the primary healer of your group and you must check on your teammates during fights to see if anyone needs your assistance.

While you can play independently as Lifeline, you are the primary healer of your group and you must check on your teammates during fights to see if anyone needs your assistance. Take advantage of your quick healing. You yourself benefit from increased healing speed, which means you have even less excuse not to duck behind cover for the few seconds it’ll take to pop that Phoenix Kit. For more info on the different healing items and their durations, check out our Apex Legends healing items guide.

You yourself benefit from increased healing speed, which means you have even less excuse not to duck behind cover for the few seconds it’ll take to pop that Phoenix Kit. For more info on the different healing items and their durations, check out our Apex Legends healing items guide. Don’t be greedy with Care Package loot. A rising tide raises all boats. Don’t hoard all your Care Package loot for yourself. Just because you call it down doesn’t mean it belongs to you. Share with your teammates.

Congratulations! You are now an expert at playing Lifeline. Can you feel all that newfound knowledge and experience pulsing through your synapses? Now go win some matches as the Combat Medic Champion of King’s Canyon.