The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
15

What is the best video game weapon of all time? Help RPS decide at PAX East 2019

RPS

Hivemind

4th March 2019 / 5:15PM

It’s a debate that has raged since the dawn of time: what is the best weapon in the whole of PC gaming? Some (i.e: those who are correct) say it’s Doom’s Super Shotgun. Others passionately defend Half-Life 2’s Gravity Gun. However, you’ll also find plenty of people who will go to bat for Portal’s Portal Gun or Quake’s Railgun, while others still might argue that the Hidden Blade from Assassin’s Creed is more deserving of the title, or maybe even Final Fantasy VIII’s Gunblade (because, come on, it’s a sword and a gun at the same time).

All are excellent choices. But to help settle this question once and for all, come and join us at PAX East 2019 where we’ll be pitting some of our favourite video game weapons against each other to find out which one is truly the bestest best weapon of all time.

Officially titled RPS Presents: The Ultimate Weapon Battle Royale, our very own Katharine Castle will be leading the debate along with Kitfox Games co-founder Tanya X. Short (whose team is currently working on hack-and-slash weapon-dating sim Boyfriend Dungeon), Brace Yourself Games’ lead designer Andy Nguyen (who’s heading up development on the city-building war’em up Industries of Titan), and fellow weapon lover and VG247 deputy editor Kirk McKeand.

We’ll each be making a case for why our own personal recommendations should be crowned the ultimate video game weapon, but it will be up PAX East attendees to decide which one gets voted through to become the overall champion. Because what kind of battle royale would it be without some ruthless audience participation?

So if you’re heading to PAX East this year, which takes place between March 28-31st 2019, then make sure you head to the Arachnid Theatre on Thursday March 28 at 6pm and bag yourself a seat for this roller coaster celebration of the best weapons in PC gaming. Tickets are on sale now.

And in the mean time, why not get yourself in the mood by listening to Brendan, Alice B and Matthew talk about their favourite video game guns over on the RPS podcast?

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (15)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Mad Catz RAT Pro S3 review: The rat is back

Of mice and mad men

2

Recompile digitises the Metroidvania genre next year

Fortnite vehicles: Season 8 vehicle locations, driftboards and pirate cannons, best vehicles, stats and strategies

Apex Legends Lifeline guide - abilities, hitbox, Lifeline tips and tricks

Lifeline + Ultimate Accelerants = Victory

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Mad Catz RAT Pro S3 review: The rat is back

Of mice and mad men

2

Recompile digitises the Metroidvania genre next year

Fortnite vehicles: Season 8 vehicle locations, driftboards and pirate cannons, best vehicles, stats and strategies

What is the best video game weapon of all time? Help RPS decide at PAX East 2019

15