Apex Legends guide - Apex Legends tips and tricks, how to play

Apex Legends, the recently released and uber-popular battle royale from Titanfall devs Respawn Entertainment, has taken over our lives somewhat since its unveiling. I’ve sunk hundreds of hours into Apex Legends since its release last month, learning how to shoot, how to communicate, how to land, how to win… Just like any well-made battle royale, there’s a lot to learn.

So in-between games we’ve been putting together the below Apex Legends guide series, which will take you through the ins and outs of forging your very own legend in this fast-paced last-man-standing shooter. We’ll go over how a match plays out, the different character classes and abilities to choose from, the layout of the Apex Legends map, up-to-date stats and strategies for every single weapon, and much more.

Apex Legends guide – tips on how to play Apex Legends

We’ve been hard at work since the release of Apex Legends working on our Apex Legends guide series, and now it’s absolutely brimming with hot-off-the-Canyon stats, tips and tactics to help you and your teammates rack up kills and wins in record time. No matter what tiny scrap of information you’re after, we’ve probably been over it in one of the below guides. So take a look and see what interests you.

Apex Legends Guide Series List

Main Guide Contents

Apex Legends tips and tricks – 12 tips on how to win matches

Now I know what you’re all really after, and that’s tips on how to win some Apelegs of your own. So let’s begin with some general tips and strategies that we’ve adopted after many hours of play. Practice and learn these points, and you and your squadmates will be winning matches in no time.

And if you’re after a more general overview of Apex Legends and how to get started, don’t worry! Just scroll down, and you’ll find all the beginner-friendly explanations and info you need.

#1: There’s no fall damage in Apex Legends. Yep, that’s right. None at all. So no need to worry about sheer cliffs or heavy landings. But still do be careful not to fall off the edge of the map, because that can happen if you’re not careful.

#2: Slide as much as you can. You can slide by holding crouch while running. This works particularly well down slopes but can also be used to great effect on flat terrain. It makes you a faster and smaller target for enemies, so use it whenever you can.

#3: Land faster than anyone else by wave-dropping. If you're landing at a location some distance away from where you deploy, use the wave-drop method to land further and faster. Check out our dedicated guide on perfecting your Apex Legends landing for further details.

#4: Holster your weapon to run much faster. If you're struggling to keep up with your teammates or want to get somewhere in a hurry, holster your weapon. Seriously, bind that key to something easy to reach, because you'll be using that a tonne.

#5: Check out our weapons chart for up-to-date weapon rankings. We've put together a handy chart of the worst-to-best weapons in each category, so you can keep it on your second monitor or nearby and refer back to it throughout a match to help you when choosing between different weapons. You can find the chart on our Apex Legends weapons page (which incidentally is packed with detailed stats and spray patterns on every single gun in Apex Legends).

#6: You can move, jump, and slide while healing. If you're coming from Fortnite or PUBG this may be first a shock and then a relief. You have an amazing freedom of movement even when in the middle of popping a Med Kit or Phoenix Kit, so be sure to take advantage of it.

#7: You can vault over objects, debris and low walls by running up to them and jumping. While Apex Legends lacks some of the freedom of movement that Titanfall prides itself on (wall-running, double-jumping, etc.) it's still useful to know that your character will automatically vault most objects and low terrain just by walking up to it and jumping. Use this to stay on the move and reach hard-to-access areas.

#8: Communicate with your teammates. Apex Legends' Ping system is amazing, so it's no excuse if you don't have a microphone. Communicate with your teammates. A rising tide raises all ships.

#9: Pay attention to your weapon attachments. A gun is only as good as its attachments, which come in all shapes and varieties. Just because you've found a Carbine doesn't mean you can stop looting. Trick that baby out with anything you can attach to it to drastically improve its killing potential. Pay particular attention to Hop Up attachments if you have a gun that takes them, because they provide excellent benefits for specific guns.

#10: Don't clutter your inventory with tonnes of ammo. Ammo is very plentiful when you do find it, and the temptation is to pick it all up. But your inventory is very limited and it'll save you lots of needless inventory management if you only pick up what you need, and drop what you don't.

#11: Coordinate and focus fire on one enemy at a time. This is true of most team PvP shooters, and it stands here as well. Use the Ping system to coordinate your attacks, and focus a single enemy at a time if you can. The team that does this most effectively will usually come out on top.

#12: Gold armour items have the same stats as Purple items, but with an added unique perk. Gear is divided into separate qualities, identified by colour, much like in Fortnite. The higher the quality, the more durable and effective the gear. But at the very top, Gold armour has the same stats as Purple armour, but with an added trait unique to the type of gear. Gold Helmets give you ability cooldown reductions. Gold chestplates allow you to refill your armour after executing a downed enemy. Seek out these high-level pieces of gear and learn their effects. For more info, check out our Apex Legends Armor and Gear guide.

How to play Apex Legends – a beginner’s Apex Legends guide

Apex Legends is a free-to-play game available right now on the Origin Store. Like other Battle Royale games such as Fortnite and PUBG, Apex Legends places you and two teammates into a map with 19 other teams of 3 (making for 60-player matches in total) in a fight to be the last team standing.

Unlike many other battle royales, Apex Legends allows you to pick a character class, giving it some Overwatch-esque hero shooter and team synergy elements to think about. Each “Legend” comes with a unique passive ability, active ability, and ultimate ability which will help you in battle. It’s important to pick a Legend that will combine well with the Legends that your teammates pick.

You start the game with no equipment and must quickly scour your landing area for weapons, ammo, armour, grenades, healing items, and weapon attachments to help you defend yourself against other teams. As time goes on, all players will be forced towards one another by the Ring – a familiar phenomenon for players of other battle royales – which damages players caught outside the ever-shrinking circle.

Apex Legends guns and weapons stats

Since the Havoc Update, there are a grand total of 20 different guns to choose from in Apex Legends, each with their own unique stats, attachment slots, spray patterns, and strategies. If you’re looking to find our rankings and opinions on each gun (as well as comparing stats on each of them) then take a look at our general Apex Legends weapons guide.

But because we’re lovely helpful fellas over at RPS, we’ve also produced individual pages on each weapon, going into detail about the stats and time-to-kill (TTK) of each different rifle, shotgun or SMG you might find under different circumstances. I’m actually pretty proud of all the tables in these pages. Go ahead, take a look.

Note: the eagle-eyed among you might even notice a page for an as-yet unreleased weapon… So check that page out for a glimpse into what’s likely to come in the next Apex Legends update.

Apex Legends classes and abilities

There are currently eight Legends to choose from in Apex Legends (two of which must be unlocked through playing or paying), each with their own three unique abilities. You cannot choose the same Legend as your teammate, and it’s important to base your choice not only on what you’re familiar with but on what would round out the team’s abilities well.

The Legends and their roles are as follows. Click on any of their names to be brought straight to our dedicated character guide for that Legend.

Bloodhound (Technological Tracker) Can track enemies and transform into a quick and powerful beast at will.

(Technological Tracker) Gibraltar (Shielded Fortress) Can shield himself and allies, and call down a mortar strike on enemies.

(Shielded Fortress) Lifeline (Combat Medic) Excellent at healing and reviving squad members quickly and safely, and can call down Care Packages of high-quality gear.

(Combat Medic) Pathfinder (Forward Scout) Can grapple to out-of-reach locations, view the Ring’s next location, and create ziplines for fast team travel.

(Forward Scout) Wraith (Interdimensional Skirmisher) Can easily avoid damage and danger, and help the team cross large distances with teleporation portals.

(Interdimensional Skirmisher) Bangalore (Professional Soldier) Quick and versatile soldier that can fire smoke grenades and call in artillery strikes.

(Professional Soldier) Caustic (Toxic Trapper) Fires canisters of toxic gas at enemies, and can see enemies clearly through the gas.

(Toxic Trapper) Mirage (Holographic Trickster) Can cloak and deploy decoys of himself and team members to confuse and distract enemies.

(Holographic Trickster)

As you can see, each Legend operates in very different ways, and it’s a very good idea to equip your Legend with weapons and gear that augments their specific skillset. It’s also important to note that different Legends have differently sized hitboxes, which means some may be easier to hit than others. For more information on each of these classes, check out our Apex Legends characters guide for ability walkthroughs alongside focused tips and strategies.

Apex Legends map, locations and travel

Starting a game in Apex Legends works a little differently from other battle royales. After you’ve picked your Legends, one among you is designated the “jumpmaster” and directs all three of you at once as you deploy from the transport ship above the map and soar towards your desired landing location. The other teammates can choose whether to allo the jumpmaster to control them or to peel off from the pack at a certain point. All in all it’s an intuitive feature which encourages team members landing close together so that they can help each other out.

At the moment there’s just the one map, called King’s Canyon; and its Planetside-esque mix of harsh desert terrain and technologically advanced structures makes for a very expansive, vertical and well-designed map, with each location striking a balance between open terrain and plenty of cover for firefights. There are 17 named locations spread across the map all of which have different probabilities of containing low, medium or high loot each match:

Artillery Runoff Market Slum Lakes Bunker Skull Town Relay Swamps Repulsor The Pit Airbase Thunderdome Wetlands Bridges Water Treatment Cascades Hydro Dam

Because of the Ring’s steady conquering of the map, it’s useful to pick a more central spot, not only because you’re more likely to stay in the Ring longer, but also because it allows you to rotate in any direction to avoid (or look for) fights. But on the flipside of this, landing near the coast limits the directions from which enemies can approach. For more in-depth information on the Apex Legends map and where to go for the very best loot each match, check out our Apex Legends map and locations guide.

Apex Legends Ping system – communicating with teammates

Central to Apex Legends is their philosophy of fostering close teamwork through the system on offer. Most notable is their Ping system, which allows players to “ping” (i.e. highlight) something of interest, whether it’s a helmet lying on the ground or an enemy on the horizon. Whatever you ping, your Legend will voice a preset line to your teammates indicating exactly what you’re talking about. Pinging an extended mag attachment on the ground will result in your Legend saying something like “Extended Light Mag here, Level 1”.

It’s an excellent, well thought out system which you should use at every opportunity to communicate clearly with your teammates. Bind your “ping” action to something easy to reach, and let your teammates know about any information which might help you as a group to achieve victory. For full details on the various options that the Ping system offers players, keep an eye out for our upcoming Apex Legends Ping and Communication guide.

Reviving teammates in Apex Legends

Your Legend’s hit points are divided into Health and Armour. When you reach zero Health in Apex Legends, as long as you’ve a teammate still standing, you will merely be “knocked” – you can crawl around but can’t shoot or use items until you are revived. To revive a “knocked” player, simply stand next to them and hold your Interact key (default “E”) until they are revived.

But uniquely in Apex Legends, even if a teammate fully dies, you still have the opportunity to bring them back. If a “knocked” player is killed, they’ll drop a “banner” which a teammate can pick up. If this banner is inserted into one of various specific revive points spread across the map, then they will be brought back to life, albeit without any of the weapons and gear they had previously.

For much more in-depth info on reviving teammates (and even how to self-revive!), check out our Apex Legends reviving page. Additionally, if you’d like full details on all the healing items in the game, take a look at our Apex Legends healing items guide.

That’s everything we’ve got on Apex Legends so far. But as previously mentioned we’ll be expanding this series of guides as time goes on and we all learn more about this exciting new battle royale, so bookmark this page and check back soon for all the latest info and strategies. Until then, see you in the Canyon!