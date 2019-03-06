Checkpoint, please: Wargroove adds handy features

Life has become a little friendlier in Wargroove, as Chucklefish’s Advance Wars-y strategy game today launched its keenly-awaited “quality of life patch.” Handy features include checkpoints in missions, difficulty setting changes, getting to add AI-controller players to multiplayer matches, and lots of little tweaks and fixes. War may be hell, but that doesn’t mean we should accept it being inconvenient.

Wargroove’s new checkpoints sound a lot like a quicksave slot, letting us set one–and only one–point a mission that commanders can resume from if they lose. Sure, that’s handy. A new difficulty setting system with many levels means you can play your way too, though it will limit rankings and rewards. And then there’s a load of small handy and welcome changes:

The effectiveness chart on unit info and recruit screens has been reworked to be far more readable and informative

Skipping battles, captures and cutscenes is now much faster

Display the S rank requirements on the overview screen for a mission

"Exit" has been renamed to "Suspend" to avoid confusion

Good stuff. See the Wargroove version 1.2.0 patch notes for full details.

Wargroove is, like, good enough. It is unashamedly ripping-off the Advance Wars games from Nintendo pocket consoles, but those aren’t (officially) on PC and this is so here’s this? And, like Advance Wars, it’s deece.

Our boy Brendy said in his Wargroove review that it “is faithful to not just the spirit but the body of its inspiration, keeping both the pleasures and some pains of the old toy war game, pointedly refusing to change most of the basics, and instead simply adding extra layers: online multiplayer, map editing, a ‘puzzle’ mode. It’s not so much a spiritual successor as it is a full-bodied recreation of the franchise, with skeleton horsemen instead of tanks.”

Which may be something you’re interested in. If so, it’s £16/€17/$20 on Steam and coming to GOG later.