Anthem Javelins - Ranger, Colossus, Interceptor, and Storm gear builds

Anthem’s Javelins are the equivalent of other game’s classes. They’re wildly different from each other, with some focused on melee attacks or single target abilities, and others that excel with crowd control. This guide goes over the four Javelins, with some general tips for each and all the abilities. It also highlights how to unlock them and how to make their quality as shiny as possible.

Anthem Javelin character guide

Are you still looking for help with missions, or how to get to grips with navigation in Anthem? Be sure to check out our Anthem guide for everything you need to know about Bioware’s latest space adventure.

Anthem Javelin guide contents

Ranger Javelin

The Ranger excels at targeted fire on single targets, but is also a jack-of-all-trades. You can kit out the Ranger with various different types of grenades, as complete with variants for the Assault Launcher. Its support gear generates an area of effect to either protect allies against damage or amplify damage dealt by your friends. They’re also quite mobile with a double jump as their jumping type, useful for retreating after their melee attack primes enemies for using gears to detonate.

Ranger gears

As mentioned, there are two types of ability that the Ranger has to offer: Grenades and the Assault Launcher. Both can be altered with different kinds of modifications and different rarities have different buffs associated with them, so keep cycling through to find the best ones to suit your play style. There are also legendary and masterwork variants that you can learn in our Anthem Masterwork gears guide.

Ability Name Gear Type Element Damage Type Ability Description Frag Grenade Grenade Blast Detonator A grenade that explodes in a large area for massive damage. Inferno Grenade Grenade Fire Primer Sets enemies on fire, dealing immediate and continuous damage. Frost Grenade Grenade Ice Primer A grenade that freezes nearby opponents on impact. Seeker Grenades Grenade Blast Damage Lob one grenade that splits into multiple enemy-seeking missiles. Sticky Grenade Grenade Blast Detonator A grenade that sticks to enemies or surfaces. Seeking Missiles Assault Launcher Impact Detonator Launches a missile that tracks towards target. Impact combo. Pulse Blast Assault Launcher Impact Detonator Blasts a single target with a massive energy burst. Spark Beam Assault Launcher Fire Damage Fires a laser that can be focused on one enemy. Venom Darts Assault Launcher Acid Primer Fires a volley of three acid darts that seeks a single target. Blast Missile Assault Launcher Blast Damage Clears the field with a missile that damages a huge area around the point of impact. Shock Mace Melee Electric Primer Hits with a electrified mace. Multi-Target Missile Battery Ultimate Blast Detonator Launches many rockets in an explosive barrage. Critical Target Damage Combo Effect N/A N/A Large damage to detonated enemy. Bulwark Point Support Gear N/A N/A Keep enemies out of your bubble with a spherical shield that protects your squad. Muster Point Support Gear N/A N/A Cover your teammates with a spherical shield that increases weapon damage.

Ranger best gear combinations

Venom Darts + Sticky Grenade – This allows you to keep your distance as you whittle down an armoured foe. Not only that, it’s a combination that only gets better once you find the legendary variants of the two.

This allows you to keep your distance as you whittle down an armoured foe. Not only that, it’s a combination that only gets better once you find the legendary variants of the two. Frost Grenade + Pulse Blast – Freezing enemies to the spot before detonating a blast makes for one of the few options the Ranger has for dealing with multiple foes at once.

Freezing enemies to the spot before detonating a blast makes for one of the few options the Ranger has for dealing with multiple foes at once. “Tactical Onslaught” Venom Darts + “The Gambit” Sticky Grenade – These legendary Venom darts permanently gain extra charge, allowing for more and more pain to be inflicted the more it is used. The number of enemies that can be Primed with acid damage will therefore increase, thus increasing the usefulness of “The Gambit” Sticky Grenade. This will detonate as an ice explosion, freezing enemies to the spot. Just rinse and repeat to take down enemies.

Ranger tips

Here are some tips to let you know how best to play as the Ranger, as well as the kind of role you’ll be playing when part of a full set of Javelins.

Your primary focus should be to pick off high-priority targets, stacking detonator damage to activate your Critical Target damage.

Support gear in this particular Javelin can be used to stave off fire from foes to give your team breathing space, or to augment damage. Keep in contact with your team to time this well.

Inferno grenades can be decent when coupled with strikes from the shock mace.

Your rolls can be used to avoid any attacks that are locked onto you.

Everyone else has a well-defined role, whereas the Ranger is a jack-of-all-trades. Therefore you should try to support the team with distracting a singular foe.

Your team may look to you to revive them if they’re downed, since the Colossus will be busy keeping enemies herded together and you’re less fragile than they might be.

Colossus Javelin

As the tank of the squad, your main role is to ensure every enemy’s attention is primarily on you. This means attacking multiple targets at once with your weapons and skills. When their attention is on you, the Colossus offers a shield to protect yourself against incoming damage, while rocket propelled jumps ensure you can get out of the way of the most devastating attacks.

Colossus gear

With the tanking abilities of the Colossus, the main abilities are the Ordnance Launcher and Heavy Assault Launcher. Both have different kinds of modifications and different rarities have different buffs associated with them, so keep cycling through to find the best ones to suit your play style. There are also legendary and masterwork variants that you can learn in our Anthem Masterwork gears guide.

Ability Name Gear Type Element Damage Type Ability Description High-Explosive Mortar Ordnance Blast Detonator Bombs everything with a projectile. Massive damage, but a small area. Burst Mortar Ordnance Blast Damage Fires a lot of mini-mortars to blast a large area. Firewall Mortar Ordnance Fire Primer Lights the battlefield with a huge wall of flames. Lightning Coil Ordnance Electric Detonator An arc of electricity targeting a random enemy. Shock Coil Ordnance Electric Primer Hit every target around you with waves of electricity. Siege Artillery Heavy Assault Launcher Blast Detonator A hefty rocket to destroy enemies. Flame thrower Heavy Assault Launcher Fire Primer Fires a burst of flames. Railgun Heavy Assault Launcher Impact Damage Hits one enemy with a “kinectic projectile”. Venom Spitter Heavy Assault Launcher Acid Primer Unleash multiple arcing shots of acid down on your enemies. Blast Missile Heavy Assault Launcher Impact Detonator Clears the field with a missile that damages a huge area around the point of impact. Heavy Smash Melee Impact Detonator A hard thump onto one enemy at close range. Siege Cannon Ultimate Blast Detonator Fires a massive shot, deals lots of damage. AoE Explosion Combo Effect N/A N/A Explosion that damages nearby enemies. Battle Cry Support Gear N/A N/A Incites enemies to attack you, lowering elemental and physical resistances of enemies. Shield Pulse Support Gear N/A N/A Gives friends a damage resistance buff.





Colossus best gear combinations

Flamethrower + Lightning Coil – This is a very good combination of attacks as it allows the Colossus to just get in close, coat a group of enemies in flames, and detonate all at once. Combined with the combo effect that triggers an explosion with each combo on-screen, this makes short work of surrounding enemies. You can further augment this with any Masterwork items.

This is a very good combination of attacks as it allows the Colossus to just get in close, coat a group of enemies in flames, and detonate all at once. Combined with the combo effect that triggers an explosion with each combo on-screen, this makes short work of surrounding enemies. You can further augment this with any Masterwork items. Firewall Mortar + Siege Artillery – Firewall mortar can be used to herd enemies together, while Siege Artillery can be used to blow them all up when close together. This is more of a longer range ability, but it doesn’t get really good until you find the legendary versions.

Firewall mortar can be used to herd enemies together, while Siege Artillery can be used to blow them all up when close together. This is more of a longer range ability, but it doesn’t get really good until you find the legendary versions. “Best Defence” Siege Artillery + “Rubidium Furnace” Firewall Mortar – This upgraded legendary version of the Siege Artillery, found at Legendary rank, has the ability “Hitting an enemy with a rocket restores 35% armor”. Combine this with the legendary Firewall Mortar that can not only herd enemies, but also the missile can hit the firewall’s flames to heal your Javelin.

Colossus tips

Here are some tips to let you know how best to play as the Colossus, as well as the kind of role you’ll be playing when part of a full set of Javelins.

The shield itself protects anything from a 180 degree arc, meaning enemies behind you can still damage your Javelin. Try to ensure you’re not surrounded.

With the shield raised, try to sprint into enemies or fly into them. It’ll deal a nice chunk of damage and knock them down for a short time.

Lowering your the shield will begin to restore your shield health. This is vital as you have no energy shield, and are instead reliant on armour.

Remember to switch back to a raised shield after firing your gun or using a gear.

The Colossus deals damage when landing from a great height. This is in addition to melee damage, so try to slam into groups from a great height for maximum damage.

Seeing an enemy attacking an ally means you need to grab their attention. Firing on it or using your Battle Cry support skill will do this, but ensure you’re then playing defensively while your team takes them on.

If you’re facing against enemies on the other team that are specialists in elemental damage, try to use the Shield Pulse to give your team resistance to their attacks.

Don’t be afraid to let rip with your attacks, as you can deal a lot of damage with your skills. Well-placed attacks can whittle down smaller enemies quickly, leaving your team to help with larger ones.

Crowd enemies together with Battle Cry so you can take advantage of the above combo.

Interceptor Javelin

Those that choose the Interceptor don’t want to be in the frey of combat for too long. They jump in and pick off one target, before escaping any possible retaliatory attacks. This is done with their Triple Dash defensive move, as well as the Triple jump, enabling them to stay on the move at all times. They do however have the lowest shields of the three classes and aren’t as effective against large groups of enemies. Therefore, a stationary Interceptor is a dead Interceptor, so try to always be on the move.

Interceptor gears

To deal as much damage to any target as quickly as possible, the Interceptor has access to Assault Systems and Strike Systems. Both have different kinds of modifications and different rarities have different buffs associated with them, so keep cycling through to find the best ones to suit your play style. There are also legendary and masterwork variants that you can learn in our Anthem Masterwork gears guide.

Ability Name Gear Type Element Damage Type Ability Description Searching Glaive Assault Systems Impact Damage Throws a homing glaive. Venom Bomb Assault Systems Acid Primer Tosses a grenade that hits all nearby enemies with acid. Cryo Glaive Assault Systems Ice Primer Locks on to up to two nearby targets. Freezes enemies on impact. Cluster Mine Assault Systems Blast Damage Tosses a group of mines onto a target area. Spark Dash Assault Systems Electric Detonator Dashes forward and leaves a trail of electricity. Detonating Strike Strike Systems Electric Primer Melee attack that charges enemies with electric energy. If it’s killed, it explosdes and deals damage to those around them. Plasma Star Strike Systems Impact Damage Tosses a plasma-powered shruiken at a single target. Useful at long range. Wraith Strike Strike Systems Impact Damage Sends a projection of the Interceptor to attack enemies. Tempest Strike Strike Systems Impact Detonator Powerful close-range melee strike that electrically charges the enemy. Aura combo. Venom Spray Strike Systems Acid Primer Sprays acid that damages all foes hit. Bladed Daggers Melee Impact Detonator Assassin’s Blades Ultimate Impact Detonator Aura Combo Effect N/A N/A Enemies near you gain the elemental effect overtime. Target Beacon Support Gear N/A N/A Marks an enemy to allow allies to deal more damage to it. Rally Cry Support Gear N/A N/A Clears status effects from the entire team.





Interceptor best gear combinations

Venom Bomb + Tempest Strike – These two moves go well together, in that you can set the enemy up with the Venom Bomb, before leaping into the air and slamming to the ground with a Tempest Strike. The legendary version of this combination is even sillier.

These two moves go well together, in that you can set the enemy up with the Venom Bomb, before leaping into the air and slamming to the ground with a Tempest Strike. The legendary version of this combination is even sillier. “Serpent’s Veil” Venom Bomb + “Sudden Death” Tempest Strike – Since the legendary Venom Bomb has the added bonus of having melee weapon defeats increase all acid damage by 100% for 10 seconds, and the Tempest Strike legendary “detonates a fire explosion”, this makes for a lot of damage being generated in a short space of time.

Since the legendary Venom Bomb has the added bonus of having melee weapon defeats increase all acid damage by 100% for 10 seconds, and the Tempest Strike legendary “detonates a fire explosion”, this makes for a lot of damage being generated in a short space of time. “Raneri’s Charge” Spark Dash + “Serpent’s Veil” Venom Bomb – The standard version of this combination isn’t much to write about, but the masterwork version is wonderful. Spark Dash has a very useful perk at masterwork level, in that “Defeating an enemy recharges the Spark Dash.” It can occur once every five seconds.” Combine this with the Unending Battle masterwork machine pistol to boost this even more, and Radiant Fortess recharges your shield.

Interceptor tips

Here are some tips to let you know how best to play as the Interceptor, as well as the kind of role you’ll be playing when part of a full set of Javelins.

Try not to pick fights with groups of shielded enemies unless there is a Colossus taking the brunt of the fire.

Your increased mobility lets you reach high places far quicker. Use that to deal with snipers where possible.

Hold down the dodge button to burst forward three times in quick succession. There’s a short cooldown afterwards, but it covers the most distance.

When using Tempest Strike, you can cancel it if it’s not going to hit. Cancelling it doesn’t trigger the cooldown for the ability, giving lots of flexibility.

Storm Javelin

This “techno-mage” will primarily use their gears to dish out pain to many enemies at a time. This involves using area of effect attacks, infused with fire, ice, or lightning elemental properties, to set up enemies for teammates to detonate. Of course they can detonate enemies themselves, but they’re a great combo piece with the Colossus. Therefore, if you’re in a group, your main role is to use Priming attacks to coat enemies in various elements. It’s a strange blend of a raw damage and a support class in this regard, with its combo effect enabling your allies to deal even more damage to foes. It has access to hover, as well as a blink or teleport to get out of danger.

Storm gears

The Storm doesn’t really target enemies specifically, but rather the area around them. Those who wield this Javelin have access to the Blast Seal and Focus Seal, which can be augmented with different modifications, so keep cycling through to find the best ones to suit your play style. There are also legendary and masterwork variants that you can learn in our Anthem Masterwork gears guide.

Ability Name Gear Type Element Damage Type Ability Description Lightning Strike Blast Seals Electric Detonator Targeted lightning strike that affects an area. Ice Storm Blast Seals Ice Primer Places targeted fields of ice which explode for frost damage. Can freeze enemies. Flame Burst Blast Seals Fire Damage Quick explosion that deals fire damage to a target location. Ice Blast Blast Seals Ice Primer Hurls chunks of ice, deals massive damage and freezes close-range enemies. Living Flame Blast Seals Fire Primer Burst of flame energy that seeks out and ignites targets. Frost Shards Focus Seals Electric Primer Rapid-fire shards of ice that slowly freezes a target in place. Burning Orb Focus Seals Impact Damage An orb that can be fired in short shots or charged for larger projectiles that explode. Shock Burst Focus Seals Impact Damage Electric energy that bounces off walls. Can reach targets behind cover. Glacial Spear Focus Seals Ice Detonator Fires a powerful ice beam. Arc Burst Focus Seals Acid Primer A bolt of lightning that leaps to nearby targets. Fiery Strike Melee Fire Detonator Elemental Storm Ultimate Ice/Electric/Fire (Multi Element) Primer & Detonator AoE Spread Combo Effect N/A N/A Spreads the elemental effect to nearby enemies. Wind Wall Support Gear N/A N/A Erects a wall that blocks enemy projectiles. Quickening Field Support Gear N/A N/A Creates a field to reduce cooldown on abilities for allies in its area.

Storm Javelin best gear combinations

Ice Storm + Burning Orb – Ice Storm has a big area of effect that freezes enemies in place, leaving you to either fire smaller Burning Orbs, or charge a larger blast. You want to have multiple elements in the early game when not raiding.

Ice Storm has a big area of effect that freezes enemies in place, leaving you to either fire smaller Burning Orbs, or charge a larger blast. You want to have multiple elements in the early game when not raiding. “Winter’s Wrath” Ice Storm + “Ten Thousand Suns” Burning Orb – Since the Burning Orb masterwork has a big damage buff and the Ice Storm will recharge quicker, this enables you to dispatch enemies faster than before, while constantly hurling spells.

Since the Burning Orb masterwork has a big damage buff and the Ice Storm will recharge quicker, this enables you to dispatch enemies faster than before, while constantly hurling spells. Living Flame + Glacial Spear – Not quite as good as the above given the smaller range of Living Flame compared to Ice Storm, but Glacial Spear is a solid detonator that compliments Living Flame as it’s very precise.

Not quite as good as the above given the smaller range of Living Flame compared to Ice Storm, but Glacial Spear is a solid detonator that compliments Living Flame as it’s very precise. “Binary Star” Living Flame + “Black Ice” Glacial Spear – The above combo just gets better with the masterwork version. This Living Flame will hurl two shots instead of one, while Glacial Spear’s detonation will freeze nearby enemies. You can abuse this further by

The above combo just gets better with the masterwork version. This Living Flame will hurl two shots instead of one, while Glacial Spear’s detonation will freeze nearby enemies. You can abuse this further by “Binary Star” Living Flame + “Winter’s Wrath” Ice Storm – This one is just for those who have a reliable Interceptor in their team and the build just relies on you hurling ice and fire to keep enemies constantly Primed. You won’t be getting the glory, but you’ll definitely be contributing and your Interceptor will thank you when they’re using full detonator builds to trigger tons of combos.

Storm tips

Finally here are some tips to let you know how best to play as the Storm Javelin, as well as the kind of role you’ll be playing when part of a full set of Javelins.

Abuse the fact that the Storm Javelin can hover , as it gives you a better perspective for raining down pain on your enemies.

When hovering, there is a secondary shield, but try to hover near cover or a Bulwark Shield for extra defence.

Given that you can hover more as the Storm Javelin, there is a legendary/masterwork level heavy pistol called

If there is a lot of firepower coming in, or you need to block a choke point or revive an ally, use the Wind Wall to put a barrier between you and the enemy.

Your ultimate is devastating to groups of enemies, so pop it if there are a large number in one place. This pairs well with the Colossus’s herding tactics too.

More than any other class, it’s vital that you have the ability to speak to teammates. This will allow you to coordinate when to trigger certain attacks, including the ultimate ability, so as to maximise the team’s damage output.

While not as fragile as the Interceptor, it is almost as weak. Therefore you should keep your distance where possible and only use melee attacks sparingly.

How to unlock the Javelins

Javelins are the main classes in the game and they have their own specific purposes in a full team of Freelancers. With four on offer, it can be a little daunting to know which one is going to have a play style you’ll like, even from the brief descriptions you’re given.

Quite simply, the requirement to unlocking all of the javelins in the game is to meet certain thresholds in pilot level. How it works is that instead of unlocking specific Javelins as you progress, you are initially given a trial run with the Ranger javelin before being given the choice to unlock one of the four Javelins: This can be done by completing missions (more on that in our Anthem Missions guide), contracts, and other tasks that are set for you in Fort Tarsis.

Once you’ve completed the second mission in the game, you’ll meet Tassyn, who will set you a mission in exchange for the ability to unlock a new Javelin for yourself. Now you have a big choice here as your next choice doesn’t come for a while. I’d highly recommend looking at the individual guides for each of the Javelins so that you have a better idea of what each of them specialises in. So without further ado, here are the levels in which you are given the option to unlock a new Javelin:

1st Javelin – Level 2

– Level 2 2nd Javelin – Level 8

– Level 8 3rd Javelin – Level 16

– Level 16 4th Javelin – Level 26

Switching between Javelins

Once you have obtained a second Javelin, you can then switch between your unlocked Javelins by heading into the Forge at Fort Tarsis. In that menu, there is an option to choose a new Javelin loadout. For each Javelin, you can save up to five different loadouts for any given situation, combination of gears equipped, and more. Once you’ve saved the loadout, you can easily choose it from this menu rather than have to reconfigure it for each time you’d like to change it.

Making Javelins look less scruffy

While you’re in there, you may wish to change the colours and finishes for your Javelin. While you have the default pieces that are perfectly good, or if you happen to preorder the game, you may also have the Legion of Dawn set (more on that in our Anthem Legion of Dawn guide). Other cosmetic parts can be purchased for gold by going into the part, vinyl, or animation, and tabbing across to the “Buy” section. Each one costs gold. The only two that aren’t available to purchase are both paint and wear state.

You may have noticed that your Javelin looks somewhat scruffy. Rather than gleaming in splendour, it looks beaten up, about to fall apart at the joints. This is all tied to your reputation with the Freelancers and the further you upgrade your standing with them, the better your armour can look. Head to our Anthem Factions guide, to learn about the requirements for unlocking the higher ranks. This is also how you unlock paints and finishes to use on your Javelins.

