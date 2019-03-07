Apex Legends patch notes (Season 1 details) - gun balance changes, character hitboxes, battle pass update

Apex Legends has been on quite the journey already, having surpassed 50 million players within its first month of release. Respawn Entertainment are set to continue this trend with some recent balance changes which bring about some much needed weapon nerfs, as well as details on the upcoming Season 1 and everything that it will entail for its eager and (im)patient players.

Our Apex Legends patch notes guide will walk you through each of the changes that have been made to the game since its release, as well as our opinions on each of these changes and the current state of the meta. We’ll also go through everything we know about the release of Season 1 and other future updates over the course of the year.

This patch notes guide is but one small section of our massive Apex Legends guide series.

Apex Legends patch notes guide (07 March update)

We've got a fair amount to cover here, not just with the recent balance changes introduced with the 07 March update, but with the all-new details regarding the release of Season 1!





Wingman nerf

The Wingman Pistol quickly grew to dominate nearly every match of Apex Legends, with its tremendous sniper-rifle-like damage, quick rate of fire, and stupendous accuracy and versatility (particularly when hip-firing). Respawn have addressed this with a series of nerfs to bring the gun more in line with the rest of the Apex Legends guns:

Rate of fire reduced from 3.1 -> 2.6 shots per second.

Skullpiercer Headshot damage multiplier reduced from 2.5 -> 2.25

Increased base hip fire spread and decreased the rate at which hip fire spread decays (shrinks back down).

None of this is enough to knock the Wingman off the top spot for now, but it’s a good start. The Skullpiercer Headshot multiplier reduction and rate of fire decrease both have a marked effect on the gun’s DPS and TTK stats (both of which you can see in great detail on our Wingman page), and the hip fire accuracy nerf will serve to negate one of the gun’s biggest strengths (for those who didn’t know, Wingman hip-firing was startlingly accurate, and while hip-firing you can move and strafe faster than while ADSing, which is why this was so powerful).

This patch also comes with a nerf to the overall drop chance of the Wingman in all loot tier zones, so finding one of these guns will be harder to come by. If anything, this shows that Respawn still want the Wingman to be at the top of the weapons power curve, and they’re not trying to nerf it to death; it just needs a few nudges like these in the right direction.

Peacekeeper nerf

We’ve also seen a slight nerf to the Peacekeeper Shotgun, another of the top-tier weapons currently in Apex Legends – and, again, this change will to little to affect that. But they are still welcome nonetheless:

Peacekeeper availability has been reduced in all zone tiers.

Shotgun Bolt rechamber rate has been reduced for the Peacekeeper only. Level 1 mitigation 10% -> 7.5% Level 2 mitigation 20% -> 13% Level 3 mitigation 25% -> 16%



The fire rate improvements brought about by the Shotgun Bolt attachment has been substantially lessened, which, as the devs explain, means “players will have a larger window of vulnerability if they miss their shot”. This serves to further augment the risk-reward nature of the slow-but-powerful Peacekeeper, which is certainly not a bad direction for the weapon to go in.

The thing about the Peacekeeper, however, is that it doesn't need any attachments in order to be stunningly powerful, and this change will do nothing to affect that. But we'll see how things progress with these new changes over the next week or two.





Energy weapons buff

Another minor but welcome change relates to the prevalence (or lack thereof) of Energy weapons and ammo across King’s Canyon. Before, Energy Ammo was the most difficult ammunition to come by simply because there are fewer Energy weapons in the overall roster; and with two out of three Energy weapons (the Devotionand the Havoc) requiring vast amounts of ammo to use effectively over multiple encounters, this was beginning to become a problem.

With the new update, however, Respawn have increased the availability of Energy weapons and ammo in all loot zone tiers. So hopefully people with an itch to main the Devotion or Havoc (or Triple Take) will have an easier time finding and successfully using these weapons over the course of an entire match.

Crash fixes

I won’t spend much time here, but Respawn have also addressed some regular crashing issues that appear to have been tied to specific actions. Here are the exact patch notes:

Fixed some script errors that we identified were occasionally causing disconnects during matches. Caustic occasionally causing disconnects while throwing is Ultimate. Pathfinder occasionally causing disconnects when activating a Survey Beacon. Players occasionally causing disconnects when removing an attachment. Gibraltar occasionally causing disconnects when pulling up his Gun Shield. Players occasionally causing disconnects when entering Spectate Mode.



Apex Legends Season 1 details – release date, Battle Pass info, roadmap

The thing that everyone has been waiting for, of course, is the release of Apex Legends Season 1, which was promised to us by the devs shortly after the game’s release. Over the past weeks we’ve been drip-fed information on Reddit and Twitter regarding its upcoming release and all the changes it shall bring, so let’s get right into everything we know.

Season 1 release date

We haven’t yet been given an exact release date for Season 1 of Apex Legends, which will undoubtedly be unfortunate news for many. But we have been promised in the above roadmap to expect it sometime later this beautiful month of March.

For further details, we shall have to wait – though it may not be very long at all, as a rumour is circulating (starting over at Daily Esports, it seems) that the release of Season 1 may occur as early as Tuesday 12 March! So let's take a look at what it will/may/might bring.





New characters (Octane?), new weapons (L-Star EMG?), new loot

The above roadmap also details some of the things we can expect with the arrival of Season 1; namely, new Legends, new weapons, and new loot in general. This is all fairly broad, but we can make an educated guess that the arrival of Season 1 will also introduce the new character Octane, whose details have recently been somewhat leaked and detailed online already. This new Legend, if rumours are to be believed, will introduce a fascinating new array of abilities such as the Passive ability to regenerate Health over time, and then to damage yourself in order to move much faster with their Tactical ability.

We’re also likely looking at the release of the L-Star EMG, which will be joining the LMG class alongside the M600 Spitfire and the Devotion. Some stats have already been leaked as you can see from the above link, and if that’s all to be believed then this gun will have by far the highest DPS in the game. There’s bound to be some sort of major drawback to prevent it being overpowered, but as for what that drawback is, we’ll have to wait and see.

Apex Legends Battle Pass

While Respawn have acknowledged the overwhelming torrent of impatient voices asking for details on the upcoming promised Battle Pass, they aren’t giving away details on just what it all entails just yet. However, we can surmise based on the standards set by Fortnite and other battle royales (and the fact that it’s, y’know, a Battle Pass) that the Apex Legends Battle Pass will offer various exclusive rewards over the course of the season, almost certainly in the form of cosmetics such as character skins, new Apex Legends finishers/executions, banners, poses, and much more.

If it’s anything like Fortnite’s model (and it probably ought to be in order to compete), then obtaining Apex Legends’ Season 1 Battle Pass will sweeten the deals found in the in-game Store overall, offering the chance to earn Crafting Materials and/or other resources in order to more easily unlock the cosmetics you desire. We may well also see the familiar notion of earning enough moolah purely by playing and completing challenges to buy the next season’s Battle Pass for free.

Changes to character abilities and hitboxes

Coinciding with the 07 March patch notes, we also received some more specific details regarding character changes. These changes revolve mainly around the discrepancies regarding character hitboxes, with some characters occupying a much larger space than others (and thus being at a substantial disadvantage when it comes to getting shot). Let’s go over these changes one by one:

Major balance changes:

Hit box size reductions and optimizations for Caustic, Pathfinder and Gibraltar We’re better sizing hitboxes to character gear & model Since these adjustments have a MAJOR impact on the game, we want to make sure there aren’t any major bugs, so we didn’t want to rush them out If these adjustments prove to be insufficient, we’ll consider additional adjustments during Season 1



Minor balance changes:

Caustic Traps – Reduced cooldown to 25 seconds from 30 seconds Traps – Increased radius and proximity radius by about 10% Traps – Removed a 1 second delay on the smoke dealing damage to players

Pathfinder Insider Knowledge – Increased the number of beacons in the world to 12 from 10

Lifeline Care Package – Removed slight chance that level 4 armor and helmets will drop

Wraith Into The Void – Cooldown increased from 20 -> 25 seconds

Bangalore Double Time – Reduced move speed bonus to 30% from 40%



While some of these changes do very little to change the game (that Pathfinder buff, for instance), others will be felt much more keenly – for example Bangalore’s Passive ability nerf and Wraith’s Tactical cooldown increase, both of which serve to somewhat hamper two of the most useful abilities currently in Apex Legends. But the big news for sure is the changes to hitboxes. I’m still not convinced that the changes should be to Caustic, Pathfinder, and Gibraltar to make them smaller, rather than to Wraith and the other smaller characters to make them bigger – but we’ll see how it all plays out.

Apex Legends previous patch notes

As time goes on we’ll move what’s on this page down here to make room for newer updates, so you can always find what you’re looking for very easily from this page.

And that’s pretty much everything for now! Hopefully you’ve emerged with a greater understanding of the changes that have been introduced with this new patch, and the things to expect with the arrival of Apex Legends’ first season. Now, show of hands: who’s excited for Season 1?