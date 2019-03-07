The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
12

Diablo summoned onto GOG

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

7th March 2019 / 2:13PM

Blizzard’s seminal 1997 action-RPG Diablo has risen again, this time with a re-release on GOG. Diablo had so far only been sold in boxes, coming as actual physical items you need to touch rather than pure electricity coursing through your taps, and Blizzard stopped manufacturing it long ago so finding the game has been difficult/expensive/of dubious legality. Now here it is, up on GOG, in both a “vanilla” version with fixed Battle.net multiplayer and a fancified edition with resolution upscaling. Some classic Warcraft will follow too.

Diablo is the game which sold a million replacement mice and led to the discovery of a malady doctors call “clicker’s elbow”. It’s a click-click-clacky fantasy action-RPG about going deeper and deeper into the dungeons beneath a doomed village, whacking monsters to get bigger weapons to whack monsters harder to ultimately kill some manner of satan who’s up to no good.

I best remember Diablo as “the game which gave us Diablo II” but I know many still cherish it and it has been literal decades, so maybe a revisit will change my mind.

GOG’s collab with Blizzard has seen them not only re-release Diablo in its ye olde 20fps form (with online Battle.net multiplayer fixed) but also whack together a fancified version. They say this is “tuned for today’s gaming PCs, which includes out-of-the-box Windows 10 compatibility, a host of bug fixes and high-resolution support.” In short, it should be less of a butt.

Diablo is available on GOG for £7.89/$9.99. Yes, Blizzard may have their own digital store with its own client, but this is only on GOG right now.

“We were bummed that these iconic games weren’t available to our players, so we’re very happy to work with the crew at GOG.com to rectify that,” Blizzard VP Rob Bridenbecker said in today’s announcement. “This has been a long time coming and we hope our players will be excited to jump back into these classic titles.”

Blizzard mention they plan to release more of their olde games on GOG, including Warcraft: Orcs & Humans and Warcraft II. They’re currently remastering Warcraft III, expecting to release it this year, having recently done the same to StarCraft.

As for Diablo IV, ah, it’s taking its time.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Diablo 4's early unveiling reportedly axed from BlizzCon

90

BlizzCon's Diablo announcement was a mobile game, not Diablo 4 (obvs)

98

Rumours of a Diablo animated series on Netflix reinforced

11

Blizzard are hiring for a yet-unannounced and possibly first-person mystery game

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fortnite challenges: Week 2, Battle Pass challenges, Tips for Fortnite challenges

Diablo summoned onto GOG

12

Corsair K83 Wireless review: Your new lapboard replacement?

Lapping it up

3

Anthem factions - Champions of Tarsis, upgrading your reputation with Freelancers, Sentinels, and Arcanists