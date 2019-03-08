Best PC gaming deals of the week - 8th March 2019

Happy International Deals Day, everyone! Your deals herald had a small stay-cation holiday last Friday (which is code for ‘not-moving-from-the-sofa-all-day-and-playing-a-heck-of-a-lot-of-Octopath-Traveller’), but now I’m back, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed to bring you the best PC gaming deals of the week. Fancy slicing a big demon-sized chunk of money off Devil May Cry 5? Or maybe a shed load of VR games? Then step right up, discount fiends, because only by clicking below will you get the best deals around.

Game deals

If you’ve read Matt’s Devil May Cry 5 review and watched Matthew’s Devil May Cry 5 video and thought ‘Hey, that sounds like my kind of demon-punching smokin’ sexy style action’ (and if you haven’t, then you really should), then head over to Fanatical and bag 25% off both the regular edition of the game and the incredible live-action placeholder cutscene-including deluxe edition by using the promo code 25OFFDMC5. You can already nab 20% off without said voucher, but make sure you redeem the code above at checkout to get the full 25%.

Meanwhile, over at GamesPlanet, it’s Team17 week, including big savings on The Escapists 2 (55% off), Overcooked 2 (25% off) and Yoku’s Island Express (50% off) to name just a few.

Gamesplanet are also doing a big 505 Games sale this weekend, too, which means you only have to pay a mere 70 pence to play Virginia, which is 90% off. That’s nuts, and well worth a shot, too. There’s also 50% off lovely swimathon Abzu, and 75% off eerie space explorer Adr1ft (which is also playable in VR) among many others.

Speaking of VR, Humble are holding a big VR sale this weekend, with big ticket items like the excellent Budget Cuts going for 50% off, Doom VFR also for 50% off, and Fallout 4 VR for 35% off, plus many other virtual delights.

If that wasn’t enough, Humble are also holding a massive Square Enix and Paradox Interactive sale as well. On the Squeenix side of things, highlights include a huge 50% off Dragon Quest XI and 50% off Final Fantasy XV, plus 50% off Shadow of the Tomb Raider, as well as lots of other tasty discounts on every Final Fantasy, Deus Ex, Just Cause, Life is Strange and Dragon Quest game you can possible think of.

As for Paradox-ers, there’s 75% off Stellaris, 40% off Battletech, 85% off Cities: Skylines and 40% off Surviving Mars plus many more.

UK deals:

AMD graphics cards are still going for ridiculously low prices at the moment, including this Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse for as little as £279 over at Overclockers, and this MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor 8GB OC for just £150 at Ebuyer. Both cards are still eligible for AMD’s free games offer, too, with the Vega 56 coming with free copies of Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 and The Division 2, and the RX 570 coming with a choice of two of those games. For more info, read our AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 review and AMD Radeon RX 570 review.

It’s slightly slimmer pickings over on camp Nvidia, but if you’re after one of their new RTX 2070 cards, then this Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Mini is currently going for £450, which is one of the cheapest prices I’ve seen recently. This also comes with a free game, but this time the choice is between Metro Exodus, Battlefield V or Anthem.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a new headset, the rather good (and best gaming headset runner-up Corsair Void Pro RGB is currently down to £74 on Amazon (from £90). Find out more in our Corsair Void Pro RGB review.

That’s not the only good Corsair deal going on right now, either, as you can also pick up their K70 RGB MK.2 mechanical keyboard (with Cherry MX Blue switches) for £124 (down from £150). That’s the lowest price it’s been for at least six months, according to CamelCamelCamel, so snatch it up while you can. I haven’t tested the MK.2 personally, but I have hammered out a lot of words on its very similar sibling, the Corsair K70 Lux RGB.

US deals:

Yep, it’s more graphics card deals, this time on the Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP edition. This is going for just $740 as part of Newegg’s shell shocker deals today, and that includes free copies of Anthem, Battlefield V and Metro Exodus, too (not just one of the three like Nvidia’s RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 bundle).

It’s not technically the cheapest RTX 2080 around – the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ventus is currently just $700 right now – but as we saw in my RTX 2080 Ti benchmark showdown, Zotac’s Amp cards do tend to have the edge when it comes to getting the absolute bestest best performance, if only by a couple of frames.

For those after a new processor, then AMD Ryzen 5 2400G is currently $20 off until Sunday. Going for $140, what makes this a particular great deal is the fact it comes with a free copy of The Division 2, which effectively knocks another $60 off its overall price. That’s a steal for this particular processor, so why not have a read of our AMD Ryzen 5 2400G review to find out more?

Or, if you fancy something a bit more powerful, the AMD Ryzen 7 2700 is currently $50 off and comes with the same Division 2 offer, making its deal price of $250 even better value. For more info, read our AMD Ryzen 7 2700 review.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!