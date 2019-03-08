The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Hitman 2 has us seeing double with its latest elusive target

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

8th March 2019 / 10:44PM

The good news is that you won’t have to travel far to find The Politician, the latest elusive target in Hitman 2, as she’s holed up in the compact little tutorial (and demo) map of Hawke’s Bay. Those shooting for a Silent Assassin rank will have to do a little sleuthing to figure out which is the real target, however, as she’s there with a body double, and killing both wouldn’t be classy. This new one-off challenge mission (being an elusive target, you’ve only got one shot) is just the start of a busy month of updates for Ian Hitman in Io’s excellent murder sim. Take a peek at the briefing and upcoming goodies below.

Ian is a man who wears many hats, but for the challenge pack coming on March 14th, he’ll just have to wear another brand of tailored suit. In The Butler Did It, there’s six new challenges to complete on the Isle of Sgàil while dressed up as the hired help. The reward for clearing all of them is a feather duster, which is – bizarrely enough – a throwable, non-lethal weapon. Much like how Riddick can kill you with a teacup, Ian can lay you out with a fistful of feathers. This is why we do not taunt Ian Hitman, and why you absolutely should tip the butler when visiting a fancy event.

On March 21st, there’s another set of featured contracts themed around the poor bloody luck of its victims, followed up just a few days later with the first bit of paid DLC on March 26th. It’s just a Sniper Assassin map, but there’s three new targets, a swarm of bodyguards and a bunch of bonus objectives. As with the original sniper map, it can be played solo or cooperatively with a buddy. On March 28th there’s a new Escalation bringing players back to Colombia, with a powerful (if gaudy) pistol up for grabs, and on March 29th one of the original elusive targets will be returning – The Black Hat – a hacker to track down in Paris for anyone who also owns Hitman 1.

The Politician is lurking around in Hawke’s Bay if you want to start your hunt. She’ll be around for just ten days. You can see the full March roadmap here.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Hitman 2

Be a weapon

41

Hitman 2 Miami walkthrough: how to assassinate Robert Knox and Sierra Knox, where to find disguises, VIP tickets and points of interest

Party in the city where the heat is on

Hitman 2 guide: location guides, tips and tricks, challenge lists, silent assassin walkthroughs

Agent 47: The 2018 Tour

Hitman 2 Santa Fortuna Silent Assassin walkthrough: best way to kill all the targets

O Fortuna

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hitman 2 has us seeing double with its latest elusive target

Subnautica: Below Zero delivers the goods in a big underwater truck

7

Remembering old games on Mac is like visiting a lost world

More than Marathon

14

Design your own deathtrap today in Path Of Exile: Synthesis