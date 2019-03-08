Monster Hunter: World PC Iceborne expansion - Witcher event details, free updates

Before the next big expansion of Monster Hunter: World, there’s one more event update which introduces stuff from The Witcher. The update will include a new monster to fight, as well as a hybridisation of both Monster Hunter and Witcher systems to create a unique quest – featuring a playable Geralt of Rivia. This guide will go over all the details we know for the upcoming Witcher event, as well as everything we know so far for the Iceborne expansion.

In order to prepare for the new expansion that will be coming at some point, check out our extensive Monster Hunter: World guide to get up to speed with the basics, as well as all the more in-depth strategies for item crafting and individual monster fights. While the free updates are still happening for the base game, we should probably begin with the hottest news and show everything we know about .

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne details, release date

Capcom announced on 10th December 2018, Capcom have detailed the big expansion to Monster Hunter: World, which will be called “Iceborne”. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion – Autumn 2019. The new expansion will take us to a frozen island and continue with the story where the main campaign left off after the defeat of the new Elder Dragon, with the trailer showing one of the iconic monsters flying away from the island towards this frozen tundra.

The new expansion will have new monsters for you to slay, as well as new equipment to craft, new moves to hurt monsters with, and new quest ranks to achieve. Capcom have said the expansion will be the size of “previous G or Ultimate instalments” in the series, but in translation to those going in new to Monster Hunter with this game, this means that it’s going to expand the number of monsters that you can slay by a sizeable amount. This will be made available as DLC for the main game, with the price and other information about the expansion coming in the spring of 2019.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has been dated for Autumn 2019, though it’s unclear if this is a blanket release schedule for all platforms or if the PC version will be released at a later point. We’ll probably have caught up with the free updates by this point, so it’s entirely possible that it’ll be a simultaneous launch.

The Witcher collaboration event – Leshen

Coming at some point in the coming month or so, this event sees Geralt of Rivia being suddenly transported to the new world, along with brand new cut-scenes featuring Doug Cockle reprising his role as Geralt. You’ll need to be Hunter Rank 16 (complete the main story) to begin the event and it will also have a couple of side quests to complete. The event begins with Geralt going on the hunt for some recent appearances in the Ancient Forest, using his Witcher powers, such as the Igni Sign, to help defeat enemies, including the Leshen – a new monster to hunt down. An ancient variant of the Leshen is also available and is a monster that’s on par in difficulty with the Extreme Behemoth – scaled for multiplayer mode. If you want to stand a decent chance in this fight, I highly recommend preparing beforehand by farming the following items:

Astera Jerky

Life Powder

Flashbugs/Flashpods

Obtain the Temporal Mantle

You’ll also obtain the Igni Sign before taking on the Ancient Leshen, so make sure you bring it with you. It’s a rechargeable item that sends out a burst of flame, essential for clearing away birds that the Leshen will summon. It’s also highly susceptible to fire damage, while the poison ailment can also have a significant impact. We will of course have a full guide on how to kill both Leshens when the time comes.

Behemoth release date, free update PC version release dates for Monster Hunter: World

Behemoth has arrived and you can find out how to kill it in our Monster Hunter: World Behemoth guide. This was added alongside a PC update roadmap which also detailed some Arch-Tempered Monsters to hunt, as well as a Universal Studios Japan collaboration.

[PC] Hunters, here is an update from the development team on the upcoming content for the PC / Steam version of #MHWorld. pic.twitter.com/JDTpcsED8v — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) December 6, 2018

The previous monster released was Lunastra which is a permanent addition to the game and we will go over her hunt in more detail in our Monster Hunter: World Lunastra guide. This will be another permanent addition to the Elder Dragons you can hunt in Monster Hunter: World, and is another returning monster. This is a variant on the Elder Dragon – Teostra, which is found in the Elder’s Recess, only this one is blue. This is unlocked at Hunter Rank 16, so after defeating Xeno’jiiva. The huntsman will ask you to kill a tempered Teostra to begin this story arc, which you can find out more in our Monster Hunter: World Lunastra guide.

Deviljho appeared on the 6th September 2018 update, along with a new mantle and some other goodies. This large monster is a bit of a nasty one, roaming the various maps in the game in a similar fashion to that persistent irritation that is Bazelgeuse. You can find out all about the giant crocodile in our Monster Hunter: World Deviljho guide. Kulve Taroth is now also live, with more information about the event later in the article.

When is Kulve Taroth coming back to Monster Hunter: World PC?

This event is no longer live. We’ll update when Kulve Taroth is returning.

Kulve Taroth was a limited time seasonal event encounter rather than a permanent monster that will be added to the game. As announced in the Steam Community forums, it last ran from 30th November 2018 from 00:00am (UTC) until 17th November 2018 at 23:59 (UTC).

When it is available, you’ll also need to be of Hunter Rank 16 or above to even qualify to fight her when it is available, as well as complete an optional side quest. This means you’re likely to need to beat Xeno’jiiva first, so if you’re not at that level yet you need to be quick. As for how you fight Kulve Taroth, I’ve knocked up the Monster Hunter: World Kulve Taroth guide with more information.

Winter Events

This event has now concluded.

Winter has arrived in the New World, so it’s time for a bit of a party. The festivities only last until 23:59 (UTC) on 17th December 2018, but you’ll be able to collect Winter Star Tickets every day by completing objectives. These range from simply completing events or challenges, to hunting certain High Rank monsters like the Black Diablos. You only have 24 hours to complete each set of objectives at the bounty collection with the objectives changing up every day as long as the Winter Event lasts.

You can then use them to create the Orion Alpha set, which isn’t exactly the best of the armour sets on offer, but it is appropriately festive. There’s also a Snow Set Alpha for your Palico which turns it into one of the snowmen – complete with adorable mittens. There isn’t a minimum rank technically in order to get Winter Star Tickets, though realistically speaking you should probably be able to hunt High Rank monsters.

Mega Man Collaboration Event

This event has now concluded.

This event is to coincide with the release of Mega Man 11 and allows hunters of Hunter Rank 13 or higher to take on the “A Rush of Blood” quest in the section dedicated to event quests. This is just a fight between you and two high rank Odogarons in the arena, so if you want to know how to beat them, head to our Monster Hunter: World Odogaron guide for strategies and the materials you can harvest from them. The one thing of note though is one of the Odogarons is significantly smaller than the other one. For me, this made the right much harder because despite not hitting anywhere near as hard as the larger one, it is far more nimble. That said, it is entirely possible with the right load-outs to complete this quest solo and it is rocking a classic tune to boot.

Devil May Cry Collaboration Event

This event has now concluded.

Currently there is a collaboration event with Devil May Cry that allows you to unlock the Dante Alpha set. In order to get the full set, make sure you complete this event five times. It requires a hunter rank of 14 or higher to access the Event Quest “Code: Red”, which tasks you to hunt an Anjanath, Odogaron, Rathalos, and a Teostra in the arena. I highly recommend that you head into this with three other players and take advantage of the slope in the far corner of the arena if you’re a dual blade wielder.

Once you’ve gathered three Mega Man Tickets, you’ll be able to create a sweet pixel Mega Man costume that costs 1000 research points. Since you only obtain one ticket per time doing the quest, you’ll need to do the “A Rush of Blood” event quest to grab more of them.

So those are all the events that are coming to the PC version, but what about those Elder Dragons that are? Quite a few have materials that are advantageous to farm before the new monsters appear in the PC version. You can check out our two complete lists of available weapons and armour that are available in the game in our Monster Hunter: World armour builds guide and Monster Hunter: World weapon tree guide respectively.