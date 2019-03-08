The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Show your custom controller at EGX Rezzed 2019

RPS

Hivemind

8th March 2019 / 2:00PM

The RPS custom controller room is returning to EGX Rezzed 2019! Last year, we featured a four-player console where you could change the rules in real-time to thwart your opponents, a game you controlled by spinning a yoga ball, a 16-button game about doing farts and other things, and more.

This year? We could feature something you’ve made. If you’re making a custom controller and are interested in demonstrating it on April 4th to 6th in London, we want to hear from you.

We’ve already got some games lined up for this year’s room, but there’s still space remaining and so we’ve decided to make the submission process public. If you’re interested in submitting your work, there’s a form to fill in here. We’ll start to pick who to feature from this list almost immediately, and it’s first come, first served. Once all the spaces are gone, we’ll update this post to say so.

It doesn’t matter whether your custom controller is designed to play all games, or your own game. We’re interested in new ways of interacting with computers, particularly those which might entice people who don’t normally play games to give them a try.

What does matter is that it needs to be your work that you’re submitting. If you’re interested in demoing a game, you or someone else also must be able to attend EGX Rezzed to make sure it’s set up on Wednesday April 3rd and dismantled after closing on the evening of April 6th.

If you’re not making a custom controller but like the idea of playing them, then that’s OK, too. EGX Rezzed tickets are on sale now.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Apex Legends Mirage guide - abilities, hitbox, Mirage tips and tricks

Let's play Bamboozle!

Warframe deploys its melee overhaul and new frame Hildryn

3

The Sinking City now surfacing in June

6

Apex Legends Octane details - new character leak, Octane abilities & analysis

It hurts so good

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Apex Legends Mirage guide - abilities, hitbox, Mirage tips and tricks

Let's play Bamboozle!

Warframe deploys its melee overhaul and new frame Hildryn

3

The Sinking City now surfacing in June

6

Apex Legends Octane details - new character leak, Octane abilities & analysis

It hurts so good

6