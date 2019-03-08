The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
59

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

8th March 2019 / 1:00PM

Roman and Joyce always have a jigsaw puzzle on the go. Their current undertaking is a montage of postage stamps sliced into 10k pieces by one of Rooksburger’s slightly blunt punching machines. Below are 36 pieces from that puzzle. Identify all the issuing countries to complete the defox. 

^ click to enlarge

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. DRUZE (Stugle)
2. ZEMECKIS (phlebas)
3. KISSINGER (phlebas)
4. EREWASH (phlebas)
5. SHIBBOLETH (Dr. Breen)
6. THESSALONIKI (Dr. Breen)
7. KIPPER (Dr. Breen)
8. PERSIMMON (phlebas)
9. MONSCHAU (Stugle)
10. AUTOGYRO (Gothnak, Dr, Breen)
11. ROUNDABOUT (AFKAMC, phlebas)
12. OUTBURST (phlebas)
13. STRINGBAG (Panzerschwein, phlebas)
14. AGADIR (Gothnak)
15. IRRAWADDY (Gothnak)
16. DYNAMO (phlebas)
17. MOUFLON (phlebas)
18. ONSLOW (Stugle, a_monk)
19. LOWLANDER (phlebas)
20. DERAILLEUR (phlebas)
21. URSULA (Gothnak)
22. LAMBIC (Gothnak)
23. BICORNE (Gothnak)
24. NEBRASKA (AFKAMC, Stugle)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (59)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Apex Legends Mirage guide - abilities, hitbox, Mirage tips and tricks

Let's play Bamboozle!

Warframe deploys its melee overhaul and new frame Hildryn

3

The Sinking City now surfacing in June

6

Apex Legends Octane details - new character leak, Octane abilities & analysis

It hurts so good

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Apex Legends Mirage guide - abilities, hitbox, Mirage tips and tricks

Let's play Bamboozle!

Warframe deploys its melee overhaul and new frame Hildryn

3

The Sinking City now surfacing in June

6

Apex Legends Octane details - new character leak, Octane abilities & analysis

It hurts so good

6