The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges Apex Legends guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Frog Detective returns to croak (to crack) The Case Of The Invisible Wizard

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

9th March 2019 / 3:03PM

Having solved the mystery of The Haunted Island, Grace Bruxner’s ace amphibious sleuth will return later this year. Bruxner has announced Frog Detective 2: The Case Of The Invisible Wizard, a spooky new case for our frogfriend to investigate in Warlock Woods. I adore her funny, friendly, and offbeat style (do check out The Fish Market and Alien Caseno for a free introduction) and am glad to see more of this frog.

Do bear in mind that the wizard is invisible, so it could be doing something outrageous in every frame of that trailer.

For more on Bruxner’s work, check out Jody Macgregor’s chat with her, in which open-world murder simulator Hitman proves a surprising point of comparison:

“It’s way funnier than my game,” she says of the game about a man who drowns people in toilets, “because everything you do is congratulated and treated very seriously. So when you do a really terrible kill Diana is like, ‘Well done, 47!’

“With The Haunted Island I wanted to take some of that. Everyone is taking the detective very seriously even though the detective is a very silly character. The situation is silly but everyone’s taking it seriously. Just like in Hitman.”

Frog Detective 2 is due to launch later this year. It’ll also be on show in London twice in April. First is EGX Rezzed, the games show organised by our corporate dad, and right after that comes Now Play This, the event organised by some pals o’ mine. The original game is sold on Steam and Itch for £4.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Haunted Island, A Frog Detective Game cracks the case today

3

Be a Frog Detective because that's neat

6

Into the Bruxnerverse: getting to know the frogs and aliens of Grace Bruxner

Fish markets and snail wisdom

9

We asked developers: what would you gift the games industry?

Presents of mind

60

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Frog Detective returns to croak (to crack) The Case Of The Invisible Wizard

Priceless Play - 9 March 2019

If anyone says "always-already" I swear

2

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

37

Hitman 2 has us seeing double with its latest elusive target

7