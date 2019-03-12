The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Fallout 76 brewing delayed to tomorrow

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th March 2019 / 3:21PM

If you’re looking to get blasted on moonshine as an escape from the grim pointlessness of the post-apocalyptic wasteland, you’ll need to wait one more day for Fallout 76 to start its ‘Wild Appalachia’ season of updates. This was supposed to kick off today with brewing and distilling but Bethesda have delayed the launch ever so slightly because they needed a little extra time. On the scale of the multiplayer survival sandbox’s slip-ups, this is fairly small.

Introduced through a new quest, brewing and distilling is a new crafting system which lets survivors cook up their own adult beverages with various positive and negative stats – y’know, the way booze is in Fallout. Some do sound a lark, like Firecracker Whisky which makes melee attacks set both our enemies and us ablaze. Some drinks can be fermented or mixed to get stronger effects too. Potions. You’re brewing potions. Potions which make you mighty but clumsy.

See this Bethesda blog post for more details on that.

“We just need a little more time to brew,” Bethesda said yesterday in announcing the delay. The update will now launch on Wednesday, March 12th. Patch 7 is due to bring more changes too.

Other updates in the Wild Appalachia season are still due to hit on Tuesdays, as detailed on the updated roadmap. This delay is, theoretically, a one-off. Tuesday the 19th is due to bring a springtime parade complete with decorations, costumes, and questing.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Fallout 76

Big Mike is doing business

101

Wot I Think: Fallouts 5-75

Reviewing Cyberpunk 1-2076 is going to take a while

47

Fallout 76 server status: maintenance schedule, patch notes, Is Fallout 76 offline?

Fallout 76 Magazines: locations, what the magazines do

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

AOC Agon AG273QCG review: 1440p G-Sync goodness, with a catch

Going against the grain

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT limit breaks onto PC with a free version

Wot I Think: Hypnospace Outlaw

Y2K Hun?

3

The Division 2 skills - all the skills listed, tips for using skills