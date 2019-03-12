The Division 2 Gold - how to get the Capitol Defender pack and redeem your preorder items

If you preordered The Division 2 or bought one of the special editions, chances are that you want your digital items right off the bat. However they’re not immediately granted to you, instead requiring you to find them in the menus. Don’t worry agent, help is at hand. This guide will walk you through the steps needed to obtain the preorder and special edition items in The Division 2.

The Division 2 Capitol Defender pack redeem guide

How to redeem preorder items and the Capitol Defender pack

In order to obtain the items, you will first need to finish the introduction mission. This will gain you access to the White House safe house. You will then need to access your stash, which is in the first room. Scroll across to the Envelope icon by pressing the “E” key or the “RB/R1” for controller and you’ll see a list of options. One of these options is “Grants”, which contains all of the preorder bonus items, as well as any other items that can be redeemed.

Preorder and special edition pack contents

So you’re probably wondering what the Capitol Defender pack contains. Surprisingly, there is stuff that can be useful, h what you get depends on the version of the game you bought or if you preordered.

Ruthless Exotic weapon

Two of the most useful of the items found in the various packs for early on in the game are weapons. The Ruthless rifle – a level 1 item from the Secret Agent pack, deals more damage compared to similar items in the game. It does require a bit of knowledge to get the most out of it though. Firstly, make sure you hold down the button when firing to fire a single shot rather than two in quick succession. This can allow you to deal with the huge recoil that the Ruthless has, though with only a mod slot for the Optics Rail, it doesn’t look like that there is anything else you can do about it from a base level. Below are the base stats for the Level 1 Ruthless.

Weapon type: Rifle

Rifle Weapon perk: Critical hit damage +8.0%

Critical hit damage +8.0% DMG: 300

300 RPM: 260

260 MAG: 30

30 Accuracy: Medium

Medium Stability: Slightly low

Slightly low Reload Time: 2.5s

2.5s Critical Strike Range: 10-60m

10-60m Damage Drop Off: Begins around the 50m mark, ends roughly around 80m

Begins around the 50m mark, ends roughly around 80m Talents Binary Trigger: This weapon is equipped with a binary trigger that fires on trigger pull and release. Brutality: While holstered, landing a shot has a 5% chance to deal +20% damage as explosive damage

Mod slots: Optics Rail

Lullaby Exotic weapon

The Lullaby Shotgun, found in the preorder pack, is a much more brutal option for newcomers wanting to just get stuck in. It doesn’t seem to have any mod slots at the base level, but it packs a massive punch. It’s most useful at very close range and relies on you dodging to reload the magazine via its talent. Getting close enough is another story, but once you do, this weapon packs a mighty punch. Below are the base stats for the Level 1 Lullaby.

Weapon type: Shotgun

Shotgun Weapon perk: Melee damage +73%

Melee damage +73% DMG: 2.1k

2.1k RPM: 70

70 MAG: 8

8 Accuracy: Low

Low Stability: Medium-high

Medium-high Reload Time: 5.4s

5.4s Critical Strike Range: 0-20m

0-20m Damage Drop Off: Begins around the 5m mark, ends 20m

Begins around the 5m mark, ends 20m Talents Lullaby: Landing a melee attack on an enemy after swapping to this weapon grants +35% bonus armour. Evasive: While equipped, dodging reloads 1% of your current weapon’s magazine.



Why you should keep the Ruthless and Lullaby Exotic weapons

You’ll also notice items called “Lullaby upgrade” or “Ruthless upgrade”. Under no circumstances should you ever get rid of your exotic weapons if you have one. The reason is that with the weapon upgrades, you can increase the level of the gun as you progress through the game via the crafting station, but you’ll need the weapon itself in order to upgrade it. Don’t ever be tempted to sell it or even drop it.

Cosmetic items

There are also plenty of cosmetic items ranging from everything between apparel for your character, as well as FX slots for your skills. The seeker mine for example has the “Sparkler”, which can add some pizzazz to your destructiveness. None of these items provide any tangible bonuses to the raw numbers, though there are a few that may be considered decent camouflage. The Apparel is equipped in the inventory by tabbing to the left menu, while the FX slot is equipped in the same menu as the skills.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking your bonus items in The Division 2. We will have some more guides on the game in the coming weeks ahead, so stay frosty out there with your new stuff and come back soon where we’ll have a lot more tips for you.