Apex Legends Season 1 update - Battle Pass release date, Apex Legends roadmap, new characters and weapons

Despite Apex Legends’ tremendously successful first month, the devs over at Respawn aren’t sitting idle; the release of Season 1 of Apex Legends will very soon be upon us, bringing with it a host of exciting changes and new features, from the new and eagerly awaited Apex Legends Battle Pass to new characters, weapons, and loot. Our Apex Legends Season 1 guide will walk you through everything we know about what’s coming with the arrival of Season 1, as well as when to expect it all.

Apex Legends Season 1 details – release date, Battle Pass info, roadmap

The thing that everyone has been waiting for, of course, is the release of Apex Legends Season 1, which was promised to us by the devs shortly after the game’s release. Over the past weeks we’ve been drip-fed information on Reddit and Twitter regarding its upcoming release and all the changes it shall bring, so let’s get right into everything we know. Click on any of the links below to be brought to a specific section.

Season 1 & Battle Pass release date

Respawn Entertainment have told us a lot, but they haven’t yet given an exact release date for Season 1 of Apex Legends and its accompanying Battle Pass, except to expect it sometime later this beautiful month of March, as described by the official roadmap above.

A rumour circulated after a recent datamine that the release of Season would likely occur on Tuesday 12th March, and tensions only increased after the accidental and brief reveal of Octane, the new character to be released with the Battle Pass, on Origin’s Apex Legends landing page. However, eventually a message was issued onto Reddit from Respawn Community Manager, “JayFresh”, which stated (to the disappointment of many) that they’ll be “providing details on Season 1, Battle Pass, and the next Legend very soon. It’s not coming out today.”

So it appears we'll have at least some forward notice from Respawn as to when the new Season and Battle Pass is to be expected; but whatever the case, if the roadmap is anything to go by then the latest it can possibly be, barring delays, is Sunday 31st March. So not long to wait!





Apex Legends Battle Pass

While Respawn have acknowledged the overwhelming torrent of impatient voices asking for details on the upcoming promised Battle Pass, they aren’t yet giving away details on just what it all entails. However, we can surmise based on the standards set by Fortnite and other battle royales (and the fact that it’s, y’know, a Battle Pass) that the Apex Legends Battle Pass will offer various exclusive rewards over the course of the season, almost certainly in the form of cosmetics such as character skins, new Apex Legends finishers/executions, banners, poses, and much more.

If it's anything like Fortnite's model (and it probably ought to be in order to compete), then obtaining Apex Legends' Season 1 Battle Pass will sweeten the deals found in the in-game Store overall, offering the chance to earn Crafting Materials and/or other resources in order to more easily unlock the cosmetics you desire. We may well also see the familiar notion of earning enough moolah purely by playing and completing challenges to buy the next season's Battle Pass for free.





New characters (Octane?), new weapons (L-Star EMG?), new loot

The above roadmap also details some of the things we can expect with the arrival of Season 1; namely, new Legends, new weapons, and new loot in general. This is all fairly broad, but we can make an educated guess that the arrival of Season 1 will also introduce the new character Octane, whose details have recently been somewhat leaked and detailed online already.

This new mobility-focused Legend, if rumours are to be believed, will introduce a fascinating new array of abilities such as the Passive ability to regenerate Health over time, and then to damage yourself in order to move much faster with their Tactical ability. For full details on the new Legend, take a look at our new and in-depth Octane guide.

We're also likely looking at the release of the L-Star EMG, which will be joining the LMG class alongside the M600 Spitfire and the Devotion. Some stats have already been leaked as you can see from the above link, and if that's all to be believed then this gun will have by far the highest DPS in the game. There's bound to be some sort of major drawback to prevent it being overpowered, but as for what that drawback is, we'll have to wait and see.



Changes to character abilities and hitboxes

Coinciding with the 07 March patch notes (which you can read our thoughts about in our Apex Legends update guide), we also received some more specific details regarding character changes. These changes revolve mainly around the discrepancies regarding character hitboxes, with some characters occupying a much larger space than others (and thus being at a substantial disadvantage when it comes to getting shot). Let’s go over these changes one by one:

Major balance changes:

Hit box size reductions and optimizations for Caustic, Pathfinder and Gibraltar We’re better sizing hitboxes to character gear & model Since these adjustments have a MAJOR impact on the game, we want to make sure there aren’t any major bugs, so we didn’t want to rush them out If these adjustments prove to be insufficient, we’ll consider additional adjustments during Season 1



Minor balance changes:

Caustic Traps – Reduced cooldown to 25 seconds from 30 seconds Traps – Increased radius and proximity radius by about 10% Traps – Removed a 1 second delay on the smoke dealing damage to players

Pathfinder Insider Knowledge – Increased the number of beacons in the world to 12 from 10

Lifeline Care Package – Removed slight chance that level 4 armor and helmets will drop

Wraith Into The Void – Cooldown increased from 20 -> 25 seconds

Bangalore Double Time – Reduced move speed bonus to 30% from 40%



While some of these changes do very little to change the game (that Pathfinder buff, for instance), others will be felt much more keenly – for example Bangalore’s Passive ability nerf and Wraith’s Tactical cooldown increase, both of which serve to somewhat hamper two of the most useful abilities currently in Apex Legends. But the big news for sure is the changes to hitboxes. I’m still not convinced that the changes should be to Caustic, Pathfinder, and Gibraltar to make them smaller, rather than to Wraith and the other smaller characters to make them bigger – but we’ll see how it all plays out.

That’s everything we know so far about the upcoming release of Season 1 and the Apex Legends Battle Pass, but be sure to check back soon for further information. Now, show of hands: who’s excited for Season 1?