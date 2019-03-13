The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
24

Gearbox hint at Borderlands 3 announcement this month

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th March 2019 / 3:30PM

It seems Gearbox Software are winding up to announce Borderlands 3, or a cooperative looter-shooter which is effectively Borderlands 3, later this month. They’ve posted an unsubtle tweet with an unsettling 👀 emoji and a cartoony, Borderlands-lookin’ image saying “March 28.” What about March 28? Oh, nothing. Perhaps they’re simply celebrating the feast day of Saint Guntram, which is the sort of name Gearbox would go wild for. All we know is that this involves someone named Boston Ma. She sounds formidable.

Gearbox blasted the following vague tweet last night:

So they’re announcing a Borderlands thing, obvs, but who is Boston Ma? A new villain filling the bloody shoes of Handsome Jack? A new hero?

I’m expecting a loud, brash stereotype of a Boston ‘Irish’ Catholic mother. Treating everything as a sports match to yell at, she’ll wear a tattered Celtics vest, red knee socks, and a deflated basketball as an elbow pad. I imagine her dual-wielding a baseball bat and a hockey stick. This is all just my prediction, of course, but you tell me: who else would a Gearbox character named Boston Ma be?

We’ve known for aaages that Gearbox were planning a new Borderlands, and even seen some likely new graphics tech for rad cartoon shading, but it seems it’ll soon be official.

Too bad Telltale have shut down, as what I’d most like to see from the hard alien world of bandits and treasure-hunters is more Tales From The Borderlands.

March 28th is also the first day of the PAX East convention in Boston, Massachusetts. Oho! Boston! This can’t be a coincidence. Will the mysterious Boston Ma herself put in an appearance?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (24)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Tales From The Borderlands Ep One

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Aren't Dead

53

Wot I Think: Borderlands 2

Putting All Your Points Into Gun Lust

199

Gearbox legal battle with former employee becomes messy publicly

53

Gearbox show off a little new Borderlands technology

15

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Solar Ash Kingdom announced by Hyper Light Drifter devs

1

'83 brings the combat of Rising Storm to the cold war front

6

Literally just monsters in hats

6

Has Playerunknown's Battlegrounds been improved by its updates?

Island in the gun

4