Literally just monsters in hats
Devil May Cry 5 is a very good videogame that lets you dress every monster in a hat. Even the bosses.
I was tragically unaware of this at the time of my Devil May Cry 5 review, which is why the review did not consist solely in screenshots of the monsters wearing hats.
Here is a gallery.
To be clear, hat-chucking is an in-game move. It’s not part of a mod, nor a special mode. It’s just a thing you can do.
You can click all of these to make them bigger, if you like.
Who wore it best?