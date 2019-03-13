The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

6

Literally just monsters in hats

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

13th March 2019 / 5:11PM

Devil May Cry 5 is a very good videogame that lets you dress every monster in a hat. Even the bosses.

I was tragically unaware of this at the time of my Devil May Cry 5 review, which is why the review did not consist solely in screenshots of the monsters wearing hats.

Here is a gallery.

To be clear, hat-chucking is an in-game move. It’s not part of a mod, nor a special mode. It’s just a thing you can do.

You can click all of these to make them bigger, if you like.

Who wore it best?

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

