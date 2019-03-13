Literally just monsters in hats

Devil May Cry 5 is a very good videogame that lets you dress every monster in a hat. Even the bosses.

I was tragically unaware of this at the time of my Devil May Cry 5 review, which is why the review did not consist solely in screenshots of the monsters wearing hats.

Here is a gallery.

To be clear, hat-chucking is an in-game move. It’s not part of a mod, nor a special mode. It’s just a thing you can do.

You can click all of these to make them bigger, if you like.

Who wore it best?