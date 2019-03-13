Playerunknown's Battlegrounds designer Brendan Greene moves to new R&D team

Brendan “Plunk” Greene, the lead designer of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, is leaving the development team to head a new ‘PUBG Special Projects’ division at PUBG Corp. He’ll still have a consulting role on the battle royale FPS, presumably suggesting people add more buckles to jackets, but his focus will very much be on the new team and their research and development into new multiplayer experiences. How mysterious!

“Online experiences and spaces can connect us in ways I only dreamed of when I first sat in front of a computer some 30 years ago. And it is those dreams of connecting others that is driving our work at PUBG Special Projects,” Greene said in today’s announcement.

“We are tasked with exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies, tools, pipelines, and gameplay; but for me, it is more than that. Together with a team of game developers and researchers, we will explore new possibilities of interaction and connection within the game space.”

How about dances? Everyone seems to love dance emotes.

This move will take him from the head office in Seoul, South Korea to the PUBG Corp studio in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Plunk will remain a “consulting creative director” on his Bat, which sounds more a decorative title than a serious committment, and art director Taeseok Jang will take over as lead designer. Wait, maybe Jang is the one behind the buckles. We’ll find out soon enough, I suppose.

What does this mean for the Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds? Eh, probably not that much. The game’s largely in its final form, as much as they’re still adding and tweaking and overhauling bits (including improving Erangel), and Greene seems to have spent a lot of time whizzing all over the world as the face of the game anyway.

“I’ll also be making a new life for myself in Amsterdam,” he added. “I’ve spent the past two years on the road meeting so many of you at conventions and other industry events, which has been a fantastic experience, but I missed having a place to call home and a room to play games.”

Tch, hasn’t he heard of PUBG Mobile?