Windows 10 fixes its recent game performance bug

Microsoft have blasted out a Windows 10 patch to fix a bug which was causing poor performance in games for many people. Destiny 2 is the only game Microsoft name as an example, though it seems to have hit many more. This problem was introduced in update KB4482887, released on March 1st, and Microsoft had advised affected players to uninstall the update and wait for a fix. That arrived yesterday, in update KB4489899, so get your Windows Update a-updatin’ and all should be well.

Good news if you want your games to run well again, bad news if you’ve been glad to have “It’s all Microsoft’s fault for that lousy patch” as an excuse for dying.

“After installing KB4482887, users may notice graphics and mouse performance degradation with desktop gaming when playing certain games, such as Destiny 2,” Microsoft said in the bad update’s notes.

Destiny 2 is indeed a game, though it is curious that it’s the only one Microsoft mention. I’ve seen players of everything from Minecraft to Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds complain about poor performance since March 1’s patch.

That should now be fixed. I uninstalled KB4482887 a while back and my memory’s short enough that I honestly don’t know if it made a difference, but Microsoft say the new update fixed the problem and I of course trust them with every gram of my heart.

KB4489899 launched yesterday and should be in your update pipe by now. I see I currently have a red exclamation mark in my system tray advising me to reboot my PC so it can install. Not now, patch, can’t you see I’m writing about you for work?