Fortnite challenges: Week 3, Battle Pass challenges, Tips for Fortnite challenges

It’s another week in Fortnite’s eighth season and this time it brings with it a few new challenges that require the use of ziplines, traps, and the new Baller vehicle. There’s also one that requires you to look at the location in one of the loading screens given to you for obtaining the Battle Pass. This guide will give you all of the challenges in Week 3 of Season 8.

Fortnite challenges guide hub (Season 8 Week 3 update)

With the game being the global sensation that it is, there’s a lot to learn about not only getting that all-important “Victory Royale”, but also the changes to the map as the seasons progress, and the challenges you can seek to complete. Head over to our main Fortnite guide hub for every single thing you need to get started.

Fortnite Season 8

Season 8 began on 28th February 2019 and introduces a Pirate theme. In a huge shakeup to the northern part of the map, it seems that Wailing Woods, Tomato Temple, and Lazy Links have been jettisoned out of existence thanks to the rise of a volcano and flooding of the golf course. The Block has also moved to the north-western side of the island. In place of all of these regions are two new named areas: Lazy Lagoon is directly replacing Lazy Links, and Sunny Steps which is north-east of the massive volcano over the top of Wailing Woods. For more on the changes themselves and how they affect the map itself, you can head to Ollie’s Fortnite locations guide.

You can also now get the help of your friends to complete challenges, both daily and weekly. All you need to do is go into the challenge page, click onto the challenge you’d like assistance with, and click the “Party Assist” button. This is particularly useful if you’re struggling with some of the combat challenges and you’re playing alongside more experienced players.

Week 3 challenges

Note that these challenges have not been confirmed. We will update this table with the official information once the update is released.

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Deal damage – Ziplines N/A Stage 1: Deal damage to opposing players while riding a zipline.

Stage 2: Deal damage to opposing players who are riding a zipline. Free Get an elimination with an SMG, Pistol, and a Sniper Rifle N/A 1 Free Search chests at Sunny Steps or Fatal Fields N/A 7 Free Search where the magnifying glass sits at the Treasure Map loading screen GUIDE COMING SOON 1 Battle Pass Use The Baller vehicle in different matches. Fortnite vehicles Battle Pass Place different Trap Slot items in a single match N/A 1 Battle Pass Visit two locations in a single match. N/A Stage 1: Fatal Fields and Salty Springs in a single match.

Stage 2: Haunted Hills and Tilted Towers in a single match.

Stage 3: Frosty Flights and Loot Lake in a single match.

Stage 4: Lucky Landing and Retail Row in a single match.

Stage 5: Snobby Shores and Tomato Temple in a single match. Battle Pass

Week 2 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Land at 5 different locations. N/A Stage 1: The Block

Stage 2: Dusty Divot

Stage 3: Polar Peak

Stage 4: Snobby Shores

Stage 5: Paradise Palms Free Deal damage to descending Supply Drops. N/A 200 Free Eliminations at Salty Springs or Haunted Hills N/A 3 Free Gain health from items. Fortnite health Stage 1: Gain 25 health from apples.

Stage 2: Gain 50 health from campfires.

Stage 3: Gain 75 health from Med Kits. Battle Pass Visit the furthest North, South, East, and West points of the island. Fortnite furthest north, furthest south, furthest east, and furthest west 4 Battle Pass Deal damage to opponents with a Pirate Cannon Fortnite vehicles 100 Battle Pass Search a chest in different Named Locations in a single match. N/A 3 Battle Pass

Week 1 challenges

Challenge Guide link Number required Type of Challenge Visit all Pirate Camps Fortnite Pirate Camp locations 7 Free Search chests at Retail Row or Junk Junction N/A 7 Free Deal damage with two weapons in a single match. N/A Stage 1: Shotgun and Explosive Weapon

Stage 2: Pistol and Assault Rifle

Stage 3: Sniper Rifle and SMG Free Visit a giant face in the desert, the jungle, and the snow Fortnite Giant Face locations 3 Battle Pass Use a Volcano Vent in different matches Fortnite Volcano Vents locations 5 Battle Pass Get an elimination with a Shotgun, Assault Rifle, and Explosive Weapon N/A 3 (1 of each) Battle Pass Deal damage to a vehicle driven by an opponent. N/A 200 Battle Pass

Tips for Fortnite challenges

A lot of the challenges in Fortnite revolve around getting kills and damage with certain weapons, possibly in certain locations, or just merely landing in locations on the map. Here are a couple of tips aimed to help you in completing those challenges.

Season 8 introduces “Party Assist”. Before a match, select a daily or weekly challenge for you to be able to complete it.

For the various weapon challenges, your best bet is to compete in a Limited Time Mode (LTM) that features respawns. Since all damage is cumulative during a match, even those that say “in a Single Match”, you should be able to at least have a good attempt to complete that challenge.

In challenges that require eliminations in specific locations, some areas are better than others. Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park are very popular locations to drop into, so if you’re looking for a less popular area to descend into, try for the second area.

Make sure that you have completed matches rather than quitting as soon as you finish you have done your task. Some challenges require the match to be finished before it will count.

What you get with the Season 8 Battle Pass

You should probably know a bit more about the Battle Pass itself. Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode is free to play, with a fair number of challenges being free to complete, giving you a taste of what the Battle Pass challenges have to offer. If you were lucky to complete enough of the challenges in the Overtime challenge set, you got this season for free, but the Battle Pass for each season is usually priced at 950 V-Bucks. This now means forking out £7.99, €9.99, and $9.99 respectively to purchase 1000 V-Bucks, leaving you with 50 V-Bucks left over, but they usually come with a few unlocks to begin with.

You’ll also unlock more stuff as you play matches, either through levels or completing each of the individual challenges. Challenges are unlocked as the season progresses, though once the season is over, the challenges are gone forever, so you’ll need to get in quick. You can also throw some more money (150 V-Bucks per Tier level) to unlock the next rank, but it’s not advisable to do so unless there is a particular skin coming up that you really, really, really want. The exception to this are the style challenges which stay unlocked and able to be completed after the season finishes.

However, some of you are probably wanting to know how to spend the least amount of money on Fortnite. If you’d like one tip, try not to spend V-Bucks if you want to maximise your investment. It’s entirely possible to save up V-Bucks as you progress through the ranks until you can afford the next season.

What were the previous Challenges?

Please note that these challenge guides are for challenges no longer available to complete in the game.

Season 7 challenges

Season 7 began late last year on 6th December 2018. The theme is a holiday themed one, and saw a few big changes. Flush Factory and Greasy Grove are now gone, along with the addition of ziplines, new icy terrain, and a new vehicle that dominated the meta in the form of the X-4 Stormwing. It also introduced some free challenges in the form of the 14 Days Of Fortnite challenges and the current Ice Storm event, as well as some new cosmetic items such as wraps for weapons.

Week 10

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Place a Mounted Turret or Damage Trap in different matches. 3 Free Normal Search chests at Lazy Links or Dusty Divot. 7 Free Normal Assault Rifle Eliminations. 3 Free Hard Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents. 200 Battle Pass Normal Get a score of 5 or more at Shooting Galleries. (Staged Challenge)

Shooting gallery locations Stage 1: East of Wailing Woods.

Stage 2: North of Retail Row

Stage 3: East of Paradise Palms Battle Pass Normal Hit an opponent with a Chiller Grenade or Boogie Bomb in different matches. 3 Battle Pass Normal Visit Expedition Outposts in a single match.

Expedition Outpost locations 4 Battle Pass Hard

Week 9

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Use a Sneaky Snowman in different matches 3 Free Normal Land on five locations in different matches (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Retail Row

Stage 2: Frosty Flights

Stage 3: Haunted Hills

Stage 4: Shifty Shafts

Stage 5: Dusty Divot Free Normal Eliminate opponents at Junk Junction or Retail Row 3 Free Hard Golden balloon locations 10 Battle Pass Normal Sundial location



Giant metal dog head location 3 Battle Pass Normal Eliminate players with the shotgun 3 Battle Pass Hard Complete time trials with the X-4 Storm Plane 2

X-4 Stormwing Time Trials Battle Pass Hard

Week 8

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Place a Cozy Campfire or Launch Pad in different matches. 3 Free Normal Build Structures 250 Free Normal Search between a mysterious hatch, a giant rock lady, and a precarious flatbed 1 Free Hard Visit two different named locations in a single match. (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Paradise Palms and Salty Springs

Stage 2: Junk Junction and Loot Lake

Stage 3: Haunted Hills and Wailing Woods Battle Pass Normal Search chests in Shifty Shafts or Lonely Lodge 7 Battle Pass Normal Explosive weapon eliminations 3 Battle Pass Hard Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle. 100 Battle Pass Hard

Week 7

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Visit all Expedition Outposts (Expedition Outpost locations) 7 Free Normal Use a Rift or Rift-To-go in different matches 3 matches Free Normal Eliminate enemies with pistols 3 Free Hard Land in various locations

(Staged challenge) Stage 1: Salty Springs

Stage 2: Happy Hamlet

Stage 3: Wailing Woods

Stage 4: Junk Junction

Stage 5: Paradise Palms Battle Pass Normal Search chests in Loot Lake or Frosty Flights 7 Battle Pass Normal Destroy a flying Stormwing 1 Battle Pass Hard Deal damage in a single match (Staged Challenge) Stage 1: 200 damage

Stage 2: 300 damage

Stage 3: 400 damage Battle Pass Hard

Week 6

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Search an Ammo Box in different named locations 7 Free Medium Chilly Gnome locations 7 Free Medium Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers 3 Free Hard Visit two specific locations in a single match (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Polar Peaks and Tilted Towers

Stage 2: Lucky Landing and Retail Row

Stage 3: Lazy Links and Shifty Shafts Battle Pass Medium Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw Ice Puck 150m throw location Battle Pass Medium Deal damage with different weapons (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Deal 200 damage with SMGs

Stage 2: Deal 200 damage with Assault Rifles

Stage 3: Deal 200 damage with Grenades, Clingers, and Stink Bombs Battle Pass Hard Deal damage with different weapons in a single match 5 in one match Battle Pass Hard

Week 5

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Land in five locations (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Polar Peak

Stage 2: Fatal Fields

Stage 3: Tomato Temple

Stage 4: Loot Lake

Stage 5: Snobby Shores Free Medium Deal 5000 damage to enemy structures 5000 Free Medium Eliminate three enemies with suppressed weapons 3 Free Hard Water Tower location



Ranger Tower location



Air Traffic Control Tower location Stage 1: Dance on top of a Water Tower

Stage 2: Dance on top of a Ranger Tower

Stage 3: Dance on top of an Air Traffic Control Tower Battle Pass Medium Search chests at Wailing Woods or Paradise Palms 7 Battle Pass Medium Search between a Giant Rock Man, a Crowned Tomato, and an Encircled Tree Tomato Temple Battle Star location Battle Pass Hard Eliminate three opponents from closer than 5m away 3 Battle Pass Hard

Week 4

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Fireworks locations 3 out of a possible 14. Free Medium Use an X-4 Stormwing in 5 matches 5 Free Medium Eliminate enemies at Expedition outposts 3 (there are 7 outposts) Free Hard NOMS sign letter locations Stage 1: Search for “O” west of Pleasant Park

Stage 2: Search for “S” in Wailing Woods

Stage 3: Search for “M” in Dusty Divot

Stage 4: Search for “N” under a frozen lake.

Stage 5: Visit NOMS in Retail Row Battle Pass Hard Destroy wooden objects (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Destroy 80 chairs

Stage 2: Destroy 25 wooden utility poles.

Stage 3: Destroy 25 wooden pallets Battle Pass Medium Deal 100 damage with a pickaxe to opponents 100 damage – can be across multiple games. Battle Pass Medium Eliminate opponents in Happy Hamlet or Pleasant Park 3 Battle Pass Hard

Week 3

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Ride a zipline in different matches 5 in different matches. Free Medium Land in five different locations. (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Lonely Lodge

Stage 2: Pleasant Park

Stage 3: Lucky Landing

Stage 4: Lazy Links

Stage 5: Tilted Towers Free Medium Eliminate two players with a legendary weapon 2 Free Hard Ski Lodge Battle Star location 1 (behind the centre ski lodge) Battle Pass Hard Ring two Doorbell locations in a single match 2 doorbells required in 1 match. Can’t be in the same named area. Battle Pass Medium Search chests in either Polar Peak or Tomato Temple 7 required Battle Pass Medium Deal damage with three different weapons (staged challenge) Stage 1: Deal damage with shotguns.

Stage 2: Deal damage with pistols.

Stage 3: Deal damage with snipers. Battle Pass Hard

Week 2

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Search a chest in different named locations 5 chests in 5 different locations (out of 21) Free Medium Damage opponents with different types of weapons 5 different types of damage (out of 10). Free Medium Eliminate three opponents in either Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields. 3 Free Hard Piano locations and sheet music Play sheet music near Pleasant park.

Play sheet music near Lonely Lodge. Battle Pass Medium Complete an Abandoned Mansion dance off Just complete, you don’t need to win. Requires at least 1 other player. Battle Pass Medium Visit three sets of two locations in a match each (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park

Stage 2: Dusty Divot and Lonely Lodge

Stage 3: Frosty Flights and Tomato Temple Battle Pass Hard Eliminate an opponent that is 50m away 1 Battle Pass Medium

Week 1

Challenge Number required Type of Challenge Difficulty Pick up an item of each rarity 1 of each rarity (5 in total) Free Medium Forbidden Dance locations 7 out of 12. Free Medium Play matches with at least one elimination 5 Free Hard Crown of RVs dance location



Metal Turtle dance location



Submarine dance location Stage 1: Dance on top of a crown of RVs.

Stage 2: Dance on top of a metal turtle.

Stage 3: Dance on top of a submarine. Battle Pass Medium Deal Headshot damage to opponents. 500 damage Battle Pass Medium Search containers (Staged challenge) Stage 1: Search five ammo boxes in a single match.

Stage 2: Search three chests in a single match.

Stage 3: Search one supply drop in a single match. Battle Pass Hard Eliminate opponents in five different named locations. 5 eliminations in 5 different locations (out of 21) Battle Pass Hard

This concludes our weekly challenges guide, but there’s plenty more in our collection of guides for Fortnite. For more on the weapons themselves, check out our Fortnite weapons guide, the locations to find them can be found in our Fortnite locations, while the list of the vehicles in the game are in our Fortnite vehicles guide.