Fortnite treasure map loading screen Battle Star location - magnifying glass location

X marks the spot, or in this case, the magnifying glass marks the spot. Fortnite’s third week of Season 8 requires players to go and find a specific point in the map that’s marked by a loading screen. The location itself is fascinating and will reward you with not just a Battle Star for your troubles, but also a few treasure chests and some interesting art. This guide will show you exactly where to go and what you’ll find there.

Fortnite treasure map loading screen Battle Star location guide

In the third week of Season 8, there is a challenge to head to a location based on the image of the loading screen with a Treasure Map. This loading screen is unlocked at Tier 10 of the Season 8 Battle Pass, so you will need to do a tiny bit of work in order to unlock it. Once you do though, you’ll see that the loading screen features a magnifying glass, highlighting a circle of frees close to a mountain with a tower. Seasoned veterans will know where that is, but below is the location you’ll need to visit, along with what you’ll find at the location.

Treasure map loading screen location

Above is the map showing the location of where that magnifying glass is pointing to. You can just descend right on top of the location and nab that all-important Battle Star, but it’s also good to take in the surroundings for a short time – that is unless someone is shooting at you in which case eliminate them before basking in the majesty of the sculptures.

Where to find the Battle Star

The location that you want to search in is in Grid Reference B8/C8. There’s a circle of trees in between Polar Peaks and Frostly Flights, and inside you’ll see three sculptures. One is of a man with a shield and spear, looking a bit like a Greek Hoplite. He is facing off against the Ice King, who was introduced partway through Season 7 and takes up the middle of the mound.

Near both of them is a third ice sculpture who seems to be taking some inspiration from Hermes – who according to Wikipedia is the “god of trade, heraldry, merchants, commerce, roads, thieves, trickery, sports, travellers, and athletes”. The giveaway is the presence of the winged sandals (or Talaria), which he proudly wears as he is seemingly blessing the Hoplite in his attack.

As for the Battle Star location, we will update this article with the precise location, but it would be a safe assumption to suggest that it’s either at the point in the middle of the three statues, or on the mound where the Ice King is standing.

This concludes our treasure map Battle Star location guide, but there’s plenty more challenges to complete in Season 8. You can find out where to find the volcano vents in our Fortnite Volcano Vents locations guide, while you can also visit the Giant Faces in their respective mountain tops by going to the locations highlighted in our Fortnite Giant Face locations guide.