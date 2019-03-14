The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

Path Of Exile's first official convention is ExileCon, this November

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th March 2019 / 2:58PM

If you hadn’t yet twigged that free-to-play action-RPG Path Of Exile is pretty chuffing popular, developers Grinding Gear Games have made it clear. They’ve announced ExileCon, an official two-day fan convention dedicated to clicking on monsters until they burst in a shower of bloody gold. Running November 16-17, it’ll be a big love-in for folks who attend and bring some big announcements for distant viewers too. And unlike cons which ask people to travel to the wastelands of California or wherever, this is going down somewhere chuffing lovely: New Zealand, specifically Grinding Gear’s home city of Auckland.

ExileCon will bring the big announce-o-reveal of Path Of Exile’s update 4.0.0 expansion, as well as of December’s 3.9.0 smaller expansion. It’ll also feature developer talks, the finals of a race tournament, playable demos of upcoming contents, hangouts, and that other con stuff. The announcement keynote and races will be livestreamed free for non-attendees too.

Grinding Gear have been planning this publicly for almost a year so it’s no surprise but I really am impressed that this studio’s first game has grown big enough for its own dedicated two-day destination con.

Tickets are now on sale from the ExileCon site. They’re $200 USD (£150) and fancier tiers with bonus dinners and such are already sold-out.

Though really, if they’re going to New Zealand, won’t attendees sack off the whole ‘convention’ thing to go stare at mountains and swim in lakes?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Path Of Exile

Diabolical?

77

Design your own deathtrap today in Path Of Exile: Synthesis

3

Path Of Exile adds DIY Dungeons in the Synthesis league

9

Path Of Exile slaying Windows XP, Vista, and DX9 soon

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Division 2 guide - beginner's tips and tricks

The Division 2 - How to level up fast, tips to get to level 30 quickly

The Division 2 Specializations - how to unlock World Tier 1, endgame Specialization skills

Razer's new budget Essential series are all still kinda expensive

2