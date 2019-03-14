The Division 2 Specializations - how to unlock World Tier 1, endgame Specialization skills

You’ve made it to The Division 2’s endgame, or at the very least you think you have. But no, reaching level 30 does not fully guarantee that you’ll have unlocked the Specializations just yet. What exactly are you missing? Well since this one confused me too, this guide to unlocking the Specializations will go over all the requirements to reach World Tier 1, and give you the lowdown on the Specialization’s stats and skills for each.

The Division 2 – endgame Specializations guide

The steps that you must go through to unlock the Specializations are a bit obtuse, so in this guide there will be some instructions for how to get to World Tier 1, the stats for the Demolitionist, Survivalist, and Sharpshooter – which are the endgame classes, and some tips to get some more skill points to put towards your newly unlocked Specialization. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get started with unlocking them.

The Division 2 Specialization contents

Unlocking Specializations in The Division 2

There are three specialists that you can unlock for the endgame – Demolitionist, Survivalist, and Sharpshooter. You need to do a bit of legwork to unlock them, so the steps are as follows:

Reach level 30. You can find out the best way to level up quickly in our The Division 2 How to level up fast guide. Complete the three strongholds. It’s best to do them in order – District Union Arena, Roosevelt Island, and Capitol Building Once these three are completed, you’ll be ranked “World Tier 1”. Head back to the White House. Look behind the Quartermaster to see the new “Specializations” desk.

Specializations stats

Specializations come with their own inherent bonuses and Signature Weapons. There’s also some special unique skills and perks that are used not just by the Specialist themselves, but their entire group.

Demolitionist

Weapons

Signature Weapon – M32A1 Grenade Launcher

M32A1 Grenade Launcher 40mm Grenade acquisition requirement – Explosive kills from other weapons than the grenade launcher.

Explosive kills from other weapons than the grenade launcher. Group Signature ammo supply – Multi-kills with explosives have a chance to gain Signature Weapon ammo to all group/raid members.

General modifiers

Increased burn resistance by +20%.

+25% increased explosive damage. Affects explosive grenades, skills, and effects.

Group members gain +5% damage to targets out of cover.

Weapon modifiers

+15% increased SMG damage.

+15% increased LMG damage.

Throwable: Fragmentation grenade

Fragmentation grenade Pistol: Diceros Special (.357 Magnum Revolver)

Diceros Special (.357 Magnum Revolver) Weapon Mod: Small laser pointer (Underbarrel attachment)

Skill modifiers

Artillery Turret: Launches artillery at location.

Misc

Ignore explosions (triggers once every 60 seconds).

When armour is reduced to zero, refill all main weapons ammo.

Armor kits repair 70% damage and boost weapon handling by 100% for 15 seconds. On completion, an additional 30% repair occurs.

Survivalist

Weapons

Signature Weapon – Explosive Tipped Crossbow

Explosive Tipped Crossbow 40mm Grenade acquisition requirement – Status effect kills drop Signature Weapon ammo.

Status effect kills drop Signature Weapon ammo. Group Signature ammo supply – Multi-kills of Status affected enemies have a chance to gain Signature Weapon ammo to all group/raid members.

General modifiers

+20% protection from elites.

+25% increased healing from team members.

10% cooldown reduction from team members.

Group members gain +10% damage to targets with status effects.

Weapon modifiers

+15% increased Shotgun damage.

+15% increased Assault Rifle damage.

Throwable: Incendiary grenade

Incendiary grenade Pistol: Survivalist D50 (modded .44 Magnum Revolver)

Survivalist D50 (modded .44 Magnum Revolver) Weapon Mod: Infantry 5.56 Mag (Special mag for 5.56 AR)

Skill modifiers

Flicker seeker mine: Healing seeker mine

Misc

Armor Kits now repair over 5 seconds instead of instantly, but the repair effect also applies to team members with a 10m radius.

While in combat, receive 5 ammo per second for your current weapon when moving from cover-to-cover.

Sharpshooter

Weapons

Signature Weapon – TAC-50 C Rifle

TAC-50 C Rifle 40mm Grenade acquisition requirement – Headshot kills drop Signature Weapon ammo except for kills with the TAC-50 C Rifle.

Headshot kills drop Signature Weapon ammo except for kills with the TAC-50 C Rifle. Group Signature ammo supply – Kills with the Signature Weapon have a chance to gain Signature Weapon ammo to all group/raid members.

General modifiers

+25% headshot damage.

+30% increased reload speed

30% weapon stability and reduced recoil

Increased armour while in cover.

Group members gain +10% headshot damage while they are closer to the target than yourself.

Weapon modifiers

+15% increased Marksman Rifle damage.

Throwable: Flashbang grenade

Flashbang grenade Pistol: Sharpshooter 93R (three round burst pistol)

Sharpshooter 93R (three round burst pistol) Weapon Mod: Digital Scope (scope for bigger distances)

Skill modifiers

Tactician Drone: Marks enemies for group members.

Misc

Armor Kits repair 50% less, but remove status effects and increase bleed, burn, and hazard resistances for 20 seconds.

Receive 5 ammo per 10 seconds for your rifles after 20 seconds in cover.

Tips for getting Specialization skill points

We will of course be bringing you the Specialization’s skill trees for each one, but for right now the video above from YouTube user “NothingButSkillz” has the full skill trees and a breakdown of what each of the abilities are. As for how you progress, the following are a couple of things to keep in mind for the endgame.

Skill points are amassed through completing missions and activities around Washington D.C.

These skill points are not fixed, meaning you can switch between the various Specializations and give/take away points as needed.

That's everything you need to know about Specializations in The Division 2. We will have some more guides on the game in the coming weeks ahead, so stay frosty out there with your new stuff and come back soon where we'll have a lot more tips for you.