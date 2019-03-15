Best PC gaming deals of the week - 15th March 2019

It’s been a grim week this week, but there were plenty of good things that happened over the last seven days that deserve celebrating. Hypnospace Outlaw came out! Baba is You came out! That’s two Bestest Best games in, like, two days. And the deals! How could your deals herald forget the deals? Shame on me, not doing my job properly. Admittedly, it’s pretty slim pickings over in the hardware department this week, but if you’re looking for a new game to cosy up with over the weekend for a bit of good old-fashioned escapism, then have I got a mountain of deals for you. Let’s get to it.

Game deals

Yesterday, Sega announced that Half-Life 2 was infecting Two Point Hospital as part of its Open Surgery Free weekend, but it also heralds the start of big general Sega sale over on Steam. Two Point Hospital is currently 33% off for those who decide to buy the game after its free weekend is over, but there’s also big discounts to be found on other delights such as Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, which is 50% off, and 33% off Football Manager 2019. Catherine, Bayonetta and Vanquish are also going cheap with the latter both 75% off, and my incorrectly-spelled kin going for 25% off.

Meanwhile, GamesPlanet are holding a big 2K sale this weekend, with classics such as Civ VI going for 75% off (that’s £12.50 / $16.50), and XCOM 2 going for a massive 75% off (£7.85 / $12.50) among others.

Those in the UK can also take advantage of GamesPlanet’s big Ubisoft and Focus sale, too, with Watch Dogs 2 currently the main highlight at a massive 80% off.

Fanatical are also holding their big Spring Sale this weekend, so make sure you enter the promo code FANATICAL10 at checkout to get an extra 10% off your shopping cart. Big deals include Monster Hunter: World for 46% off (including that 10% coupon) and Yakuza 0 for 43% off (again, once you apply the coupon). Devil May Cry 5 is still 28% off as well, but if you prefer a more gothic, serious vibe to your demon slaying, then why not pick up Dark Souls III for a whopping 78% off?

UK deals:

With the new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 coming in and upsetting all the good graphics card deals, it’s slightly slim pickings for UK hardware nuts this week, but one deal that did catch my eye was a tasty 19% off my current best gaming mouse champion, the Logitech G Pro Wireless, over at Overclockers right now, taking its usual price of £130 down to a much more palatable £105. That’s still expensive for a mouse, don’t get me wrong, but this wireless beauty really is just lovely to use and is super fast for playing games with. If you need further convincing, have a read of my Logitech G Pro Wireless review.

Ebuyer have also cut the price of their 1TB WD Blue 3D NAND SSD by almost £50, and you can now pick one up for £120. As you’ll see from my WD Blue 3D NAND review, it’s a really decent SSD for those who don’t want to shell out for the slightly faster, but a lot more expensive Samsung 860 Evo, but why not have a gander at our best gaming SSD rankings to find out more?

Alternatively, if you’d rather kit out your PC with an NVMe SSD, then Ebuyer have also knocked £53 off the price of the 500GB WD Black NVMe SSD, which is now just £97 down from £150. Another great choice for SSD buyers, you can read more about how fast it is in my full WD Black NVMe SSD review.

US deals:

If none of the many thousands of keyboards I’ve reviewed in the last couple of weeks have taken your fancy, then you might be pleased to hear that Corsair’s K95 Platinum RGB keyboard – their top model – is currently $40 off over at Newegg. Once a lip-biting $200, it’s now down to $160, and comes with either Cherry MX Brown or Speed switches in either a black or gunmetal grey finish.

If you’re in the market for a new headset, on the other hand, Best Buy are currently doing up to 40% off Astro Gaming headsets. The main highlight is the A20 Wireless for $120 (down from $150). They’re also doing $10 off the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless headset, which is now $90 instead of $100. I quite liked its wired sibling, the Stealth 300, but the PS4 model I was sent for review was a little awkward to get working with my PC, so make sure you pick the Xbox One / Windows 10 version if you end up picking it up.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!