The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, landmines, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 17 answers, one of which is an acronym.

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s postage stamps foxer:

a1 Lithuania (mrpier)

a2 Abu Dhabi (AFKAMC, richtysoe)

a3 Iran (Stugle)

a4 Austria (AFKAMC)

a5 USA (AFKAMC)

a6 Hungary (Matchstick, AFKAMC)

b1 Australia (mrpier)

b2 Switzerland (phlebas)

b3 Canada (AFKAMC)

b4 Bolivia (phuzz)

b5 Chile (Dr. Breen)

b6 Italian Libya (Stugle)

c1 Albania (phlebas, phuzz)

c2 UK (ylla)

c3 Russia (Stugle)

c4 Israel (mrpier)

c5 Sweden (Dr. Breen)

c6 UK (AFKAMC)

d1 Czechoslovakia (mrpier)

d2 USA (Stugle)

d3 Norway (mrpier)

d4 India (phlebas)

d5 Cuba (phuzz)

d6 North Korea (phuzz, fitzevan)

e1 Greece (Stugle)

e2 Falkland Islands (phlebas)

e3 UK (Artiforg, Matchstick)

e4 Argentina (Rorschach617)

e5 New Zealand (Matchstick)

e6 Republic of Congo (Stugle)

f1 Vietnam (Dr. Breen)

f2 Karelia (Dr. Breen)

f3 Fiji (ylla)

f4 GDR (phuzz)

f5 Romania (Stugle)

f6 French West Africa (phuzz)