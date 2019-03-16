The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

Ooh and ahh at VirtuaVerse's cyberpunk city

Jay Castello

Contributor

16th March 2019 / 4:00PM

Upcoming cyberpunk point and click adventure game VirtuaVerse has exposed my moth-like attraction to pink and purple neon. I know that cyberpunk is more than this and I hope that the game will critically engage with the genre’s roots beyond kanji street signs and something called “cryptoshamans.” And yet. Look how pretty this trailer is.

If that wasn’t enough, the Steam page also includes other teases laser targeted at me, specifically. Look at these good video game plants, for example.

I assume this is a trick of the artificial intelligence that’s taken over the world in VirtuaVerse, making me see only things that I really want to see. Like the strange floppy-disk/QR code mashup that makes me suddenly very invested in seeing how they integrate the clunky, touchable tech with the sleek interfaces of the world’s permanent AR. Hopefully, thoughtfully!

The story follows Nathan, who’s looking for his missing girlfriend, Jay. Which is my name, further making me assume that this is all a glitch in the chip in my brain. I do extremely want to be “a talented AR graffiti writer,” in real life, and extremely hope that my video game counterpart is not a damsel in distress. Or dead.

Nathan, who of course lives off the grid and “is among the few that can still switch AR off and see reality for what it is” must explore the world to find her, aided along the way by her hacker friends and “guild of AR technomancers.”

VirtuaVerse says it’ll be available “…in a future not so far away,” but for now you can find its store page on Steam.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Hearthstone's new deck builder makes the most of incomplete card collections

4

Priceless Play - 16 March 2019

Leaving on a jet plane

7

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

51

Pathway puts a tactical, FTL-like spin on Indiana Jones adventures

12

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hearthstone's new deck builder makes the most of incomplete card collections

4

Priceless Play - 16 March 2019

Leaving on a jet plane

7

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

51

Pathway puts a tactical, FTL-like spin on Indiana Jones adventures

12