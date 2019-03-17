The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:

Gwent expansion Crimson Curse gets appropriately gory trailer

Jay Castello

Contributor

17th March 2019 / 5:00PM

The Witcher’s spin-off card game Gwent will be bringing out a monster themed expansion called Crimson Curse at the end of this month. They’re teasing it now with a trailer full of blood: blood magic, blood moons, and a very enthusiastic looking vampire. Also, a prominent moth motif, because those winged wretches can be just as ominous as the teeth and claws everywhere else. You can check it out below.

“We’ve awaited for this far too long, hunted by those who live in comfort and opulence. No more,” says the enigmatic, sanguine-obsessed Dettlaff. Sounds like fancy talk for ‘eat the rich,’ to me.

You’ll be able to get your fangs into your opponents with the on-theme Bleed effect, which will drain them every turn. “Some monsters coordinate together, Bonding in battle to create greater effects,” adds the expansion’s update, “such as deeper wounds that bleed longer.” I love that spirit of cooperation.

There’s a handful of other new keywords too, as Dominic explained when the expansion was announced. “This is going to end badly for everyone,” he wrote.

I haven’t played Gwent, but my expert opinion is that Thaw must be the best new card, because I love snowdrops. It’ll also “clear all row effects from your side and boost an allied unit by 4. For every row effect cleared, decrease the boost by 2.” Dryad’s Caress is a close second because it features a friend, that I would like to pet. They will “give an allied unit Vitality for 6 turns. If you control a Dryad, Purify that unit first.” Good dog.

Gwent: Crimson Curse will be out on Thursday, March 28th. You can see most of the 100+ upcoming cards on their website, where more will be uncovered as the date approaches.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

They finally Gwent and did it

56

Gwent expands into the gothic and gory on March 28th

3

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is out now

22

37 minutes of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales in card-slinging action

11

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Towers trailer shows off gorgeous villages, flora, and fauna

Overcome a personal nightmare world in She Dreams Elsewhere

1

The Sunday Papers

Read more

48

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Hiding out somewhere on Google Earth

10