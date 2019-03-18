Apex Legends settings - reduce Apex Legends lag, settings to show FPS and Ping

Apex Legends has a decent array of video and other settings to customise between (or during) matches. And that’s great; because success in Apex Legends, like in any high-octane competitive shooter, relies not just upon skill and reflexes but on how well you can actually run the game. To that end, our Apex Legends settings guide will walk you throguh the video section of the Apex Legends settings menu detailing everything you can do to eek out a few more frames per second for your matches.

We’ll also go over one of the most prominent causes of low FPS and lag in Apex Legends, with a simple fix for this issue; and guide you through the steps of displaying both your current FPS and your Ping in-game.

Performance and optimisation is all well and good, of course, but what if you need more information on the game itself and how it works? The answer, dear reader, is our Apex Legends tips/guide, packed with practical tips and links to all our other Apex Legends guides. So if you want to know about all the spray patterns and stats of the different Apex Legends guns/weapons, or you want to know where to go for the very best Apex Legends loot, we’ve got the answers.

Apex Legends settings guide – specifications and best performance

Guide Contents

Apex Legends specifications – minimum & recommended system requirements

It can be tricky when you first start playing a new game to know exactly what you can expect from both the game itself and the system you are running it on. To help with this, we’ve put together a list of the minimum and recommended specifications for running Apex Legends on your desktop or laptop. So as long as your specs are somewhere in this range or higher, you should be good to go.

Minimum Recommended OS 64-bit Windows 7 64-bit Windows 7 CPU Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz /

AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor Intel i5 3570K

or equivalent RAM 6GB 8GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 /

Radeon HD 7730 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 /

AMD Radeon R9 290 GPU RAM 1GB 8GB Hard Drive Minimum 22 GB

of free space Minimum 22 GB

of free space

Apex Legends settings for best performance

Now let’s go over all the video settings for Apex Legends. You can access this menu both from the main menu – by clicking the cog icon in the bottom-right corner – or in-game, by hitting “ESC” and selecting Settings. From here, navigate to the video tab, which is the fourth tab along at the top of your screen.

Below we’ve listed each of the video settings you can change, and the impact this may have on your game experience and on your frame rate.

Display Mode – sets the game to run full-screen, borderless window or run in a window. This is a matter of circumstance and preference, but we’ve found running in full-screen to give you a marginally faster frame rate overall.

– sets the game to run full-screen, borderless window or run in a window. Aspect Ratio – sets the aspect ratio of your display. Set this to the native aspect ratio of your monitor to avoid stretching the game image.

– sets the aspect ratio of your display. Resolution – sets the detail of the game screen. Turning down your resolution is a surefire way to gain a significant FPS boost, but you will obviously lose out in the quality of the image, and you need to see what’s going on in a game like Apex Legends. We’d suggest optimising all other settings first, and if you still aren’t reaching your desired frame rate then you can try lowering the resolution.

– sets the detail of the game screen. Field of View – how zoomed-out the view appears by default. Apex Legends warns against setting the FOV above 90 because it “may impact performance or cause visual issues”. As far as we know, the only issue that this causes is that the sniper scope distance marks will only be 100% accurate at an FOV of around 80. As long as you are okay with this, set the FOV as high or low as you’d like, because it appears that any performance impact relating to FOV is negligible.

– how zoomed-out the view appears by default. Colour Blind Mode – modifies most friend-or-foe colours for easier identification. No effect on frame rate.

– modifies most friend-or-foe colours for easier identification. V-Sync – controls the trade-off between screen “tearing” and input lag. We’re aware that some players are particularly sensitive to screen tearing and so this advice may not suit everyone, but if you want to perform well in this game then you probably should set the V-Sync setting to Disabled, to minimise input lag (the time between you as a player acting and the game responding to your action).

– controls the trade-off between screen “tearing” and input lag. Adaptive Resolution FPS Target – dynamically lowers rendering resolution to try to maintain the specified frame rate. In a similar manner to altering your base resolution, this is an effective setting to adjust if all you care about is getting above a certain frame rate, but it’ll make your visuals significantly blurrier and not nearly as sharp as you need them to be. Again we’d advise leaving this option alone unless you have no other choice.

– dynamically lowers rendering resolution to try to maintain the specified frame rate. Adaptive Supersampling – dynamically raises rendering resolution if the game is running faster than the target frame rate. If you’re looking for high performance, you should keep this setting disabled. Adaptive supersampling is for PCs well above and beyond the recommended settings for Apex Legends.

– dynamically raises rendering resolution if the game is running faster than the target frame rate. Anti-Aliasing – smooths the image, reducing jagged lines and sparkles. AA is useful for smoothing out objects particularly at distance, which is very useful in a battle royale when you’re scouting for enemies on the horizon. This means you should put Anti-Aliasing only just above the Resolution options in terms of getting your required frames. You don’t want to get rid of AA unless you have no other choice.

– smooths the image, reducing jagged lines and sparkles. Texture Streaming Budget – controls the amount of memory reserved for texture streaming. Rather nicely, Apex Legends will warn you if you try to set a texture streaming budget above the actual VRAM on your system. This aside, if you’re looking to max your FPS you’ll be setting your texture options to low anyway, so you can feel free to turn the budget down to Very Low (2GB VRAM).

– controls the amount of memory reserved for texture streaming. Texture Filtering – controls the sharpness of surface details. The Anisotropic Filtering options will often eat away at your frames, so if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to gain a potential 20%+ boost in FPS, set this down to Bilinear.

– controls the sharpness of surface details. Ambient Occlusion Quality – controls the render target resolution used for screen space ambient occlusion. Changing Ambient Occlusion from High to Disabled offers an even greater frame rate benefit than the previous item on this list.

– controls the render target resolution used for screen space ambient occlusion. Sun Shadow Coverage – controls the coverage of shadows from the sun. I find all these Shadow and Lighting options to offer such a negligible improvement to the visuals relative to how many frames per second you can gain simply by switching them all off. The shadows still exist, and they may look a tiny bit less attractive than before, but I don’t plan to spend much time gazing at shadows while playing anyway.

– controls the coverage of shadows from the sun. Sun Shadow Detail – controls how detailed shadows are from the sun. See above.

– controls how detailed shadows are from the sun. Spot Shadow Detail – controls how detailed shadows are from lights in the environment. See above.

– controls how detailed shadows are from lights in the environment. Volumetric Lighting – controls whether sunbeams are enabled to simulate light scattering in the air. See above.

– controls whether sunbeams are enabled to simulate light scattering in the air. Dynamic Spot Shadows – controls whether lights in the environment can move. See above.

– controls whether lights in the environment can move. Model Detail – controls how detailed objects and legends are. Model Detail has surprisingly little bearing on your frame rate. You can expect perhaps a 1% change either way from High to Medium and Medium to Low. So you might as well leave it at High, really.

– controls how detailed objects and legends are. Effects Detail – controls how detailed visual effects like explosions are. Effects Detail tricks you into thinking it doesn’t offer much of a benefit to enhancing your frame rate when you’re testing it, but that’s because all the effects arrive in the midst of a fight, with grenade explosions and muzzle flashes and bullet tracers flying every which way. And these are the moments where you need your frame rate to be rock solid. So set this to Low if you can stomach it, and Medium if not.

– controls how detailed visual effects like explosions are. Impact Marks – controls where and how many impact marks show up. All you’re losing from disabling Impact Marks is the ability to see the bullet holes in the objects and terrain that you shoot at. On the other hand, you won’t see much of an increase in performance by disabling it, so… I don’t know, you choose.

– controls where and how many impact marks show up. Ragdolls – controls how physically accurate the dead body animations are. If Ragdoll accuracy is set to High then you may occasionally lag (depending on your system) when you kill an enemy (or if someone dies nearby). So unless you really, really want your corpses to collapse onto the terrain in just the right way, then feel free to set this option as low as possible.

– controls how physically accurate the dead body animations are.





Apex Legends lag fix

One common issue which very quickly made itself known shortly after Apex Legends’ release was that a large minority of players were achieving a far worse frame rate than expected even at the lowest settings. This happened to me, in fact, when I installed Apex Legends on my laptop. Even on the lowest settings and having set the resolution to 1280×720, I still was only reaching about 15 FPS.

I’m not going to promise that this simple fix will solve everything, because maybe something different is happening to you and your system than what happened to me. But this is what worked for me and a great many other players. The instructions below are for Windows 10 systems:

Close Apex Legends, hit your Windows key, and start typing “Graphics Settings”. Once the Graphics Settings option appears at the top of the window, select it. This will open a new window. Under the dropdown bar beneath “Choose an app to set preference”, select “Classic App”, and then click “Browse”. Navigate to the .exe file for Apex Legends, which you should find under Program Files (or Program Files x86) -> Origin Games. Select the .exe file once you have found it. Now click on the Apex Legends section which has appeared below the “Browse” button, and select “Options”. This will open a new window. In this new window, set the graphics preference to “High Performance”; then click “Save”, and quit out of the other window.

Turns out by default Apex tries to use the integrated grpahics on any system it can lay its hands on, which turned out to be the cause of a great many players’ lag and stutter issues. If you followed the above steps, you should now be able to relaunch Apex Legends and enjoy a comparatively far smoother ride into the depths of King’s Canyon!





Show FPS and Ping (Data Center) in Apex Legends

There are two ways to display your FPS while playing Apex Legends, and both involve Origin settings. The first method is using the Origin overlay: while in-game, simply hit “SHIFT”+”F1” to bring up the Origin in-game overlay. Then under “Settings” in the “Origin In-Game” tab, scroll to the bottom and you’ll find a dropdown called “Display FPS Counter”. Using this you can display your current frame rate in any corner of the screen, as well as the window’s size and transparency.

The second method is to go to Apex Legends in your Origin game library, and click on the cog icon next to “Play”. Click “Game Properties”, then in the “Advanced Launch Options” tab, type into the command line arguments box: “+cl_showfps 4”. Then save and run Apex Legends. During matches, you’ll see both your current FPS and your Frame MS data in the top-left corner.

As for Ping, well, unfortunately until Respawn updates their game, the only way of seeing your connection to the Apex Legends servers is rather user-unfriendly. What you need to do is sit in the Main Menu of Apex Legends until it decides you are AFK (away-from-keyboard), at which point you’ll be presented once more with the opening splash screen. Click “Exit to Desktop” in the bottom-left, but then click “Cancel” to back out of this.

Once you’ve cancelled, you should see a new option called “Data Center” at the bottom of the screen. Click on this, and you’ll be presented with a list of all the servers you can connect to in Apex Legends. In this window you’ll be able to see both your Ping and your Packet Loss % for each server. Look for the closest server to your location, and you’ll be able to see your Ping.

That’s everything we have to offer on Apex Legends settings and performance, so hopefully now you’ve got a handful more tricks up your sleeve with regards to eeking out as many frames as you can from your system. Take care, and see you in King’s Canyon. I’ll be the one on the horizon that looks like an anti-aliasing glitch.