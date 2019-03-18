The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

Support us
Now streaming live:
20

Have You Played... Neverwinter Nights?

More like AriBEST!

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

18th March 2019 / 9:24AM

Featured post

Neverwinter Nights is a Dungeons & Dragons RPG from the early 2000s and it very handily got an enhanced edition last year. What timing! There’s a sequel where you have prettier character models, but I still prefer the first one. This is party because I like complex RPGs, but mostly because of Aribeth.

Aribeth de Tylmarande is a half-elven NPC paladin for Tyr, the blind god of justice. A lot of paladins are stuffy and over-concerned with rules. They are basically narcs. They are the narc class. Do not @ me. I’m not even on Twitter so it won’t work, haha I win!

In line with being one of the wisest and greatest warriors of her age, Aribeth has some of the most impressively impractical armour you’ve ever seen. It’s strapless and backless, so she can take it from day wear (with perhaps a light cardigan and flats) to evening (stiletto pumps, a clutch purse and a statement necklace). It is, essentially, a big metal corset that is handily also a push up bra doubling her cleavage. If Ann Summers made armour it would be this. In some of the character art she even has, like, an asymmetrical ornamental shoulder guard. The picture at the top is how she appears in-game (she is healing the player character) so you can see they thought it was very important the plunge neckline was rendered on her blocky little character model.

That aside, Aribeth is actually one of my favourite game characters ever. She has a great arc in the story (extended if you also get all the DLC for the game, of which there is plenty) and despite being held back by her ridiculous armour, or perhaps pushed forwards, she is also a certified badass who swings a massive great sword around. Thumbs up for Aribeth.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (20)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The best thing about Neverwinter Nights was its persistent worlds

15

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition: improved graphics but backwards-compatible with old saves and mods

37

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is the next BioWare remaster

50

The Spy Who Went Into The Cold: Gamespy's Casualties

90

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

100 Apex Legends tips - Apex Legends guide, practical top tips for all skill levels

Think you'll know all of these? Skip to Expert

Apex Legends Octane details - Launch Pads revealed, Octane abilities leaked

Octane's Launch Pads now in-game!

Apex Legends Season 1 update - Battle Pass release date, Apex Legends roadmap, new characters and weapons

Less than two weeks!

Apex Legends Heirloom guide - Apex Legends Knife Heirloom set, how to get Knife

Knife to meet you