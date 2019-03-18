The Division 2 Specialization skills - World Tiers, endgame Specializations

You’ve made it to The Division 2’s endgame, or at the very least you think you have. But no, reaching level 30 does not fully guarantee that you’ll have unlocked the Specializations just yet. What exactly are you missing? This guide to unlocking the Specializations will go over all the requirements to reach each World Tier and give you the lowdown on the Specialization’s stats and skills for each.

The Division 2 – endgame Specializations guide

The steps that you must go through to unlock the Specializations are a bit obtuse, so in this guide there will be some instructions for how to get to World Tier 1, the stats for the Demolitionist, Survivalist, and Sharpshooter – which are the endgame classes, and some tips to get some more skill points to put towards your newly unlocked Specialization. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get started with unlocking them.

Unlocking Specializations in The Division 2

There are three specialists that you can unlock for the endgame – Demolitionist, Survivalist, and Sharpshooter. You need to do a bit of legwork to unlock them, so the steps are as follows:

Reach level 30. You can find out the best way to level up quickly in our The Division 2 How to level up fast guide. Complete the three strongholds. It’s best to do them in order – District Union Arena, Roosevelt Island, and Capitol Building Once these three are completed, you’ll be ranked “World Tier 1”. Head back to the White House. Look behind the Quartermaster to see the new “Specializations” desk.

Advancing World Tiers

To advance beyond World Tier 1 and get better equipment/skills, you’ll need to complete some more missions, with a twist – The Black Tusk faction, introduced in a cutscene as you begin the endgame, have now invaded and taken over the Strongholds. So to get further up the tiers, you’ll need to do the following for each stage:

World Tiers 2, 3, & 4 Complete “Invaded” versions of the missions “Grand Washington Hotel” and “Jefferson Trade Center”. You’ll need to do this for each World Tier. Accumulate the “Gear Score” requirement to advance World Tier. Then complete the Stronghold missions again for each Tier to unlock the next one.

World Tier 5 Unlock the chance to go into “Tidal Basin” when it is released by completing “Roosevelt Island” and “Capitol Building” Strongholds in World Tier 4.



Note that World Tier 5 Stronghold “Tidal Basin” is not currently accessible as the last stronghold on the map isn’t currently available, but keep an eye on it as it will appear at some point. We’ll keep you posted on that front.

Specializations stats

Specializations come with their own inherent bonuses and Signature Weapons. There’s also some special unique skills and perks that are used not just by the Specialist themselves, but their entire group.



Demolitionist

Signature Weapon – M32A1 Grenade Launcher

The Demolitionist comes equipped with the M32A1 Grenade Launcher – a weapon that is great for clearing out large groups of enemies. Its explosions become bigger with more mods and stat boosts from the specialisation tree.

Demolitionist Skills

Below are all of the unlockable skills for the Demolitionist. These include weapon modifiers, unique weapons, and general modifiers to bolster your characters.

Skill Variant Skill effect Special Requirements Explosive Ordnance - Tier 3 25% increased explosives damage. Affects explosive grenades, skills, and effects. None Incombustible Increase burn resistance by 20%. Explosive Ordnance - Tier 3 Fragmentation Grenade The fragmentation grenade deals damage and causes targets to bleed. Explosive Ordnance - Tier 3 X-Stat Armor Kit-Supplementary Armor kits repair 70% damage and boosts weapon handling by 100% for 15 seconds. On completion, an additional 30% repair occurs. Explosive Ordnance - Tier 3 40mm Grenade Acquisition Explosive kills drop signature ammo for 40mm grenade launchers, except when caused by the 40mm grenade launchers. none Signature Weapon damage - Tier 4 145% increased signature weapon damage. 40mm Grenade Acquisition Group Signature Ammo Supply Multi-kills with explosives grants a chance to gain Signature weapon ammo to all group or raid members. 40mm Grenade Acquisition Spray and Pray - Tier 2 15% increased submachine gun damage. Gives the Demolitionist a nimble close range alternative. None Onslaught - Tier 3 15% increased light machine gun damage. Enables the Demolitionist to lay down heavy amounts of fire. None Small Laser Pointer Underbarrel attachment for short and long rails. Onslaught - Tier 3 Diceros Special A hard hitting 357 Magnum revolver. The unusual low barrel design firing from the bottom of the cylinder makes for a balance rarely seen in this category of weapon. None Gunslinger - Tier 2 10% increased sidearm damage. Diceros Special Demolitionist Tactical Link Group members gain 5% damage to targets out of cover. None Vital Protection Reduce the chance you are critically hit in conflict by 20%. Demolitionist Tactical Link Crisis Response When armour is reduced to 0, refills all main weapon ammo. Demolitionist Tactical Link Braced for Impact Ignore explosions. Can only trigger once every 60 seconds. Demolitionist Tactical Link Demolitionist Uniform N/A - Cosmetic item None Artillery The artillery turret launches ordinance at nearby targeted locations. None Cyclone Magazine Mod to increase the turrets ammunition count. Artillery SHD CPU V.2 Mod to increase the turrets damage. Artillery

Survivalist

Signature weapon – Explosive Tipped Crossbow

The Explosive Tipped Crossbow does exactly what it says – fires off explosive bolts from a distance. These bolts are great against armoured opponents.

Survivalist Skills

Below are all of the unlockable skills for the Survivalist. These include weapon modifiers, unique weapons, and general modifiers to bolster your characters.

Skill Variant Skill effect Special Requirements Incendiary Grenade The incendiary grenade applies burn to targets within the radius. None Triage Specialist 15% increased Outgoing healing None Elite Defense 15% increased protection from Elites. Triage Specialist Distributed Repair Armor kits now repair over 5 seconds instead of instantly, but also apply to group members within 10 metres. Triage Specialist Explosive Bolt Acquisition Enemies killed while under status effects may drop crossbow bolts. None Signature Weapon Damage - Tier 4 145% increased signature weapon damage. Explosive Bolt Acquisition Group Signature Ammo supply The group has a chance to gain 1 signature ammo when a target with a status effect is killed. Explosive Bolt Acquisition Running the Gun - Tier 3 15% increased shotgun damage. Handy for close encounters. None E.M.I - Tier 3 15% increased assault rifle damage. None Infantry 5.56 Mag Custom magazine for 5.56 assault style weapons. E.M.I - Tier 3 Survivalist D50 A hard hitting but precise pistol, the D50 features .44 Magnum rounds and an optic slot for added customisation. None Gunslinger - Tier 2 10% increased sidearm damage. Survivalist D50 Survivalist Tactical Link Group members get 10% bonus damage to targets with status effects. None Vital Protection Reduce the chance you are critically hit in conflict by 20%. Survivalist Tactical Link Crunch Time While in cover, gain 10% skill cooldown reduction. Survivalist Tactical Link Scrapping By Gain 5 ammo per second for your current weapon, while performing a cover-to-cover in combat. Survivalist Tactical Link Survivalist Uniform N/A - cosmetic item. None Mender The Mender seeker mine follows allies, repairing armour. None Magnetic Disc Mod to decrease the seeker mines cooldown. Mender Larrea tridentata Infusion Mod to increase the seeker mines healing. Mender

Sharpshooter

Signature Weapon – TAC-50 C Rifle

The TAC-50 C Rifle is a sniper that can penetrate multiple targets in one shot, making it a decent sniper rifle for those who wish to take out opponents before they see you.

Sharpshooter Skills

Below are all of the unlockable skills for the Sharpshooter. These include weapon modifiers, unique weapons, and general modifiers to bolster your characters.

Skill Variant Skill effect Special Requirements .50 Caliber Ammo Acquisition Enemy headshot kills may drop signature weapon ammo for the TAC-50 C rifle, except when firing the rifle itself. None Group Signature Ammo Supply Kills with Signature Weapon grants a chance to gain Signature weapon ammo to all group or raid members. .50 Caliber Ammo Acquisition Signature Weapon Damage - Tier 4 145% increased signature weapon damage .50 Caliber Ammo Acquisition Flashbang Grenade The flashbang grenade applies blind to all targets within a large area of effect. None One In The Head - Tier 5 25% increased headshot damage, allows for precision kills. None Deft Hands - Tier 3 30% increased reload speed, allows for the use of smaller magazines, while maintaining efficiency. One In The Head - Tier 5 Breath Control - Tier 3 30% increased weapon stability, reduced recoil and faster re-acquisition of targets. Deft Hands - Tier 3 X-Stat Armor Kit-Supplementary Armor kits now repair 50% less when used, but remove status effects and increase resistance to bleed, poison, and burn for 20 seconds. One In The Head - Tier 5 Tactician The tactician scouts and marks hostile targets, feeding them to the agent and other allies' HUD. None Graphene Battery The tactician scouts and marks hostile targets, adding them to the agent and other allies' HUD. (Possible typo in-game?) Tactician Carbon Fiber Frame The tactician scouts and marks hostile targets, adding them to the agent and other allies' HUD. (Possible typo in-game?) Tactician Marksman Uniform N/A - cosmetic item None Sharpshooter Tactical Link All group members that are closer to enemies than you get +10% headshot damage. None My Home Is My Castle Extra armor gained while in cover. Sharpshooter Tactical Link Vital Protection Reduce the chance you are critically hit in conflict by 20%. Sharpshooter Tactical Link Round After Round After 20 seconds in cover, you start generating 5 marksman and 5 rifle ammo every 10 seconds. Sharpshooter Tactical Link Sharpshooters 93R A 3-round burst fire weapon for hectic close encounters. The ideal companion for when the situation call for rapid fire and high mobility None This Is My Rifle - Tier 3 15% increased rifle damage, enabling the sharpshooter a tool for mobile encounters. None Digital Scope Digital aiming device for long top rails. This Is My Rifle - Tier 3

Tips for getting Specialization skill points

As for how you progress through the three different “specializations”, here are a couple of things to keep in mind as you play through the endgame, when it comes to unlocking more skill points for your build.

Skill points are amassed through completing missions and activities around Washington D.C.

These skill points are not fixed, meaning you can switch between the various Specializations and give/take away points as needed.

That's everything you need to know about Specializations in The Division 2. We will have some more guides on the game in the coming weeks ahead, so stay frosty out there with your new stuff and come back soon where we'll have a lot more tips for you.