The Division 2 Specialization skills - World Tiers, endgame Specializations

18th March 2019 / 1:51PM

You’ve made it to The Division 2’s endgame, or at the very least you think you have. But no, reaching level 30 does not fully guarantee that you’ll have unlocked the Specializations just yet. What exactly are you missing? This guide to unlocking the Specializations will go over all the requirements to reach each World Tier and give you the lowdown on the Specialization’s stats and skills for each.

Want to know everything about the various different systems in The Division 2? Head on over to our The Division 2 guide hub to find lots more information about the game. More will be discovered as Agents pile into Washington D.C., so stay frosty. If you’re looking for information about the pre-endgame skills of The Division 2, head on over to our The Division 2 best skills guide for the best skills to unlock and equip, while our The Division 2 best perks guide will go into more detail about the perks themselves and which ones are best to unlock early. For those that just want to get to the endgame quickly, our The Division 2 How to level up fast guide will give you tips on how to do that quickly.

The Division 2 – endgame Specializations guide

The steps that you must go through to unlock the Specializations are a bit obtuse, so in this guide there will be some instructions for how to get to World Tier 1, the stats for the Demolitionist, Survivalist, and Sharpshooter – which are the endgame classes, and some tips to get some more skill points to put towards your newly unlocked Specialization. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get started with unlocking them.

The Division 2 Specialization contents

Unlocking Specializations in The Division 2
Advancing World Tiers
Speciallization Stats
Demolitionlist
Survivalist
Sharpshooter
Tips for getting Specialization skill points

Unlocking Specializations in The Division 2

There are three specialists that you can unlock for the endgame – Demolitionist, Survivalist, and Sharpshooter. You need to do a bit of legwork to unlock them, so the steps are as follows:

  1. Reach level 30. You can find out the best way to level up quickly in our The Division 2 How to level up fast guide.
  2. Complete the three strongholds. It’s best to do them in order – District Union Arena, Roosevelt Island, and Capitol Building
  3. Once these three are completed, you’ll be ranked “World Tier 1”. Head back to the White House.
  4. Look behind the Quartermaster to see the new “Specializations” desk.

Advancing World Tiers

To advance beyond World Tier 1 and get better equipment/skills, you’ll need to complete some more missions, with a twist –  The Black Tusk faction, introduced in a cutscene as you begin the endgame, have now invaded and taken over the Strongholds. So to get further up the tiers, you’ll need to do the following for each stage:

  • World Tiers 2, 3, & 4
    • Complete “Invaded” versions of the missions “Grand Washington Hotel” and “Jefferson Trade Center”. You’ll need to do this for each World Tier.
    • Accumulate the “Gear Score” requirement to advance World Tier.
    • Then complete the Stronghold missions again for each Tier to unlock the next one.
  • World Tier 5
    • Unlock the chance to go into “Tidal Basin” when it is released by completing “Roosevelt Island” and “Capitol Building” Strongholds in World Tier 4.

Note that World Tier 5 Stronghold “Tidal Basin”  is not currently accessible as the last stronghold on the map isn’t currently available, but keep an eye on it as it will appear at some point. We’ll keep you posted on that front.

Specializations stats

Specializations come with their own inherent bonuses and Signature Weapons. There’s also some special unique skills and perks that are used not just by the Specialist themselves, but their entire group.

Demolitionist specialisation
Demolitionist

Signature Weapon – M32A1 Grenade Launcher

The Demolitionist comes equipped with the M32A1 Grenade Launcher – a weapon that is great for clearing out large groups of enemies. Its explosions become bigger with more mods and stat boosts from the specialisation tree.

Demolitionist Skills

Below are all of the unlockable skills for the Demolitionist. These include weapon modifiers, unique weapons, and general modifiers to bolster your characters.

Skill VariantSkill effectSpecial Requirements
Explosive Ordnance - Tier 325% increased explosives damage. Affects explosive grenades, skills, and effects.None
IncombustibleIncrease burn resistance by 20%.Explosive Ordnance - Tier 3
Fragmentation GrenadeThe fragmentation grenade deals damage and causes targets to bleed.Explosive Ordnance - Tier 3
X-Stat Armor Kit-SupplementaryArmor kits repair 70% damage and boosts weapon handling by 100% for 15 seconds. On completion, an additional 30% repair occurs.Explosive Ordnance - Tier 3
40mm Grenade AcquisitionExplosive kills drop signature ammo for 40mm grenade launchers, except when caused by the 40mm grenade launchers.none
Signature Weapon damage - Tier 4145% increased signature weapon damage.40mm Grenade Acquisition
Group Signature Ammo SupplyMulti-kills with explosives grants a chance to gain Signature weapon ammo to all group or raid members.40mm Grenade Acquisition
Spray and Pray - Tier 215% increased submachine gun damage. Gives the Demolitionist a nimble close range alternative.None
Onslaught - Tier 315% increased light machine gun damage. Enables the Demolitionist to lay down heavy amounts of fire.None
Small Laser PointerUnderbarrel attachment for short and long rails.Onslaught - Tier 3
Diceros SpecialA hard hitting 357 Magnum revolver. The unusual low barrel design firing from the bottom of the cylinder makes for a balance rarely seen in this category of weapon.None
Gunslinger - Tier 210% increased sidearm damage.Diceros Special
Demolitionist Tactical LinkGroup members gain 5% damage to targets out of cover.None
Vital ProtectionReduce the chance you are critically hit in conflict by 20%.Demolitionist Tactical Link
Crisis ResponseWhen armour is reduced to 0, refills all main weapon ammo.Demolitionist Tactical Link
Braced for ImpactIgnore explosions. Can only trigger once every 60 seconds.Demolitionist Tactical Link
Demolitionist UniformN/A - Cosmetic itemNone
ArtilleryThe artillery turret launches ordinance at nearby targeted locations.None
Cyclone MagazineMod to increase the turrets ammunition count.Artillery
SHD CPU V.2Mod to increase the turrets damage.Artillery

Survivalist specialisation

Survivalist

Signature weapon – Explosive Tipped Crossbow

The Explosive Tipped Crossbow does exactly what it says – fires off explosive bolts from a distance. These bolts are great against armoured opponents.

Survivalist Skills

Below are all of the unlockable skills for the Survivalist. These include weapon modifiers, unique weapons, and general modifiers to bolster your characters.

Skill VariantSkill effectSpecial Requirements
Incendiary GrenadeThe incendiary grenade applies burn to targets within the radius.None
Triage Specialist15% increased Outgoing healingNone
Elite Defense15% increased protection from Elites.Triage Specialist
Distributed RepairArmor kits now repair over 5 seconds instead of instantly, but also apply to group members within 10 metres.Triage Specialist
Explosive Bolt AcquisitionEnemies killed while under status effects may drop crossbow bolts.None
Signature Weapon Damage - Tier 4145% increased signature weapon damage.Explosive Bolt Acquisition
Group Signature Ammo supplyThe group has a chance to gain 1 signature ammo when a target with a status effect is killed.Explosive Bolt Acquisition
Running the Gun - Tier 315% increased shotgun damage. Handy for close encounters.None
E.M.I - Tier 315% increased assault rifle damage.None
Infantry 5.56 MagCustom magazine for 5.56 assault style weapons.E.M.I - Tier 3
Survivalist D50A hard hitting but precise pistol, the D50 features .44 Magnum rounds and an optic slot for added customisation.None
Gunslinger - Tier 210% increased sidearm damage.Survivalist D50
Survivalist Tactical LinkGroup members get 10% bonus damage to targets with status effects.None
Vital ProtectionReduce the chance you are critically hit in conflict by 20%.Survivalist Tactical Link
Crunch TimeWhile in cover, gain 10% skill cooldown reduction.Survivalist Tactical Link
Scrapping ByGain 5 ammo per second for your current weapon, while performing a cover-to-cover in combat.Survivalist Tactical Link
Survivalist UniformN/A - cosmetic item.None
MenderThe Mender seeker mine follows allies, repairing armour.None
Magnetic DiscMod to decrease the seeker mines cooldown.Mender
Larrea tridentata InfusionMod to increase the seeker mines healing.Mender

Sharpshooter specialisation in The Division 2

Sharpshooter

Signature Weapon – TAC-50 C Rifle

The TAC-50 C Rifle is a sniper that can penetrate multiple targets in one shot, making it a decent sniper rifle for those who wish to take out opponents before they see you.

Sharpshooter Skills

Below are all of the unlockable skills for the Sharpshooter. These include weapon modifiers, unique weapons, and general modifiers to bolster your characters.

Skill VariantSkill effectSpecial Requirements
.50 Caliber Ammo AcquisitionEnemy headshot kills may drop signature weapon ammo for the TAC-50 C rifle, except when firing the rifle itself.None
Group Signature Ammo SupplyKills with Signature Weapon grants a chance to gain Signature weapon ammo to all group or raid members..50 Caliber Ammo Acquisition
Signature Weapon Damage - Tier 4145% increased signature weapon damage.50 Caliber Ammo Acquisition
Flashbang GrenadeThe flashbang grenade applies blind to all targets within a large area of effect.None
One In The Head - Tier 525% increased headshot damage, allows for precision kills.None
Deft Hands - Tier 330% increased reload speed, allows for the use of smaller magazines, while maintaining efficiency.One In The Head - Tier 5
Breath Control - Tier 330% increased weapon stability, reduced recoil and faster re-acquisition of targets.Deft Hands - Tier 3
X-Stat Armor Kit-SupplementaryArmor kits now repair 50% less when used, but remove status effects and increase resistance to bleed, poison, and burn for 20 seconds.One In The Head - Tier 5
TacticianThe tactician scouts and marks hostile targets, feeding them to the agent and other allies' HUD.None
Graphene BatteryThe tactician scouts and marks hostile targets, adding them to the agent and other allies' HUD. (Possible typo in-game?)Tactician
Carbon Fiber FrameThe tactician scouts and marks hostile targets, adding them to the agent and other allies' HUD. (Possible typo in-game?)Tactician
Marksman UniformN/A - cosmetic itemNone
Sharpshooter Tactical LinkAll group members that are closer to enemies than you get +10% headshot damage.None
My Home Is My CastleExtra armor gained while in cover.Sharpshooter Tactical Link
Vital ProtectionReduce the chance you are critically hit in conflict by 20%.Sharpshooter Tactical Link
Round After RoundAfter 20 seconds in cover, you start generating 5 marksman and 5 rifle ammo every 10 seconds.Sharpshooter Tactical Link
Sharpshooters 93RA 3-round burst fire weapon for hectic close encounters. The ideal companion for when the situation call for rapid fire and high mobilityNone
This Is My Rifle - Tier 315% increased rifle damage, enabling the sharpshooter a tool for mobile encounters.None
Digital Scope Digital aiming device for long top rails.This Is My Rifle - Tier 3

Tips for getting Specialization skill points

As for how you progress through the three different “specializations”, here are a couple of things to keep in mind as you play through the endgame, when it comes to unlocking more skill points for your build.

  • Skill points are amassed through completing missions and activities around Washington D.C.
  • These skill points are not fixed, meaning you can switch between the various Specializations and give/take away points as needed.

That’s everything you need to know about Specializations in The Division 2. We will have some more guides on the game in the coming weeks ahead, so stay frosty out there with your new stuff and come back soon where we’ll have a lot more tips for you. In the meantime, if you preordered or obtained one of the many special editions to the game, head on over to our The Division 2 preorder bonus item guide for the steps that need to be taken to unlock these items for use in-game.

