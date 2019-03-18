The Division 2 weapons - Exotic weapons list, stats, The Division 2 best weapons

In The Division 2, you’re only as good as the weapons you carry. And while there’s a great deal of guns to choose from this time round as you stalk what remains of Washington, D.C, you’re only able to carry two primary weapons and one sidearm, so it’s best to know what to expect with each gun. Our The Division 2 weapons guide will walk you through the stats and behaviours of every weapon you can find through every tier level, from the common and worn all the way up to legendary Exotic weapons such as the Lullaby Shotgun and the Ruthless Rifle.

If you’re after a more general overview on Tom Clancy’s latest open-world loot-and-shooter, check out our main The Division 2 guide, which is packed with beginner’s tips and links to our sections of our guides series, from The Division 2 best perks to all The Division 2 factions you can encounter during your travels.

The Division 2 weapons guide

We’ve got a lot to cover in this The Division 2 weapons guide, from stats and behaviours to explanations of the various Exotic weapons in the game. Feel free to use any of the links below to skip ahead to a particular section of your choosing.

The Division 2 weapon tiers and rarities

The Division 2’s weapons are not only sorted by type (Assault Rifle, SMG, etc.) but also by level and rarity. If you’re just starting out, it probably won’t take you too long to come across the same weapon in two different colours, one white and one green, or perhaps blue.

A higher level of the same weapon (i.e. Level 2 vs Level 1) increases the base damage of the weapon and also gives its class-based trait a boost (more on this later). But different colours don’t just give stat boosts; higher tiers and rarities will also augment the weapon with one or more specific talents that could completely transform both the gun and your style of play. Take a look at the table below for the full details of what each tier will offer you.

Tier/Rarity Colour Effect Worn White 0 Talents, low stats Standard Green 0 Talents, mediocre stats Specialized Blue 1 Talent, increased stats Superior Purple 2 Talents, high stats High-End Orange 3 Talents, excellent stats Exotic Red/Peach Unique named weapons with unique Talents

Exotic weapons in The Division 2

The rarest weapons it is possible to find in The Division 2 are so-called Exotic weapons. This top tier of weaponry distinguishes itself from the rest in multiple ways:

You may only have one Exotic weapon equipped at any given time.

Each Exotic weapon has unique Talents that cannot be found in other weapon tiers.

Exotic weapons all have a very distinct model and appearance, and their rarity colour is red/peach.

These Exotic weapons are designed to reflect your current level, and can be upgraded over time, so with due diligence regarding maintenance you can take an Exotic weapon with you from the start of your journey all the way into Endgame territory. So while their stats aren’t always guaranteed to be above those of other weapons, they are designed to work in ways that other weapons cannot, and they have a much greater potential than other rarities of weapon. It’s also worth noting that the Lullaby and Ruthless Exotic weapons are exclusive to the Capitol Defender pack, which you can read more about in Dave’s The Division 2 preorder bonus item guide.

Take a look through the table below for information on all the Exotic weapons we currently know of in The Division 2.

Name Class/Type RPM Mag Size Reload Time Range Ruthless Exotic Rifle 260 30 2.5s 10-60m Talents: Binary Trigger (this weapon is equipped with a binary trigger that fires on trigger pull and release)

Brutality (while holstered, landing a shot has a 5% chance to deal +20% damage as explosive damage) Merciless Exotic Rifle 260 30 2.5s 10-60m Talents: Binary Trigger (this weapon is equipped with a binary trigger that fires on trigger pull and release)

Guerilla Warfare (pulling the trigger fires primer rounds that stay embedded in an enemy. Releasing the trigger fires detonator rounds that detonate all primers on the enemy it hits. Each primer detonated gains +75% per primer detonated. Only one enemy can have primers and at most 5 primers can be embedded)

Brutality (while holstered, landing a shot has a 5% chance to deal +20% damage as explosive damage) Lullaby Exotic Shotgun 70 8 4.1s 0-20m Talents: Lullaby (landing a melee attack on an enemy after swapping to this weapon grants 35% bonus armor.)

Evasive (while equipped, dodging reloads 1% of your current weapon's magazine) Sweet Dreams Exotic Shotgun 70 8 4.1s 0-20m Talents: Sweet Dreams (landing a melee attack on an enemy after swapping to this weapon grants 35% bonus armor and applies the Sandman debuff. Killing an enemy with the Sandman debuff reapplies the bonus armor.)

Sandman (this debuff prevents the enemy from using armor kits and from receiving healing from any source)

Evasive (while equipped, dodging reloads 1% of your current weapon's magazine) The Chatterbox Exotic SMG 700 60 2.2s 0-30m Talents: Incessant Chatter (every shot landed grants 1% rate of fire to a max of 60%. This resets on reload)

Box Magazine (kills with this weapon refill 20% of its magazine and grants a buff for 10s. While the buff is active, every shot landed increases magazine capacity by 1 to a max of 60. Killing a target consumes the buff to fully refill the increased magazine)

Blabbermouth (while holstered, reloading your weapon within 5s after a kill grants 20% rate of fire for 10s) Kendra's Liberty Exotic Pistol 150 8 1.9s 0-30m Talents: Liberty (gain +100% damage to hostile electronics. While aiming, enemy weak points and hostile electronics are highlighted.)

Blind Justice (after destroying an enemy's weak point or hostile electronics, your next bullet deals +500% weapon damage. If that shot kills an enemy, your magazine is refilled and grants +100% weapon damage for the entire magazine)

Independence (while holstered, destroying weakpoints refills 20% of your current weapon's magazine)

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles are your bread-and-butter in The Division 2, and the class of gun which is supplied to you when you first start out with a new character. Different ARs can be full-auto or fire in bursts, but you’re generally talking about a reliable, fast-firing gun with a decent mag size and wide effective range. The class-specific trait for all Assault Rifles is a bonus to Health damage.

Name RPM Mag Size Reload Time Range ACR 650 30 2.2s 10-45m AK-M 600 30 2.5s 10-45m Black Market AK-M 600 30 2.3s 10-45m Military AK-M 600 30 2.5s 10-45m AUG A3 680 30 2.0s 10-45m CTAR 900 30 2.1s 10-45m F2000 850 30 2.0s 10-45m FAL/SA-58 650 20 2.2s 10-45m Tactical SA-58 650 20 2.3s 10-45m FAMAS 900 30 2.2s 10-45m G36 750 30 2.1s 10-45m Military G36 750 30 2.3s 10-45m Police M4 850 30 2.4s 10-45m Mk16 625 30 2.2s 10-45m P416 750 30 2.2s 10-45m

Marksman Rifles

Marksman Rifles are slow-firing but pack one hell of a punch. Ideally to be used at long range, these sharpshooters have a very high base damage per shot comparable to that of shotguns, and to compensate for this they have high recoil, are slow to fire and to reload, and have generally very low mag sizes. The class-specific trait for all Marksman Rifles is a bonus to headshot damage.

Name RPM Mag Size Reload Time Range Classic M44 Carbine 55 5 4.1s 10-70m Classic M44 Carbine Replica 55 5 4.2s 10-70m Custom M44 55 5 3.2s 10-70m Hunting M44 55 5 3.8s 10-70m SRS 60 7 3.0s 10-70m M700 54 7 7.1s 10-70m M700 Tactical 59 7 7.1s 10-70m SRS-1 60 5 3.2s 10-70m SVD 260 10 2.5s 10-70m

Rifles

Rifles are the only class we didn’t see in The Division 2, and they slot nicely between the slow but punchy Marksman Rifles and the full-auto Assault Rifles. Rifles usually have a higher rate of fire than their Marksman cousins, as well as a greater mag size and a smoother ride in general, though they predictably lack the flat damage potential per shot of the Marksman Rifles. These Rifles are generally very versatile in effective range, able to be used at both long and close range without too much difficulty. The class-specific trait for all Rifles is a bonus to Critical Hit damage.

Name RPM Mag Size Reload Time Range 1886 100 5 4.0s 10-60m ACR 420 30 2.2s 10-60m Classic M1A 180 10 3.0s 10-60m M1A CQB 300 10 3.0s 10-60m M4/LAR-15 240 30 2.4s 10-60m Mk17/Mk20 275 20 2.2s 10-60m SIG 716 300 20 2.4s 10-60m Urban MDR 280 20 1.9s 10-60m USC 240 20 2.2s 10-60m M16A2 300 30 2.4s 10-60m

SMGs (Submachine Guns)

Submachine Guns, or SMGs, are lightweight and very nimble options for close- to mid-range combat. What sets them apart from the other classes is an ability to dish out a stupendous number of bullets in a short space of time while simultaneously offering you a stability that enables you to maybe actually hit with some of those bullets. They’re a varied class and an excellent backup weapon to be paired with an Assault Rifle or Marksman Rifle, but be wary of its intense damage dropoff over longer distances. The class-specific trait for all SMGs is a bonus to Critical Hit chance.

Name RPM Mag Size Reload Time Range AUG 725 25 2.0s 0-30m T821 550 32 1.9s 0-30m SMG-9 825 32 2.0s 0-30m SMG-9 A2 825 32 1.8s 0-30m M1928 600 30 2.2s 0-30m Tommy Gun 800 50 2.2s 0-30m MP5 800 32 2.0s 0-30m MP5 ST 800 32 1.9s 0-30m MP7 950 40 2.0s 0-30m MPX 850 30 2.2s 0-30m P90 900 50 2.0s 0-30m PP-19 700 53 2.5s 0-30m UMP-45 600 30 2.2s 0-30m Vector 9mm 1,200 33 1.9s 0-30m Vector .45 APC 1,200 25 1.9s 0-30m Tactical Vector 1,200 19 1.9s 0-30m

LMGs (Light Machine Guns)

The big brother of the SMG, the LMG is a beast of a weapon class, generally dealing higher damage per shot than SMGs at comparable rates of fire. The LMG’s claim to fame is its mag size, which can range all the way up to 100 in some cases. It also has very heavy recoil which decreases the longer you hold down the trigger, so don’t be afraid to keep your finger held down and let those bullets fly. The class-specific trait for all LMGs is a bonus to damage to targets out of cover.

Name RPM Mag Size Reload Time Range M60 500 100 5.8s 10-50m Classic RPK-74 650 45 3.0s 10-50m Black Market RPK-74 E 650 45 2.5s 10-50m Military RPKR-74 M 650 45 2.8s 10-50m M249 B 550 100 5.6s 10-50m Tactical M249 Para 550 100 5.5s 10-50m MG5 800 50 5.6s 10-50m L86 610 30 3.0s 10-50m MK46 550 100 5.0s 10-50m

Shotguns

Shotguns are, well, shotguns. Big, close-range monsters that deal disgusting amounts of damage, but only up to a certain distance, after which they turn into bubble shooters. Pair these up with a faster-firing weapon that can deal damage over longer distances, and you’re all set. The class-specific trait for all Shotguns is a bonus to melee damage.

Name RPM Mag Size Reload Time Range ACS-12 300 20 2.3s 0-20m Double Barrel 200 2 2.2s 0-20m M870 75 5 3.7s 0-20m SASG-12 180 7 3.0s 0-20m SPAS-12 70 8 5.4s 0-20m Super 90 160 8 4.8s 0-20m Marine Super 90 160 8 4.3s 0-20m

Pistols are only available to be equipped into your Sidearm slot, and in most cases serve as a backup if all else fails. There’s a fairly diverse range of Pistols to choose from, some trading damage for a faster rate of fire or vice versa, but they’re all fairly handy at close and medium ranges. There is no class-specific trait for Pistols.

Name RPM Mag Size Reload Time Range First Wave PF45 230 12 1.9s 0-30m Custom PF45 230 15 1.9s 0-30m D50 150 8 1.9s 0-30m M1911 260 7 1.9s 0-30m M45A1 260 8 1.9s 0-30m M9 245 15 1.7s 0-30m Px4 Storm Type F 250 17 1.9s 0-30m Px4 Storm Type T 250 20 1.9s 0-30m X-45 250 10 1.9s 0-30m X-45 Tactical Replica 400 15 1.0s 0-30m 93R 1100 20 1.9s 0-30m 586 Magnum 160 6 1.7s 0-30m Police 686 Magnum 160 6 1.5s 0-30m Diceros 180 7 1.8s 0-30m Snubnosed Diceros 180 6 1.8s 0-30m Double Barrel Sawed Off Shotgun 200 2 2.2s 0-30m

And that’s everything we’ve got so far on all The Division 2 weapons! Hopefully you’ve emerged having found the information you were after. And keep checking back, because we’ll be updating this and all our other The Division 2 guides as time goes on and we learn more about Massive’s massive new world.