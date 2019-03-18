The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Fortnite challenges 100 Apex Legends tips

The Division 2 weapons - Exotic weapons list, stats, The Division 2 best weapons

18th March 2019

In The Division 2, you’re only as good as the weapons you carry. And while there’s a great deal of guns to choose from this time round as you stalk what remains of Washington, D.C, you’re only able to carry two primary weapons and one sidearm, so it’s best to know what to expect with each gun. Our The Division 2 weapons guide will walk you through the stats and behaviours of every weapon you can find through every tier level, from the common and worn all the way up to legendary Exotic weapons such as the Lullaby Shotgun and the Ruthless Rifle.

If you’re after a more general overview on Tom Clancy’s latest open-world loot-and-shooter, check out our main The Division 2 guide, which is packed with beginner’s tips and links to our sections of our guides series, from The Division 2 best perks to all The Division 2 factions you can encounter during your travels.

A shootout between the agent and some hyenas.

The Division 2 weapons guide

We’ve got a lot to cover in this The Division 2 weapons guide, from stats and behaviours to explanations of the various Exotic weapons in the game. Feel free to use any of the links below to skip ahead to a particular section of your choosing.

The Division 2 weapon tiers and rarities
Exotic weaponsAssault RiflesMarksman RiflesRifles
SMGsLMGsShotgunsPistols

The Division 2 weapon tiers and rarities

The Division 2’s weapons are not only sorted by type (Assault Rifle, SMG, etc.) but also by level and rarity. If you’re just starting out, it probably won’t take you too long to come across the same weapon in two different colours, one white and one green, or perhaps blue.

A higher level of the same weapon (i.e. Level 2 vs Level 1) increases the base damage of the weapon and also gives its class-based trait a boost (more on this later). But different colours don’t just give stat boosts; higher tiers and rarities will also augment the weapon with one or more specific talents that could completely transform both the gun and your style of play. Take a look at the table below for the full details of what each tier will offer you.

Tier/RarityColourEffect
WornWhite0 Talents, low stats
StandardGreen0 Talents, mediocre stats
SpecializedBlue1 Talent, increased stats
SuperiorPurple2 Talents, high stats
High-EndOrange3 Talents, excellent stats
ExoticRed/PeachUnique named weapons with unique Talents


Exotic weapons in The Division 2

The rarest weapons it is possible to find in The Division 2 are so-called Exotic weapons. This top tier of weaponry distinguishes itself from the rest in multiple ways:

  • You may only have one Exotic weapon equipped at any given time.
  • Each Exotic weapon has unique Talents that cannot be found in other weapon tiers.
  • Exotic weapons all have a very distinct model and appearance, and their rarity colour is red/peach.

These Exotic weapons are designed to reflect your current level, and can be upgraded over time, so with due diligence regarding maintenance you can take an Exotic weapon with you from the start of your journey all the way into Endgame territory. So while their stats aren’t always guaranteed to be above those of other weapons, they are designed to work in ways that other weapons cannot, and they have a much greater potential than other rarities of weapon. It’s also worth noting that the Lullaby and Ruthless Exotic weapons are exclusive to the Capitol Defender pack, which you can read more about in Dave’s The Division 2 preorder bonus item guide.

Take a look through the table below for information on all the Exotic weapons we currently know of in The Division 2.

 NameClass/TypeRPMMag SizeReload TimeRange
RuthlessExotic Rifle260302.5s10-60m
Talents:Binary Trigger (this weapon is equipped with a binary trigger that fires on trigger pull and release)
Brutality (while holstered, landing a shot has a 5% chance to deal +20% damage as explosive damage)
MercilessExotic Rifle260302.5s10-60m
Talents:Binary Trigger (this weapon is equipped with a binary trigger that fires on trigger pull and release)
Guerilla Warfare (pulling the trigger fires primer rounds that stay embedded in an enemy. Releasing the trigger fires detonator rounds that detonate all primers on the enemy it hits. Each primer detonated gains +75% per primer detonated. Only one enemy can have primers and at most 5 primers can be embedded)
Brutality (while holstered, landing a shot has a 5% chance to deal +20% damage as explosive damage)
LullabyExotic Shotgun7084.1s0-20m
Talents:Lullaby (landing a melee attack on an enemy after swapping to this weapon grants 35% bonus armor.)
Evasive (while equipped, dodging reloads 1% of your current weapon's magazine)
Sweet DreamsExotic Shotgun7084.1s0-20m
Talents:Sweet Dreams (landing a melee attack on an enemy after swapping to this weapon grants 35% bonus armor and applies the Sandman debuff. Killing an enemy with the Sandman debuff reapplies the bonus armor.)
Sandman (this debuff prevents the enemy from using armor kits and from receiving healing from any source)
Evasive (while equipped, dodging reloads 1% of your current weapon's magazine)
The ChatterboxExotic SMG700602.2s0-30m
Talents:Incessant Chatter (every shot landed grants 1% rate of fire to a max of 60%. This resets on reload)
Box Magazine (kills with this weapon refill 20% of its magazine and grants a buff for 10s. While the buff is active, every shot landed increases magazine capacity by 1 to a max of 60. Killing a target consumes the buff to fully refill the increased magazine)
Blabbermouth (while holstered, reloading your weapon within 5s after a kill grants 20% rate of fire for 10s)
Kendra's LibertyExotic Pistol15081.9s0-30m
Talents:Liberty (gain +100% damage to hostile electronics. While aiming, enemy weak points and hostile electronics are highlighted.)
Blind Justice (after destroying an enemy's weak point or hostile electronics, your next bullet deals +500% weapon damage. If that shot kills an enemy, your magazine is refilled and grants +100% weapon damage for the entire magazine)
Independence (while holstered, destroying weakpoints refills 20% of your current weapon's magazine)

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles are your bread-and-butter in The Division 2, and the class of gun which is supplied to you when you first start out with a new character. Different ARs can be full-auto or fire in bursts, but you’re generally talking about a reliable, fast-firing gun with a decent mag size and wide effective range. The class-specific trait for all Assault Rifles is a bonus to Health damage.

NameRPMMag SizeReload TimeRange
ACR650302.2s10-45m
AK-M600302.5s10-45m
Black Market AK-M600302.3s10-45m
Military AK-M600302.5s10-45m
AUG A3680302.0s10-45m
CTAR900302.1s10-45m
F2000850302.0s10-45m
FAL/SA-58650202.2s10-45m
Tactical SA-58650202.3s10-45m
FAMAS900302.2s10-45m
G36750302.1s10-45m
Military G36750302.3s10-45m
Police M4850302.4s10-45m
Mk16625302.2s10-45m
P416750302.2s10-45m


Marksman Rifles

Marksman Rifles are slow-firing but pack one hell of a punch. Ideally to be used at long range, these sharpshooters have a very high base damage per shot comparable to that of shotguns, and to compensate for this they have high recoil, are slow to fire and to reload, and have generally very low mag sizes. The class-specific trait for all Marksman Rifles is a bonus to headshot damage.

NameRPMMag SizeReload TimeRange
Classic M44 Carbine5554.1s10-70m
Classic M44 Carbine Replica5554.2s10-70m
Custom M445553.2s10-70m
Hunting M445553.8s10-70m
SRS6073.0s10-70m
M7005477.1s10-70m
M700 Tactical5977.1s10-70m
SRS-16053.2s10-70m
SVD260102.5s10-70m

Rifles

Rifles are the only class we didn’t see in The Division 2, and they slot nicely between the slow but punchy Marksman Rifles and the full-auto Assault Rifles. Rifles usually have a higher rate of fire than their Marksman cousins, as well as a greater mag size and a smoother ride in general, though they predictably lack the flat damage potential per shot of the Marksman Rifles. These Rifles are generally very versatile in effective range, able to be used at both long and close range without too much difficulty. The class-specific trait for all Rifles is a bonus to Critical Hit damage.

NameRPMMag SizeReload TimeRange
188610054.0s10-60m
ACR420302.2s10-60m
Classic M1A180103.0s10-60m
M1A CQB300103.0s10-60m
M4/LAR-15240302.4s10-60m
Mk17/Mk20275202.2s10-60m
SIG 716300202.4s10-60m
Urban MDR280201.9s10-60m
USC240202.2s10-60m
M16A2300302.4s10-60m


SMGs (Submachine Guns)

Submachine Guns, or SMGs, are lightweight and very nimble options for close- to mid-range combat. What sets them apart from the other classes is an ability to dish out a stupendous number of bullets in a short space of time while simultaneously offering you a stability that enables you to maybe actually hit with some of those bullets. They’re a varied class and an excellent backup weapon to be paired with an Assault Rifle or Marksman Rifle, but be wary of its intense damage dropoff over longer distances. The class-specific trait for all SMGs is a bonus to Critical Hit chance.

NameRPMMag SizeReload TimeRange
AUG725252.0s0-30m
T821550321.9s0-30m
SMG-9825322.0s0-30m
SMG-9 A2825321.8s0-30m
M1928600302.2s0-30m
Tommy Gun800502.2s0-30m
MP5800322.0s0-30m
MP5 ST800321.9s0-30m
MP7950402.0s0-30m
MPX850302.2s0-30m
P90900502.0s0-30m
PP-19700532.5s0-30m
UMP-45600302.2s0-30m
Vector 9mm1,200331.9s0-30m
Vector .45 APC1,200251.9s0-30m
Tactical Vector1,200191.9s0-30m

LMGs (Light Machine Guns)

The big brother of the SMG, the LMG is a beast of a weapon class, generally dealing higher damage per shot than SMGs at comparable rates of fire. The LMG’s claim to fame is its mag size, which can range all the way up to 100 in some cases. It also has very heavy recoil which decreases the longer you hold down the trigger, so don’t be afraid to keep your finger held down and let those bullets fly. The class-specific trait for all LMGs is a bonus to damage to targets out of cover.

NameRPMMag SizeReload TimeRange
M605001005.8s10-50m
Classic RPK-74650453.0s10-50m
Black Market RPK-74 E650452.5s10-50m
Military RPKR-74 M650452.8s10-50m
M249 B5501005.6s10-50m
Tactical M249 Para5501005.5s10-50m
MG5800505.6s10-50m
L86610303.0s10-50m
MK465501005.0s10-50m


Shooting a yellow heavy in DZ East.

Shotguns

Shotguns are, well, shotguns. Big, close-range monsters that deal disgusting amounts of damage, but only up to a certain distance, after which they turn into bubble shooters. Pair these up with a faster-firing weapon that can deal damage over longer distances, and you’re all set. The class-specific trait for all Shotguns is a bonus to melee damage.

NameRPMMag SizeReload TimeRange
ACS-12300202.3s0-20m
Double Barrel20022.2s0-20m
M8707553.7s0-20m
SASG-1218073.0s0-20m
SPAS-127085.4s0-20m
Super 9016084.8s0-20m
Marine Super 9016084.3s0-20m

Pistols/Sidearms

Pistols are only available to be equipped into your Sidearm slot, and in most cases serve as a backup if all else fails. There’s a fairly diverse range of Pistols to choose from, some trading damage for a faster rate of fire or vice versa, but they’re all fairly handy at close and medium ranges. There is no class-specific trait for Pistols.

NameRPMMag SizeReload TimeRange
First Wave PF45230121.9s0-30m
Custom PF45230151.9s0-30m
D5015081.9s0-30m
M191126071.9s0-30m
M45A126081.9s0-30m
M9245151.7s0-30m
Px4 Storm Type F250171.9s0-30m
Px4 Storm Type T250201.9s0-30m
X-45250101.9s0-30m
X-45 Tactical Replica400151.0s0-30m
93R1100201.9s0-30m
586 Magnum16061.7s0-30m
Police 686 Magnum16061.5s0-30m
Diceros18071.8s0-30m
Snubnosed Diceros18061.8s0-30m
Double Barrel Sawed Off Shotgun20022.2s0-30m

And that’s everything we’ve got so far on all The Division 2 weapons! Hopefully you’ve emerged having found the information you were after. And keep checking back, because we’ll be updating this and all our other The Division 2 guides as time goes on and we learn more about Massive’s massive new world.

