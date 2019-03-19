The Division 2 has (mostly) fixed its skill cooldown bug

Our boy Brendy is still roaming the wasteland of Washington, Detective Comics before presenting to us all Wot He Thinks of The Division 2, but one thing I can tell you is: one nasty skills bug is fixed. Massive Entertainment have stamped on a number of bugs which were causing deployed skills to just plain break and go on cooldown. Sure, everything is busted in the post-apocalyptic wastelands of the United States AND IN THE GAME [Alice… -ed.] but that’s no reason for even our skills to break on us too. That’s now mmmostly fixed as of last night’s update, though Ubisoft do advise avoiding certain skills until a few more fixes follow.

“We have identified several issues that were causing skills to immediately destroy themselves and go on a 15 second cooldown,” Ubisoft explained in yesterday’s announcement. “Our development team has been hard at work during the weekend and throughout today to find a fix for those problems.”

That update went live with server maintenance starting around 9:15pm last night, though it more reduced the problem than fixed it.

“The team is continuing their work to resolve all the remaining issues on this topic with a future patch later this week,” Ubi continued. “Until then you can try to avoid the talents Extra and Overlap which seem to be the culprit and can cause skills to act up even after maintenance, albeit still much less often.”

I don’t know why Brendan is continuing to full-on review the game when he’s already covered the most important aspect, a guide to its wildlife. For people who are more concerned with revolvers than raccoons (but WHY?), our Division 2 guide might help you get going.