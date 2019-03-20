Apex Legends Season 1 guide - Battle Pass details, Octane released, Apex Legends roadmap

Apex Legends Season 1: Wild Frontier has arrived at last! The new Season was launched with a patch that came out at 5pm GMT on 19th March, and brought with it the eagerly awaited Apex Legends Battle Pass, a brand new character in the form of Octane, and a host of balance changes, new features, and performance optimisations. We’ll go through it all in our Apex Legends Season 1 guide, walking you through everything you need to know about the Battle Pass and all the new changes that Season 1 has brought along.

This Season 1 guide is just one small part of our massive Apex Legends guides series, all of which you can peruse by heading to our Apex Legends tips/guide page. There you’ll find tonnes of tips and strategies for all skill levels, as well as links to other pages on everything from the various Apex Legends characters to all of the stats and spray patterns for different Apex Legends guns/weapons, and much more.

Apex Legends Season 1 guide – Battle Pass details, roadmap, new character

There’s a lot to cover both with the release of Season 1 and the Battle Pass, and the Apex Legends roadmap of things to come. Use the links below to skip to any particular section of your choosing.

Apex Legends Battle Pass cost and details

You can now purchase the new Apex Legends Battle Pass for Season 1 from the main menu in-game, via the Battle Pass tab at the top of the screen. You can choose to buy either the Battle Pass on its own for 950 Apex Coins (requiring a purchase of 1000 Apex Coins from the store for £7.99/$10.57), or you can buy the Battle Pass bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins (requiring a purchase of £23.98/$31.73 worth of Coins), which unlocks the first 25 tiers of the Battle Pass with the purchase, giving you all those cosmetic rewards immediately.

In order to unlock these cosmetics normally, all you really need to do is play the game and earn XP to increase your Battle Pass level (which incidentally is completely separate from your ordinary player level, so don’t worry about that). With each new Battle Pass level, you’ll unlock a new reward, all of which are listed below. You will also fully recoup the cost of the Battle Pass once you reach Battle Pass Level 97, according to the devs. This will allow you to purchase Season 2’s Battle Pass for free if you play enough during Season 1.

Respawn have also added a feature where you can increase the amount of XP you earn by playing as a variety of different characters instead of sticking to just one, because, as they say, “we believe true mastery in Apex Legends means being a badass with anyone in any situation at any time”. This will hopefully also encourage more variety in terms of team composition over the course of Season 1, instead of just seeing the same old Wraith/Lifeline/Bangalore picks time after time.

Some of these newly introduced cosmetics are free for everyone regardless of whether they buy the Battle Pass or not. In this respect it’s rather like Fortnite’s own Battle Pass; as you earn XP you unlock rewards regardless, but if you have the Battle Pass you’ll unlock much more of them, and more quickly.





Battle Pass rewards, skins, and cosmetics

Below is a full table of all the rewards offered at each level of the Apex Legends Battle Pass. There’s a lot of them, so I’d strongly encourage you to use the search bar at the top of the table if you’re looking for one particular item.

Battle Pass Level Rewards Type 1 Lifeline Skin (Revolutionary)

Mirage Skin (Outlaw)

Wraith Skin (Survivor) Premium 2 Triple Take Skin (Harvest)

Apex Pack Premium

Free 3 Wraith Tracker (Season 1 Kills as Wraith) Premium 4 Hemlok Skin (Patchwork)

Gibraltar Tracker (Season 1 Wins as Gibraltar) Premium

Free 5 Wild Frontier Level 5 Badge Premium 6 Bangalore Quip (Opening season. No time for an FNG)

Pathfinder Tracker (Season 1 Wins as Pathfinder) Premium

Free 7 50 Apex Coins Premium 8 Bloodhound Tracker (Season 1 Kills as Bloodhound)

Wraith Tracker (Season 1 Wins as Wraith) Premium

Free 9 Prowler Skin (Navigator) Premium 10 Wild Frontier Level 10 Badge

Bangalore Tracker (Season 1 Wins as Bangalore) Premium

Free 11 50 Apex Coins Premium 12 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time)

Apex Pack Premium

Free 13 Mirage Frame (Funny Bones) Premium 14 Longbow Skin (Navigator)

Bloodhound Tracker (Season 1 Wins as Bloodhound) Premium

Free 15 Wild Frontier Level 15 Badge Premium 16 Mirage Quip (It's opening season, gotta love it...)

Caustic Tracker (Season 1 Wins as Caustic) Premium

Free 17 50 Apex Coins Premium 18 Octane Frame (Flight Risk)

Mirage Tracker (Season 1 Wins as Mirage) Premium

Free 19 Spitfire Skin (Patchwork) Premium 20 Wild Frontier Level 20 Badge

Lifeline Tracker (Season 1 Wins as Lifeline) Premium

Free 21 50 Apex Coins Premium 22 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time)

Octane Tracker (Season 1 Wins as Octane) Premium

Free 23 Wraith Frame (Silk Road) Premium 24 Mozambique Skin (Navigator)

Apex Pack Premium

Free 25 Wild Frontier Level 25 Badge Premium 26 Epic Apex Pack

Caustic Tracker (Season 1 Damage Done as Caustic) Premium

Free 27 Pathfinder Quip (It's the season opening) Premium 28 Mirage Tracker (Season 1 Kills as Mirage)

Bangalore Tracker (Season 1 Damage Done as Bangalore) Premium

Free 29 Kraber Skin (Harvest) Premium 30 Wild Frontier Level 30 Badge

Gibraltar Tracker (Season 1 Damage Done as Gibraltar) Premium

Free 31 50 Apex Coins Premium 32 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time)

Bloodhound Tracker (Season 1 Damage Done as Bloodhound) Premium

Free 33 Pathfinder Tracker (Season 1 Kills as Pathfinder) Premium 34 EVA-8 Skin (Patchwork)

Apex Pack Premium

Free 35 Wild Frontier Level 35 Badge Premium 36 Caustic Quip (Opening season. Very well)

Lifeline Tracker (Season 1 Damage Done as Lifeline) Premium

Free 37 50 Apex Coins Premium 38 Caustic Tracker (Season 1 Kills as Caustic)

Octane Traker (Season 1 Damage Done as Octane) Premium

Free 39 Flatline Skin (Navigator) Premium 40 Wild Frontier Level 40 Badge

Wraith Tracker (Season 1 Damage Done as Wraith) Premium

Free 41 50 Apex Coins Premium 42 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time)

Mirage Tracker (Season 1 Damage Done as Mirage) Premium

Free 43 Apex Pack Premium 44 Alternator Skin (Patchwork)

Pathfinder Tracker (Season 1 Damage Done as Pathfinder) Premium

Free 45 Wild Frontier Level 45 Badge Premium 46 Gibraltar Quip (It's opening season)

Apex Pack Premium

Free 47 50 Apex Coins Premium 48 Gibraltar Tracker (Season 1 Kills as Gibraltar)

Octane Skin (Messenger) Premium

Free 49 Peacekeeper Skin (Harvest) Premium 50 Wild Frontier Level 50 Badge Premium 51 Prowler Skin (Thrill of the Hunt) Premium 52 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time) Premium 53 Apex Pack Premium 54 Devotion Skin (Harvest) Premium 55 Wild Frontier Level 55 Badge Premium 56 Wraith Quip (It's opening season. Our path is set...) Premium 57 100 Apex Coins Premium 58 Octane Skin (Season 1 Kills as Octane) Premium 59 Mastiff Skin (Patchwork) Premium 60 Wild Frontier Level 60 Badge Premium 61 Lifeline Frame (Pick Me Up) Premium 62 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time) Premium 63 100 Apex Coins Premium 64 P2020 Skin (Harvest) Premium 65 Wild Frontier Level 65 Badge Premium 66 Bloodhound Quip (Open season. May the gods bless us) Premium 67 100 Apex Coins Premium 68 Lifeline Tracker (Season 1 Kills as Lifeline) Premium 69 Havoc Skin (Patchwork) Premium 70 Wild Frontier Level 70 Badge Premium 71 Bloodhound Frame (Nock Down) Premium 72 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time) Premium 73 Apex Pack Premium 74 R-99 Skin (Harvest) Premium 75 Wild Frontier Level 75 Badge Premium 76 Octane Quip (Season's open amigos) Premium 77 100 Apex Coins Premium 78 Bangalore Tracker (Season 1 Kills as Bangalore) Premium 79 Wingman Skin (Navigator) Premium 80 Wild Frontier Level 80 Badge Premium 81 Gibraltar Frame (Land of Giants) Premium 82 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time) Premium 83 Apex Pack Premium 84 RE-45 Skin (Patchwork) Premium 85 Wild Frontier Level 85 Badge Premium 86 Legendary Apex Pack Premium 87 Apex Coins Premium 88 Caustic Frame (Slaughterhouse) Premium 89 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time) Premium 90 Wild Frontier Level 90 Badge Premium 91 Pathfinder Frame (Building Bridges) Premium 92 BP Point Boost (2.5% Survival Time) Premium 93 Apex Pack Premium 94 Scout Skin (Patchwork) Premium 95 Wild Frontier Level 95 Badge Premium 96 Lifeline Quip (Open season. Let's go) Premium 97 100 Apex Coins Premium 98 Bangalore Frame (Sharpened Senses) Premium 99 R-301 Carbine Skin (Harvest) Premium 100 Wild Frontier Level 100 Badge

Legendary Havoc Reactive Skin (The Silver Storm) Premium 110 Wild Frontier Level 110 Badge

Legendary Havoc Reactive Skin (The Golden Idol) Premium

New character – Octane

Besides the Battle Pass, the big new feature that has arrived with Season 1 is the ninth character we’ve all been waiting for: Octane, the High-Speed Daredevil. And hoo boy, he really lives up to his name. The fastest and most mobile Legend yet, Octane has the ability to trade Health for movement speed at a moment’s notice, leading to a very high-risk-high-reward style of play.

We’ve been hard at work trying out this new character since Season 1’s release, and you can read all about what we’ve learnt in our Octane guide, which we’ve packed with practical tips and ability breakdowns.



Changes to character abilities and hitboxes

Coinciding with the 07 March patch notes, we received some more specific details regarding character changes, mainly revolving around the discrepancies regarding character hitboxes, with some characters occupying a much larger space than others (and thus being at a substantial disadvantage when it comes to getting shot). Well, with Season 1, these changes have been implemented – along with ability buffs and nerfs to certain characters. You can look over all the changes in detail in our Apex Legends update guide, but the gist is as follows:

The hitboxes for Gibraltar, Caustic, and Pathfinder (the three with the largest hitboxes) have been reduced to better fit their character models.

Caustic’s Gas Traps and Nox Gas Grenades are more effective and on a lower cooldown.

There are more Survey Beacons in the world for Pathfinder to scan.

Bangalore’s Passive movement speed bonus has been reduced.

Gibraltar’s Ultimate now stuns teammates as it is supposed to, just like Bangalore’s Ultimate.

Apex Legends roadmap – future updates and content

Season 1 is here, but, according to Respawn, that’s just the beginning of their vision for Apex Legends’ future. The roadmap above promises new Legends, new weapons, and new loot to arrive with each season and its associated Battle Pass. We’ve had a new Legend, but we’re yet to see new loot or new weapons arriving since the game’s release (besides the introduction of the Havoc Energy rifle).

This means we’re likely to see future updates coming soon after the release of Season 1. While we may not see another new character following so closely after the release of Octane, it’s quite likely we’ll finally see the new L-Star EMG Light Machine Gun unveiled sometime soon, as well as a number of balance changes and general improvements to the game to counter crashes, stability issues, and the widespread use of hacking.

That should be enough to get you started with Season 1. I don’t know about you, but I for one am very excited to dive back in and learn more about the new character, Octane – though be warned, because if you have the same idea you’re likely to have to fight your teammates in order to play as him!