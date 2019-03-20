Have You Played... Edge?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Two Tribes are perhaps best known for making great puzzle games involving tiny yellow chickens, but they sure as heck know how to make great puzzles games about cubes, too.

Technically, Edge was first made by Mobigame, but Two Tribes were responsible for porting it to PC, adding in things like leaderboards and converting its touch-based inputs into mouse and keyboard controls. So it feels very much like classic Two Tribes, even though it isn’t. It’s also very similar to Two Tribes’ other excellent cube game, Rush. But whereas Rush is more akin to a cube-based ChuChu Rocket, where the main aim is to set down direction markers to get all your different coloured cubes into their correctly coloured holes, Edge is all about using your big giant cube to collect lots of other little cubes as quickly as possible. I’ll stop saying the word ‘cube’ now.

But you needn’t play Edge as a time attack game. Sure, each level grades you on how long it takes you to complete it (and how many of its multi-coloured prisms you bag along the way) but as long as you’re not that fussed about getting a string of A grades (or shinier S+ ranks), there’s still plenty to admire here, taking things at your own pace.

For starters, each of its 100+ levels is beautifully constructed, often hiding just as many prisms in the nooks and crannies of its voxel dreamscape as there are in plain sight. You don’t have to get all of them in order to finish any given level, but working out how to manoeuvre your little wandering box friend in and out of its various cubby holes without accidentally rolling yourself into the void below is immensely satisfying. More so when you manage do it in good time. What I really love about it is ‘Edge Time’, where you can do the cube-based equivalent of a keepie-uppie for no real reason other than showing off your excellent edge-balancing skills.

You see, as well as rolling across each level, your rainbow-coloured box will also need to occasionally climb some steps in order to get past obstacles. You can only climb a step that’s as tall as you are, and you’ll also need enough room to haul the rest of you in whatever direction you want to go in (so you don’t just roll out of pits and three-sided holes as easily as you fell into them, for example), but in the process of said climbing, you can also just float there indefinitely, edge to edge, for as long as you can keep tapping the appropriate key to keep it suspended in the air.

Because why not? There’s really no reason for such a thing to exist in this case, but there it is anyway. Top work.