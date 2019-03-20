The Division 2 best builds - LMG build

So you’re now into the World Tiers in The Division 2. What’s most likely is that you’re now in a position to mix and match your gear into optimal builds. Not much is known about the best builds in The Division 2, given that the game has only been out for a short time. However, in due course there will be plenty of builds cropping up around the internet and our aim is to give you the best ones to put into one place.

The Division 2 best builds guide

At this point, there’s only one build that has been created and shared that has consistently seen results. We will be updating this page with more builds as they come, so if you have seen a particularly good build for The Division 2, comment down below with the weapons, mods, specializations, equipment and talents, and a short summary of the type of build. We’ll only be looking at ones that crop up for use in the endgame. Without further ado:

“LMG/SMG Insane build for all content”

Crafted by Reddit user “Hallettnr”, this is a LMG/SMG build that synergises surprisingly well. As for what you can do with this build, it’s primarily for dealing a punishing amount of LMG damage for PVE areas, raining a hail of bullets at medium range. The SMG is more for close-range combat, though it’s also good for PVP.

This build is also an absolute unit when it comes to armour, reaching over the 200,000 threshold. Crit Chance is the talent of choice, but there’s others such as Hardened and Unstoppable Force that can link up well with the Demolitionist Specialization. Below are the recommended equipment and skills:

Weapons:

LMG – M60

Talent: Strained

Strained Mods Tactical Small Pouch magazine



SMG – Vector .45 (Exotic weapon “Chatterbox” also works great with this build)

Talent: Strained

Strained Mods Osprey .45 Suppressor Crit Chance Laser Pointer (if needed) Extended Mag (if needed)



Specialization – Demolitionist

When unlocking the demolitionist, unlock the following skills as a priority over the others:

Spray & Pray – Tier 2

Onslaught – Tier 3

X-Stat Armor Kit-Supplementary

Crisis Response

Skills: This is down to personal choice, though “Hallettnr” mentions that their personal preference for this build is “Healing Chem Launcher” + “Reviver Hive”/”Fixer Drone” for a more tankier build.

Equipment

Mask – D&H – preferably one with good stats and the “Crit Chance” and “Damage to Elites for PVE” talents.

preferably one with good stats and the “Crit Chance” and “Damage to Elites for PVE” talents. Backpack – Wyvern – “Safeguard” is the best, followed by “Efficient”. Second talent should be “Hardened”.

“Safeguard” is the best, followed by “Efficient”. Second talent should be “Hardened”. Body Armor – Petrov/Sokolov – Should have “Unstoppable Force” and “Hardened” talents.

Should have “Unstoppable Force” and “Hardened” talents. Gloves – Gila – Talent should be “Clutch” as a priority, though Obliterate is a good second choice.

Talent should be “Clutch” as a priority, though Obliterate is a good second choice. Holster – D&H – Talent should be “Crit Chance”

Talent should be “Crit Chance” Kneepads – D&H – Talent should be “Cloaked” as priority, but “Patience” is a good second.

That’s all of the builds that have been discovered in The Division 2. We will have some more builds in the coming weeks ahead, so watch this space. You can further deck out your build by hunting down the hunters, with the aid of our The Division 2 Hunter Masks guide.