Have You Played… OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood?

Flipping great

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

21st March 2019 / 7:30AM

As the 21st best player of OlliOlli 2 (on PlayStation 4), it is my duty to inform you of its pleasing qualities. I have already spoken about OlliOlli the first, a skateboarding game that relies on the flicking of a dual stick and judicious taps of the “land” button. And I was hesitant to adapt to the sequel, but I have evidently come around. It improves on everything. It is good enough to play for the rest of your natural life. It adds manuals and grind-switching and reverts. It offers levels with multiple routes. It leaves OlliOlli 1 in the dirt. Really. The character from the first game is buried in a mineshaft level.

You will never beat me, of course. I can do 360 colaflips. I regularly perform plopslides, and 720 bellysnaps. But you should try because it is very fun. It recently came out on Switch too, as part of a two-for-one package with the first game. But this is a PC site, so pretend I did not say that. On the PC it is cheaper, I think. But you will want to use a PS4 controller if you can. The Xbox controller’s trigger buttons are like gravel under the wheels.

There is also the inviting possibility that this may not be the last OlliOlli. A recent Eurogamer interview with the developers at Roll7 ends with a speculative ellipsis regarding the possibility of a sequel.

“When we finished OlliOlli 2 we were like, no more skating games ever,” one of the devs tells Eurogamer. “But then things percolate over time…”

This could mean anything, but if a new skateboard ‘em up from these flipping good boys is announced this year, I will do a 540 gumptwist in celebration. They also say if they did repeat the skateboard game, they would make it easier. I’m fine with this. Welcome to Olliwood was harder than a bunch of nails melted down and smithed into one bigger, harder nail. An easier game would make it more welcoming to all those who have not yet performed a beautiful krumpgrind.

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

